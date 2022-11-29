Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 12-1-22
A deputy investigated a school bus stop-arm violation in Jackson. The matter remains under investigation. Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on County Road 83 east of the Jackson airport. Warmka Towing assisted at the scene. A deputy responded to a report of a person wearing a sweatshirt with the...
Jackson County Pilot
Holiday Fest fun fires up
All are welcome to kick off the Christmas season this weekend in Jackson. Jackson’s Holiday Fest celebration takes place this Saturday, featuring a craft vendor fair, live entertainment, a lighted pa...
Jackson County Pilot
School district declared a ‘Stigma-Free Zone’
The Jackson County Central School District has been declared a “Stigma-Free Zone.”. Members of the JCC Board of Education on Monday adopted a resolution recognizing the community needs surrounding...
agupdate.com
Young family skillfully sets Five Pine Cattle Co. in motion
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – “Pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” is an old phrase that Matt and Amanda Altman are making new again. The couple, in their early 30s, have purchased a farm site and farmland, built a nice herd of registered Gelbviehs, and developed good careers. This...
Jackson County Pilot
Survey provides a double opportunity to help youth
Locals have the opportunity over the next few weeks to help area youth in two different ways with one simple action. Jackson County Central’s Positive Actions Towards Health coalition has commiss...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent won’t renew contract
SIBLEY—An approval with little fanfare will have a big impact on the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District. During the Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, the board voted to accept the resignation of superintendent James Craig, effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. No discussion on...
Jackson County Pilot
Letter: Show support much appreciated
On behalf the Jackson County Sheriff’s Reserve, I’d like to thank the community for its support of the Pioneerland Sportsman Show that took place this past weekend in Jackson. We had a great outcome. This allows us to continue to offer scholarships to students within the Jackson County...
Jackson County Pilot
Move to new middle school under way
The move from the current Jackson County Central Middle School in Lakefield to new middle school space across town is under way. A few things have already been moved from one building to the other, f...
Jackson County Pilot
York resigns as JCC cross country coach
Rafe York has resigned as head coach of the Jackson County Central cross country team. York, the only head coach of multiple varsity sports at JCC, plans to continue as the head coach of the girls’ b...
Jackson County Pilot
Eagle girls remain at .500 with another split
The Windom area girls’ hockey team is at .500 after splitting a pair of games to sit at 2-2 on the season. The Eagles beat Waseca last Tuesday before losing to Minnesota River Monday night. Bull...
Jackson County Pilot
Gymnasts dominate season opener
The Jackson County Central gymnastics team dominated its season opener Thursday night, beating St. James Area 129.575-93.125. Payten Benda won all-around (33.125), floor exercise (8.5), bars (7.6) and vault (8.975) and was second on balance beam (8.05). Clara Brinks got her first career varsity win, scoring 8.375 to take first...
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies open with big win over Bucs
The Jackson County Central girls’ basketball team dominated Blue Earth Area from the start in its season opener Thursday, leading 25-5 early before winning 65-30. JCC led 40-15 at the half. Rylie Cother scored 26 points and Maci Farmer had 25, giving the duo 51 of JCC’s 65 points....
Comments / 0