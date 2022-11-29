ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Parking lot at Nawiliwili Park on Kauai closed

By Kaile Hunt
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) – In light of the high surf over the Thanksgiving weekend, the Department of Parks and Recreation (DOPR) will close a portion of the parking lot at Nāwiliwili Park fronting Kalapakī Bay, in Līhue.

Starting Tuesday Nov. 29, DOPR will be repairing damages to the parking lot caused by the recent high surf in the area.

DOPR crews report closing the parking lot and driveway section of Nāwiliwili Park to make the necessary repairs.

For more information about the repairs head to the County of Kauai’s website.

DOPR officials said the repairs should be completed by Wednesday, Nov. 30, weather permitting.

