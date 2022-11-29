Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Related
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: After Complaints, Fugitive With Stolen Gun, Drugs Arrested
As the saying goes, "if you see something, say something," and that is exactly what people in one Atlantic City neighborhood did. And as a result, a man is now facing gun and drug-related charges. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers conducted a surveillance operation in the area...
Millville, NJ, Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder at Hotel in Toms River
Authorities say a man from Millville has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars in connection to an attempted murder at a hotel in Toms River early last year. 36-year-old Carles Bryant had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on March 3rd, 2021, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Authorities Ask For Help Finding Person Who Shot a 16-year-old in Burlington County, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help as they search for the person who shot a teenager Thursday night. The incident happened at around 10:30 in the 200 block of Ivy Road in Edgewater Park Township. Authorities say the victim, a 16-year-old man, suffered a non-life-threatening injury to...
2 Atlantic City, NJ, Men Indicted For Murder, Weapons Offenses
Two men from Atlantic City have been indicted on murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the death of a man this past summer. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 32-year-old Aaron Callahan was indicted on the following charges:. First-degree murder. First-degree conspiracy to commit murder. Second-degree unlawful possession of...
2 From Lower Twp., NJ, Facing Methamphetamine-related Charges
Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Villas were arrested just before Thanksgiving and are facing methamphetamine-related charges. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland's office, 57-year-old Valerie Lear and 51-year-old Robert Bellemare were charged on Wednesday, November 23rd, following the execution of a search warrant at their home on Bentz Avenue.
Not an Elf: Vineland, NJ, Police Seek ID of Cumberland Mall Shopper
'tis the season for officials in Vineland to seek the identity of a man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation. As is usually the case, police don't say why they want to find out who this guy is, only to say it's, "regarding...an investigation at the Cumberland Mall." We're...
2 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Wednesday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired. At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Looking to Identify Man Caught on Camera
Officials with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance camera. Police aren't saying what the man may have done, other than to reveal they'd like to talk with him in reference to an ongoing investigation. If you can...
Camden County, NJ, Woman Sentenced For Role in Stolen ID Tax Refund Scheme
A Camden County woman has been sentenced to 159 months, or just over 13 years, in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain money through fraudulently obtained federal tax refund checks. Last December, 36-year-old Awilda Henriquez of Clementon was convicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
5 Schools in Monroe Twp., NJ, District Close For Days Over Internet ‘Safety concerns’
MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Schools in the Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County are closed again Thursday because of internet problems. All five schools in the district have been closed since Tuesday, parents told 6 ABC Action News. At first it was blamed on a problem with the school's wireless service.
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
Atlantic City Anti-Violence Team Of Ex-Offenders: Do You Agree?
First, let me make it clear … I strongly believe in second chances. However, at the present time, Atlantic City, New Jersey has a major problem with persistent violent incidents that are taking place on a regular basis. Then, just when you thought the shootings and stabbings couldn’t get...
Oops! SUV Drives Through Front of 7-Eleven in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedal mixup led to an SUV driving through the front window of a 7-Eleven store Sunday morning. George Watson, of Somers Point, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake of the 2000 Toyota 4Runner while parking in front of the store on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township around 11 AM, according to police Lt. Steve Slusarski.
Linwood, NJ, Residents Remember a Very Special Crossing Guard
A man who touched the lives of a lot of neighbors in Linwood is being remembered with a special tribute. According to a post on the Linwood Live Facebook group, crossing guard Arnaldo Lopez passed away recently, and he's being remembered in a special way. Originally, a Christmas Tree was...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Police Hosting Another Coffee With a Cop
Police in Galloway Twp. are inviting residents out for a morning of coffee and conversation this week. You can get to know those who serve and protect their community while making your morning coffee run. I love the concept of 'coffee with a cop.' It's such a casual, unassuming way...
Ventnor May Lose Its Representation On The Atlantic City BOE
Something just like this happened many years ago. The population from the sending districts to Atlantic City High School had declined and the Atlantic City Board of Education quickly moved to take away their representation on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Then New Jersey Senator Bill Gormley led an...
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0