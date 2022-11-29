ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marty Stewart
3d ago

I think you should keep Mickey if you don't I got a feeling you're going to lose a lot of recruits

klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball defeats Kansas, making 38th Sweet 16

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Huskers won in four sets over Kansas on Friday at the Devaney Center in the NCAA Tournament. With the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24 victory, Nebraska is now Sweet 16-bound for the 38th time, an NCAA record. After a strong defensive showing by the Huskers...
klkntv.com

Mickey Joseph’s history with the Huskers and the law

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mickey Joseph has only been on Nebraska’s coaching staff for a year, but his history with the Huskers dates back to the 1980s, when he was a starting quarterback. In his junior year in 1990, he led the team to a 9-3 season under...
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule, Wife Took Secret Trip To Nebraska

Before getting hired as Nebraska's new head coach, Matt Rhule visited the area without anyone noticing. According to The Athletic's Mitch Sherman and Max Olson, Rhule took a trip to Nebraska at the end of October with his wife, Julie. He didn't try too hard to go undercover, blending in with a hat and sunglasses.
klkntv.com

Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman is reopening his recruitment over a month after committing to play at Nebraska. Coleman announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday. “With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and reevaluate...
News Channel Nebraska

Big Red Buzz: Joseph troubles may impact player retention

NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, analyst on the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience at Nebraska City Thursday that news surrounding former interim coach Mickey Joseph is likely to complicate the coaching staff’s push to retain current players. Benning: “I think it would impact Nebraska the...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Mickey Joseph Report

Just days after Nebraska officially introduced Matt Rhule as its new head coach, it was announced that Mickey Joseph was arrested. According to the Lincoln Police Department, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third degree domestic assault. The police were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive.
klkntv.com

Matt Rhule announces six Nebraska football coaching hires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has begun putting the pieces together. Rhule announced six new members of the Husker football coaching staff in a press release on Thursday, less than a week after being named head coach. “This group of coaches will be great representatives...
The Spun

Nebraska Releases Statement On Mickey Joseph's Arrest

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts issued a statement Wednesday evening following Mickey Joseph's arrest on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Per The Athletic's Mitch Sherman, Alberts announced that he's placing Joseph on leave. "I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of...
klkntv.com

Huskers sweep Delaware State in first round of NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska volleyball swept Delaware State on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers had a combined .341 hitting percentage, compared to the Hornets’ -.108, at the Devaney Center. The first set started out tit-for-tat at the Devaney Center, but...
klkntv.com

Former interim Husker coach Mickey Joseph released on bail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mickey Joseph was seen leaving the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. The former interim head coach was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to strangle a woman at his Lincoln home. Joseph was arraigned earlier on Thursday, where a judge set bail at $2,000. The judge...
The Spun

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
klkntv.com

Husker legend Grant Wistrom will join Orange Bowl Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker legend Grant Wistrom will now have his name forever enshrined in the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame. Wistrom is joined by Oklahoma’s Dewey Selmon and Miami’s Bernard Clark Jr. in the 2022 class of inductees. Those three illustrious players will be recognized...
