ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Mauna Loa forms fourth fissure overnight

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUT10_0jRWCtU200

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory brought new updates during the overnight eruption of Mauna Loa including information about a fourth fissure forming.

According to the HVO, the fourth fissure formed at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 in the northeast rift zone.

The following morning, fountains at fissure 3 were up to 25 m and fountains at fissure 4 reached up to five to 10 m tall.

HVO said communities continue to be at no risk as no active lava is erupting from the southwest rift zone. It is not expected that an eruptive activity will happen outside the northeast rift zone.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Visible gas plumes from the erupting fissure fountains and lava flows would be blown to the North added HVO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Mauna Loa now flowing from lowest fissure only

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mauna Loa continues to erupt and lava has moved from the summit to the Northeast Rift Zone where, according to the USGS website, it is flowing from one fissure, as of 1:30 p.m. Officials said the flow is not threatening any communities. According to Ken Hon, Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientist in Charge, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

What happens if Mauna Loa eruption cuts off Saddle Road?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What happens if lava threatens or closes the Saddle Road highway? KHON2 obtained a plan the State has made for how it would handle Highway 200 closure if it becomes necessary. The updated plan, released on Wednesday, delineates closures near the 8 and 28 mileposts, enforced and manned, and signage on feeder […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy