Jeopardy! champ Cris Pannullo reveals why he starts every episode with the same two signature moves

By Darian Lusk
The US Sun
 3 days ago

Jeopardy! super-champ Cris Pannullo - now dominating the game show - was asked by curious producers why he starts every episode the exact same way.

The TV star flashes a signature thumbs up during his intro, and off-screen, "bounces around" the stage.

Cris Pannullo stars every Jeopardy! win by flashing a thumbs up as his name appears Credit: Jeopardy!
He also 'bounces around' off-camera according to mystified game show producers Credit: Jeopardy!

Cris, 38, is an operations success manager and former professional poker player from Ocean City, New Jersey.

He has had no trouble coming back to the table after a five-week hiatus due to tournaments.

Since returning last week, Cris has stayed winning and now has the fifth-highest regular gameplay winnings in Jeopardy! history.

He's amassed $566K by Monday with 16 mighty wins so far - the show noticed his ace gameplay isn't the only thing consistent about him.

'WHAT'S THAT ABOUT?'

Cris opened up on the weekly podcast Inside Jeopardy! about why he flashes a thumbs up in his intro as his winnings are shown.

And why he jumps around the stage beforehand every single game, which viewers haven't seen - but seems to be a winning combination good luck charm.

Longtime producer Sarah Foss took Cris aside for an interview: "I have to ask [for] one - before a game you’re kind of bouncing around getting in the zone. What’s that about?"

The game show earlier shared a clip of Cris doing a Rocky Balboa-style dance blowing off steam and hopping around the stage - he actually does this before every show.

Cris replied: “I'm just trying to stay loose because during the game I'm so tight.

"Like really trying to get on the answer first, and I don't want to be so tight it's affecting my body and mind," he said.

“Just trying to stay as loose as possible given the pressure-packed circumstances."

THUMBS-UP KIND OF GUY

Foss then wondered: "And I have to ask about the thumbs up.

"At the start of every game, you give us a good thumbs up, what’s behind that?"

Cris happily replied: “That’s something I do naturally."

"That’s my reaction if someone says something - instead of saying okay, I give a thumbs up.

"I do it at work all the time over Zoom, when I'm at home, with my family - it felt natural to do it since it's a habit in real life and it’s carried over here."

HOT STREAK

14 of Cris' 16 wins have been runaways, meaning by Final Jeopardy no one could catch him even if they bet the house.

He also is batting 34 correct and 3 incorrect total on special "Daily Double" clues and is correct on 94 percent of clues total, which is astounding.

During one win, Ken Jennings, 48, exclaimed "Woah!" as Cris' totaled up a shocking $71,821 which was a personal record.

Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider's highest single-day total was $71,400, as Cris beat her.

Cris - who revealed he's the oldest of five siblings - has kept his personal life close to his chest with no social media presence, so fans are wondering what he's all about.

He has a rabbit named Lentils with his girlfriend Heather of 10 years, correcting Ken quite sternly earlier that no, you cannot feed rabbits the beans he's named after.

He also said he grew up on comedy shows including Conan and Jeopardy! - which always made him laugh growing up.

Cris has also had fans buzzing about his looks, and they haven't been shy about expressing their thoughts.

"I love Jeopardy! tournaments don't get me wrong, but I'm very glad sexy Cris is back on my screen," a viewer previously tweeted.

Another added: "Cris is hot, nothing better than looks and brains," while one person commented, "I agree, he is hot looking."

A former competitor exclusively told The U.S. Sun that before Cris takes the stage, he is also not looking to mingle and is indeed a bit of an enigma.

"He was very nice, very polite but he did sit separately from everyone else. He was quiet and it was hard to get a read on him."

Ken will hop aside from the iconic game show in January so that co-host Mayim Bialik can take the reins.

Over the summer he and actress Mayim - now handling Celebrity Jeopardy! which is off until January - were announced as the permanent co-replacements for the late, great Alex Trebek.

Cris tosses a thumbs-up sign before every game because it's his 'natural' move at home, on work Zoom calls and even with family Credit: Jeopardy!
Longtime producer Sarah Foss [right] also asked why he 'bounces around getting in the zone' - he said it keeps him 'loose' so it's how he warms up without fail Credit: YOUTUBE/JEOPARDY
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is handling episodes airing until January Credit: ABC

The US Sun

