Shelby Reporter
Montevallo Main Street Players to present ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’
MONTEVALLO – If you’re trying to get into the Christmas spirit and the music on the radio isn’t doing it for you, perhaps you might enjoy the Montevallo Main Street Players’ upcoming production of Renee Calarco’s “The 12 Days of Christmas.”. The Main Street...
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
Shelby Reporter
Asbury UMC to host live nativity, festive family event
NORTH SHELBY – Asbury United Methodist Church will rein in the holidays with its first ever live nativity. On Sunday, Dec. 4 Asbury UMC will host a live nativity and festive, family fun event from 4-8 p.m. “It’s an outdoor event,” said Amy Gonzalez, communications director at Asbury UMC....
Shelby Reporter
Winter Wonderland, Moonlight Market coming to Columbiana in December
COLUMBIANA – Whether you want to play in the snow, shop booths of handmade gifts by local artisans or have your photo taken with Santa, the city of Columbiana has you covered this Christmas season. Every Friday night in December from 5-8 p.m., the city will host Winter Wonderland...
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Public Library announces puzzle swap event
PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library will hold a puzzle swap event for all puzzle lovers which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 1 and continue throughout the month of December. “We used to have a puzzle giveaway every month, but there was only one winner per month,” Library Supervisor David Smith said. “A library patron, Brandon Herring, suggested the swap and our director thought that it was a great idea. The swap is better than the contest as it benefits more community members.”
wvtm13.com
Birmingham artist goes viral with 'Addams Family' inspired art
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham artist went viral after revealing his new digital art on social media. It's inspired by the new Netflix show "Wednesday" based on “The Addams Family.”. If you've scrolled through social media recently, you may have seen the pictures on your timeline. Tuscaloosa native...
Bham Now
These soon-to-be newlyweds found their dream home in Irondale—here’s how
Young couples starting their lives together are often faced with a choice: do they continue renting an apartment or commit to buying a home? However, there is a third option. Just ask soon-to-be-wed couple Amy Jameson and Blake Raziano, who are leasing a standalone home at The Heights—a new nontraditional rental community in Irondale.
wbrc.com
Trussville boy makes care packages to help Birmingham community
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A local young man is continuing his mission to help the Birmingham community. Academy Sports + Outdoors is providing 12-year-old Ethan Hill with a $1,000 gift card to support his annual campaign to buy sleeping bags and care packages for the homeless this holiday season. Ethan’s...
Bham Now
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December
A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
Village Living
Childhood tales inspire Mountain Brook author
Mountain Brook resident Ashlee Fulmer says that spending time with her parents during the COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst for her book journey. Fulmer remembers back to her younger years, when her dad would tell her stories about the biggest gorilla in the jungle. Although the animal may have seemed intimidating and scary, it was actually the sweetest animal of all.
Velma’s, a Trussville institution since 1938, coming back after 10 years
How do you recreate the ambience of a comfortable, hometown institution, 10 years after it last closed its doors?. That’s the challenge for Tammy and Royce Butler, the couple who look to reopen Velma’s, a Trussville restaurant with a reputation as a warm, friendly place for a cold beer and a good burger off the grill.
Bham Now
Everything you need to know about Trattoria Zaza, including the menu + history
When anyone asks me for restaurant recommendations in Downtown Birmingham, Trattoria Zaza always makes my list. With a menu full of delicious pastas + pizzas and an alluring atmosphere, Zaza is one of my favorite restaurants in The Magic City. We spoke with Bryan Stanfield, head chef at Zaza, to learn more about the history and menu inspiration of the restaurant.
thisisalabama.org
This 12-year-old has spent half his life serving the homeless
When he was 6 years old, riding to school in his mother’s minivan, Ethan Hill would see a strange sight every morning under a freeway in downtown Birmingham. A man was living there, all of his belongings stuffed into a grocery cart. Ethan asked his mom questions about the man he would later know as Mr. Marcus. And the colder it got that year, the more Ethan worried about him.
Shelby Reporter
Local family’s near miss is a lesson for the community at large
COLUMBIANA – Bentley Thornburg, a ten-year-old from Columbiana, Alabama, got a very important lesson in grill safety this year. On an average Monday evening, her parents decided to grill out for dinner. It wasn’t long after her first bite, however, that Bentley knew that something was wrong. As she swallowed, her dad told us that she was almost immediately brought to tears, and began to tell her parents that it hurt to swallow.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo veterans to be honored by Wreaths Across America
MONTEVALLO – A wreath laying ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Montevallo City Cemetery in honor of veterans. The program will begin at noon and Clay Norton, group leader for the Montevallo Historical Society, will be the MC for the event. “All across the country...
wbrc.com
Ghastly Grinch strikes again in Irondale community
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Unbelievable! The Ghastly Grinch strikes again this year in Irondale just in time for the holiday season. This time, the Dollar General fell victim to another senseless act of selfishness from the one who stole Christmas. Children of all ages are asked to report any sighting...
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup
MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
Upworthy
He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'
On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
