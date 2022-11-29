ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Pennies from heaven? More like the state of South Carolina

If you’ve noticed an extra chunk of change in your bank account lately, it’s likely not an oversight from the bank. It’s more likely a tax rebate from the state of South Carolina that’s depositing as much as $800 in taxpayers’ accounts thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.
New report shows leading cause of deadly crashes in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows South Carolina ranks second in the nation for the most dangerous places for drivers. The report from Forbes Advisor shows a state-by-state analysis of dangerous driving. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4 ) The report showed South Carolina and Colorado...
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Stormy weather returns to South Carolina tonight-Wednesday

Widespread t-storms will make for a noisy, rainy night across the state as a strong cold front marches through. A very large wave of showers and t-storms will move into the Upstate late this evening then spread across the state overnight. Most areas will be getting rained on by tomorrow morning, sometimes heavily, so travelers will need to factor in some extra drive time for the early commute.
North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police

More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
