Riley's Hospital For Children is an absolute Wonderful place! I'm so glad they were able to save this little boy's life. I will always be grateful to Riley's Hospital and the Doctors, Nurses, and All the Staff who work there for saving my son by giving him open heart surgery at 5 months old. The Dr told me it was the largest hole in a baby his age he had ever closed. They also found a valve growing closed during the surgery so if I wouldn't have agreed to the surgery he would have died from the closing valve if not from the hole in the heart. It was suppose to happen, that surgery, to save my son's life in 2 ways. Riley's Hospital For Children is and always will be Treasured in my heart.
i was the same was Columbus regional told my family that i wasnt gonna make it or my son neither i was taken to Riley hospital i was 4 months pregnant had a emergency c_section my son right clavicle was broke his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck he weight 1lb 3 oz his lungs wasnt fully developed and he was only skin and bones i couldnt touch or hold him but thank god he pulled out of it and now 14 yrs later my miracle baby hes 14 and weights 145 i love Riley hospital there so smart and very good at taking care of people
I got goosebumps all over reading this. Riley hospital is a wonderful place filled with the best doctors and nurses around and im so happy they were able to help this little boy❤
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)Rebekah BartonSouth Bend, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Comments / 13