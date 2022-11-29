ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses

Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges

Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
