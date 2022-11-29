Person Injured After Cement Mixer Falls Through Parking Lot Deck In Danbury

A cement truck driver was injured when his truck fell through a parking lot in Fairfield County. Photo Credit: Danbury Fire Department

A cement truck driver was injured after his vehicle fell through a parking deck in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Danbury around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28 on Crosby Street.

The Danbury Fire Department responded to reports of a cement truck that had fallen through a parking deck. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-axle cement truck with rear tires that had fallen through a one-story parking deck, said Erin Henry, spokesperson for the Danbury Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle had been struck in the collapse and suffered injuries. They were taken by EMS to the hospital, Henry said.

Firefighters quickly assessed the situation to determine the need for additional resources. The truck was stable, being supported by the concrete drum, Henry added.

Firefighters did locate an active fuel leak from the vehicle with approximately 2 to 3 gallons of diesel and hydraulic fluid spilled on the deck and under the garage.

Firefighters quickly worked to contain the leak and establish a safe area.

With all hazards secured and the fuel leak contained, the scene was turned over to the towing company. A 100-ton crane was brought in to remove the truck at the request of the parking deck owner, Henry said.

The state department of Energy and Environmental Protection and OSHA has been notified, the fire department said.

The name of the driver was not released.

