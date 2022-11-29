ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

IID to hold second tree giveaway as part of shade program

By Janet Wilson, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

All residential customers of the Imperial Irrigation District living in the Coachella Valley can reserve a free, 5-gallon tree on a first-come, first-served basis at http://www.arborday.org/iid and pick it up this Friday.

The pick-up will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at the La Quinta Library parking lot at 78-275 Calle Tampico.

IID’s “Tree-for-All” free shade tree program is offered by IID to its energy customers. Once mature, trees can reduce energy costs by up to 20% and provide many other community benefits, including energy savings, better air quality, habitat for wildlife, improved property values and increased neighborhood walkability.

Available trees include crape myrtle, southern magnolia, burgundy desert willow and jacaranda. The trees "have been carefully selected for their specific characteristics and ability to survive in our region’s warm desert climate." said IID spokesman Robert Schettler.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: IID to hold second tree giveaway as part of shade program

