Bethune-Cookman parts ways with head football coach Terry Sims
Terry Sims is out as Bethune-Cookman University’s head football coach.
The Wildcats dismissed Sims Tuesday after seven seasons, athletic director Reggie Theus announced in a press release.
“Discussions about the progress and future of our football program eventually led us to the point where I felt it was best for us to move in a different direction,” Theus said. “We sincerely appreciate Coach Sims’ service to the university and wish him the best.”
Sims finished with a 38-39 record in Daytona Beach and oversaw the program’s transition from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
But his departure comes after back-to-back 2-9 seasons and four straight losses to end 2022. The Wildcats have also dropped their last two contests to archrival Florida A&M after nine consecutive wins in the Florida Classic series.
After arriving at Bethune-Cookman as an assistant in 2010, Sims took over as head coach when predecessor, Brian Jenkins, bolted for Alabama State following the 2014 season. Sims went 9-2 with a conference co-championship in his first campaign.
The Wildcats slumped to 4-6 in 2016 before three seven-win seasons from 2017 to 2019. The MEAC canceled its 2020 football schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the summer of 2021, Bethune-Cookman became an official member of the SWAC. In two seasons since, the Wildcats are 4-18.
A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.
“B-CU will actively pursue a new leader who can help reposition our program and ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field, but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field,” Theus said. “We know that ‘Wildcat Nation’ and our supporters expect no less.”
