WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. on UCLA's Goals, Facing Harrison Ingram

Early Pac-12 play tips off for Jaquez and the Bruins on Thursday against Stanford, with their passing and defense trending in right direction.

UCLA men's basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters ahead of Tuesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Jaquez talked about ball movement leading to good shots, what advice he's giving to the younger players heading into conference play, how the defense is starting to turn things around, how he's had to deal with double and triple teams and what he has to do to slow down Stanford forward Harrison Ingram.

50% shooting – unofficial team goal?

Yeah, I don't think we're necessarily shooting for percentage exactly. But we know that when we move ball, we get great shots. So move the ball. You get great shots and a lot of those great shots are layups and you play great defense, you get layups, and layups is how you shoot a high percentage. So, yeah, I guess unofficially we're trying to do that.

Talk to freshman about first road conference game?

Yeah, I definitely think we got to be very vocal, understanding its our first league game against an opponent in Stanford. And we got to understand that these guys, it's their first time going to a new environment like that. For us, seniors, it's important for us to really just be there and encourage them and help them as best we can.

Quick scouting report on Stanford?

I know they move the ball, they run their offense, and one of the things that we're gonna have to do is just disrupt on defense. So that's my little scouting report.

Address your defense at this point in the season?

I see it trending forward. I know that we dropped two in Vegas, but since then, we've improved dramatically. And I think that's definitely the sign of a good team and a team that's going to continue to improve throughout the season.

Similar to after the Gonzaga game last year?

Yeah, I don't know what it is. I mean, maybe we just need some wake up calls. But I think yeah, I think maybe a little bit similar situation.

Like these one-off conference games?

I guess it's fine. I mean, it's just another game for me. Whether it's conference or not, I look at it all the same to me.

Hard determining when to pass and when to score in isolation?

No, I don't think so. I was talking to the guys and this is something that a bunch of older guys, me Tyger and David were talking about – they want me to be able to score the ball and shoot when I can get a shot. But I was trying to tell them like, it's important for me to do that. But it's also important for me to get easy buckets as well. Like, I need them to create for me just as much as I create for them. And once you're able to do that, there's just so many weapons out on the court. So whether I'm in the post and I see a mismatch, a lot of the times I'm getting trapped, so I'll tell Tyger to throw it in and I'll throw it right back out and he'll throw it back in again. So it's kind of just playing those mini games within the game. And understanding that when everyone moves the ball and we all try to attack for each other, we just get great shots every single time.

Eye opening to see the doubles and triple teams?

No, I'm expecting them. I mean in high school, I was double teamed all the time. In college, I've earned the right to be double teamed, I think. I just embrace it. I love getting double team because for me, it's easy. I just know that they're gonna come and I just kick it out. And usually we get a great shot out of that. And you know, I'm always willing to pass the ball to my open teammates and I know they're gonna hit shots for me.

Expect to spend some time on Harrison Ingram defensively?

Yeah, I assume so. We did last year. I know he's having a great start to the season this year. It's gonna be a point of emphasis for sure.

What's his strength?

I know he's a big body. He likes to get in there and attack the ball. I got to look at his shooting percentage from 3, I don't know it off the top of my head. But I'm assuming that he can shoot the ball pretty solid as well. He's one guy that can beat us and I know that in practice he's going to be a point of emphasis.

