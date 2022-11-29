Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska volleyball defeats Kansas, making 38th Sweet 16
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Huskers won in four sets over Kansas on Friday at the Devaney Center in the NCAA Tournament. With the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24 victory, Nebraska is now Sweet 16-bound for the 38th time, an NCAA record. After a strong defensive showing by the Huskers...
klkntv.com
Mickey Joseph’s history with the Huskers and the law
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mickey Joseph has only been on Nebraska’s coaching staff for a year, but his history with the Huskers dates back to the 1980s, when he was a starting quarterback. In his junior year in 1990, he led the team to a 9-3 season under...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on Friday
Matt Rhule at his introductory press conference.Photo by(Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports) The Nebraska football coaching staff was on the road Friday afternoon. Head coach Matt Rhule tweeted a picture of him going to Lincoln High School. Mitch Sherman of The Athletic confirmed that Rhule was there to see three-star wide receiver Beni Ngoyi.
Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska
Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
klkntv.com
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman is reopening his recruitment over a month after committing to play at Nebraska. Coleman announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday. “With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and reevaluate...
News Channel Nebraska
Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Continues to Adjust their Line up During the NCAA Tournament; Tonight they Meet Kansas
Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) vs Kansas (19-10, Big 12 8-8) When: Friday, December 2nd, 2022, 7 pm. Nebraska (25-5, B1G 16-4) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter, Maryville, TN. #2 Kenzie Knuckles 5’8’’ SR DS/L, Yorktown, IN. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter, Waverly,...
KETV.com
President Ted Carter calls new head football coach Matt Rhule a fantastic addition to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents met on Friday, and President Ted Carter updated his "strategic plan" that he laid out earlier this year. It includes, first: setting a new bar for student access and success. Second: winning the competition for talent. Carter said he...
One surprise on busy Husker portal day; what Rhule had to say about that portal and NIL
You knew the portal was probably going to be popping for the Huskers. It was just a matter of when and who got it started. Granted, some might have been surprised that "Big Ern" – Nebraska freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann – was one of three Husker names that showed up in there late Thursday afternoon.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Mickey Joseph Report
Just days after Nebraska officially introduced Matt Rhule as its new head coach, it was announced that Mickey Joseph was arrested. According to the Lincoln Police Department, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third degree domestic assault. The police were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive.
klkntv.com
Matt Rhule announces six Nebraska football coaching hires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has begun putting the pieces together. Rhule announced six new members of the Husker football coaching staff in a press release on Thursday, less than a week after being named head coach. “This group of coaches will be great representatives...
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
Nebraska Releases Statement On Mickey Joseph's Arrest
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts issued a statement Wednesday evening following Mickey Joseph's arrest on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Per The Athletic's Mitch Sherman, Alberts announced that he's placing Joseph on leave. "I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of...
Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph booked on strangulation, domestic assault
Former Nebraska interim head football coach Mickey Joseph was arrested on Wednesday, the Lincoln (Neb.) police department announced. Police said they took Joseph into custody and charged him with strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. While the Lincoln Police Department doesn't usually ...
klkntv.com
Huskers sweep Delaware State in first round of NCAA Tournament
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska volleyball swept Delaware State on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers had a combined .341 hitting percentage, compared to the Hornets’ -.108, at the Devaney Center. The first set started out tit-for-tat at the Devaney Center, but...
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL Draft
Caleb Tannor during a game.Photo by(Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports) There continues to be more movement on the Nebraska football front, as linebacker Caleb Tannor announced he would be declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday. He made the announcement via social media.
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit program
Nebraska football stands during a practice.Photo by(Nebraska Football/Nebraska Athletics Communications Office) Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is looking at visiting the Nebraska football program, per Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.
klkntv.com
Former interim Husker coach Mickey Joseph released on bail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mickey Joseph was seen leaving the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. The former interim head coach was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to strangle a woman at his Lincoln home. Joseph was arraigned earlier on Thursday, where a judge set bail at $2,000. The judge...
Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
klkntv.com
Husker legend Grant Wistrom will join Orange Bowl Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker legend Grant Wistrom will now have his name forever enshrined in the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame. Wistrom is joined by Oklahoma’s Dewey Selmon and Miami’s Bernard Clark Jr. in the 2022 class of inductees. Those three illustrious players will be recognized...
