Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: South Carolina Payment Dates for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
South Carolina residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their payments on the normal monthly schedule in December. As usual, payments will be...
FOX Carolina
BEWARE: USDA investigating rise in stolen SNAP benefits from South Carolina families
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scammers are stealing food from hungry South Carolina children. We’ve learned from officials that the South Carolina Department of Social Services is seeing an increase in stolen SNAP benefits, which is money low income families can use to buy food. A spokesperson for the...
American Pickers coming to South Carolina
American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
WIS-TV
Vehicle in deadly Florida hit and run found in South Carolina, police seeking owner
MIRAMAR, Fla. (WIS) - A deadly hit and run in Florida has been linked to a South Carolina vehicle. Investigators in Miramar said on Nov. 27 Silvio Ortega Martinez was killed while crossing the road around 2:17 a.m. The vehicle in the crash was registered to Janae Lewis. The car...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
Man sentenced to 33 years for armed robberies in South Carolina
A man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for two armed robberies and weapons crime.
greenvillejournal.com
Pennies from heaven? More like the state of South Carolina
If you’ve noticed an extra chunk of change in your bank account lately, it’s likely not an oversight from the bank. It’s more likely a tax rebate from the state of South Carolina that’s depositing as much as $800 in taxpayers’ accounts thanks to the state’s $2 billion budget surplus.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
32-year-old Georgia man hit, killed by vehicle in Garden City, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 32-year-old Georgia man died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Harden of Augusta, Georgia, died at a local hospital after he was hit in the 3000 block of Highway 17 Business, Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said. No […]
WYFF4.com
New report shows leading cause of deadly crashes in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new report shows South Carolina ranks second in the nation for the most dangerous places for drivers. The report from Forbes Advisor shows a state-by-state analysis of dangerous driving. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4 ) The report showed South Carolina and Colorado...
One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state
counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
wbtw.com
‘We don’t ask for anything better, but we think we should at least get the same’: Waccamaw Indian chief strives for equality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Grand Strand was inhabited by Native Americans long before the Europeans ever arrived. That is why there is so much mention of the Waccamaw people all around us. There is the Waccamaw River, the Waccamaw Farmers Market, Waccamaw High School and Waccamaw Drive,...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Stormy weather returns to South Carolina tonight-Wednesday
Widespread t-storms will make for a noisy, rainy night across the state as a strong cold front marches through. A very large wave of showers and t-storms will move into the Upstate late this evening then spread across the state overnight. Most areas will be getting rained on by tomorrow morning, sometimes heavily, so travelers will need to factor in some extra drive time for the early commute.
click orlando
Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of Florida’s coastline, but it also churned up the sea and spit out long-lost treasure. While the wind was still whipping our state, Jonah Martinez and his daughter, Kaylee Martinez, set their sights on the sand. [TRENDING: New video shows man...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker rented out Atlanta home just before launching campaign: Daily Beast
Records show Republican Senate candidate from Georgia, Herschel Walker, rented out his Atlanta home just before launching his campaign, according to new Daily Beast reporting.Nov. 30, 2022.
SC Emergency Management prepares for winter weather
As winter approaches, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is preparing for winter weather.
cbs17
SC authorities investigating death of Coastal Carolina student at a residence hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Coastal Carolina student died Sunday night at Magnolia Hall, according to an agency spokesperson. “It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday...
freightwaves.com
North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police
More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
South Carolina leaders advise people to prepare for wintry weather in the coming months
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's emergency agency is telling people statewide to prepare for possible wintry hazards in the comings months, especially after the state saw one of its most active winters in years last season. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) held a briefing Tuesday as...
Comments / 0