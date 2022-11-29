ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Cynthia
2d ago

Riley's Hospital For Children is an absolute Wonderful place! I'm so glad they were able to save this little boy's life. I will always be grateful to Riley's Hospital and the Doctors, Nurses, and All the Staff who work there for saving my son by giving him open heart surgery at 5 months old. The Dr told me it was the largest hole in a baby his age he had ever closed. They also found a valve growing closed during the surgery so if I wouldn't have agreed to the surgery he would have died from the closing valve if not from the hole in the heart. It was suppose to happen, that surgery, to save my son's life in 2 ways. Riley's Hospital For Children is and always will be Treasured in my heart.

Becky Bustos
2d ago

i was the same was Columbus regional told my family that i wasnt gonna make it or my son neither i was taken to Riley hospital i was 4 months pregnant had a emergency c_section my son right clavicle was broke his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck he weight 1lb 3 oz his lungs wasnt fully developed and he was only skin and bones i couldnt touch or hold him but thank god he pulled out of it and now 14 yrs later my miracle baby hes 14 and weights 145 i love Riley hospital there so smart and very good at taking care of people

Lacrisha Hayes
1d ago

I got goosebumps all over reading this. Riley hospital is a wonderful place filled with the best doctors and nurses around and im so happy they were able to help this little boy❤

WISH-TV

Holcomb hospitalized, diagnosed with pneumonia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb was diagnosed Thursday with pneumonia and was hospitalized, his press secretary said in a Friday afternoon tweet. The tweet did not say where the 54-year-old governor was hospitalized. “Gov. Holcomb went to the doctor Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu, but he...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions

Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Fishers swears in first Black female firefighter

FISHERS, Ind. — A new Fishers firefighter is making history. Lauren Gray was among 18 new firefighters sworn in by the Fishers Fire Department Friday night. She is the first Black woman to join the department. "I hope to open up doors and I hope to be part of...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Senior living community releases holiday gift guide

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The holidays are in full swing, and every year, it seems like there's one or two on the list who can be tricky to buy for because they have it all. CarDon & Associates just released its "Senior Gift Guide." Gift ideas include digital Aura picture...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

What's the Deal: How to find a therapist, from cost to waitlists

INDIANAPOLIS — A mental health crisis. That's what experts say we are experiencing right now. But it's not always easy to find the services needed. 60% of psychologists recently polled reported no openings for new patients. Life transitions. Outwardly, Grete Sampson's life looks great. But sometimes, it feels like...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Local hospital warns flu is surging in kids and adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fall turns to winter, the illnesses doctors tend to see during colder weather, including the flu, are surging in central Indiana. Dr. Jen Barker, a pediatric emergency medicine physician with Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis, says several illnesses are hitting at the same time, sending many kids and adults to local emergency rooms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Riley Hospital partners with Children's Museum to bring flu shots to families

INDIANAPOLIS — Ushering in the month of December means flu season is well underway. At this point in the season, central Indiana hospitals are feeling the pressure. On Wednesday, Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield posted an apology on Facebook. Staff say they are dealing with a "very full" emergency department with "extremely long wait times," due to an increase of respiratory patients.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Local hospitals see record number of respiratory cases

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are especially high in Indiana right now with millions of people across the country infected. According to the CDC, there have been 6.2 million cases so far this flu season. Doctors say the typical flu season doesn’t usually peak until the beginning of the year....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Dire Hoosier health and billions of surplus dollars

INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics, there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Wreaths needed for veterans' graves in Indiana this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the deadline to donate a Christmas wreath to lay on veterans' gravestones this holiday season. Organizers are asking for the community's help. It's a time-honored tradition to remember and honor our fallen men and women each Christmas. However, 76% of the graves at Crown Hill Cemetery currently will not receive a wreath for Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Longtime owners look to sell Carmel’s Smokey Row Family Swim Club

For Jason and Cindy Leuking, owning the Smokey Row Family Swim Club for the last 17 years has been a family affair, as their children took lessons, competed and worked at the pool in the summers. Now, with their youngest daughter attending and swimming at the University of Notre Dame,...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Study: Kids with this chronic disease suffer from poor brain health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The childhood obesity epidemic in the U.S. is astronomical. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a staggering 20 percent of kids between age 2 and 19 are obese. That’s 14.7 million children. Obesity is linked to chronic disease such as heart disease,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies in Indianapolis To Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas why not adopt a puppy from your local animal shelter? Not only will this make your family’s holiday season ten times better, but you’ll be saving a life and giving an adorable pup the loving home they deserve. There are tons of adorable puppies in Indianapolis that are ready for their forever families this Christmas!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
