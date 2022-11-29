The sentence should’ve been 125 years for every punch! It’s a miracle this senior citizen survived and live to tell her story! This animal needs to be put down immediately!🤬🤬
wow... hope some karma comes into play and he is miserable in prison.... hope every day seems like a year....
Unfortunately for him that he. committed the crime in Yonkers and not Manhattan He would not have been prosecuted in Manhattan
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
Mother and 10-year-old daughter repeatedly punched in the face on subway
Ingham County man sentenced to 70-100 years in prison for beating 2 women to death with hammer
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
‘Her Bones Protruded from Her Skin’: Grisly Details Emerge After Megachurch Leader Charged with Torturing and Murdering 11-Year-Old Daughter
Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo
Mom of Twin 4-Year-Old Girls Allegedly Confessed to Killing One Daughter and Setting ‘Catastrophic Fire’ at Home
Florida Man Sentenced in Cold Case Murder of Victim Beaten to Death with Baseball Bat in House Under Construction
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
‘Brutal and Extreme’: Indiana Man Who Murdered, Decapitated, and Dismembered Father of Two in Storage Unit Learns His Fate
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
West Virginia Man Who Told Cops ‘I Just Lost It’ Convicted of Beating Autistic 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with a Claw Hammer
Opa-locka officer arrested again — this time for dragging bound teen down steps
Judge to decide this week on prosecuting nurse accused of killing estranged husband
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct
Witness who called 911 to report brutal rape of Manhattan jogger claims no one else stepped in to help
Uniontown mother charged after baby's fentanyl overdose, accused of trying to cover up incident
Boy violently robbed at Brooklyn bus stop after telling teens he's not in gang
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 123