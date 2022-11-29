ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

State audit says 45 pandemic grants went to ineligible businesses, a small fraction of overall assistance

By Corrinne Hess, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2FpZ_0jRWC36r00

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue did not follow written eligibility requirements when it awarded 45 grants to small businesses using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, according to a new report.

The non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau released a limited-scope review of the "We’re All In" and "Wisconsin Tomorrow" programs that were created to help businesses that experienced economic hardship during the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue awarded $595.9 million in grants to small businesses, restaurants, and lodging establishments through the two programs.

The audit bureau reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found the Department of Revenue did not follow its written eligibility requirements when it awarded 45 grants totaling $475,000.

In a response to the report, Secretary of Revenue Peter Barca said the review of 172 programs represents just 0.2% of the grants issued by the department.

Barca also said the report does not fully describe the massive amount of fraud attempts the Department of Revenue had to deal with.

"As your report points out, 41,341 applications were weeded out and denied as suspicious, which included 28,605 that were identified as fraudulent," Barca said. "DOR's fraud specialists stopped $143 million in fraudulent applications."

The Joint Legislative Audit Committee asked for the report in February 2022 to evaluate the state's administration of supplemental federal funding received in response to the pandemic.

State Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, said overall, the Department of Revenue did a "fine job" administering the money and he appreciates the steps the department is taking to remedy any errors. “As a result of the forced lockdowns, all of our small businesses across our state were affected and it became necessary for us to assist them," Macco said.

Senator Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, said he believes efforts are underway to "identify inappropriate and fraudulent activity targeting these grants."

"I believe that this effort is going to be a very important element to not only ensure the proper administration of the We’re All In and Wisconsin Tomorrow Grants, but also to potentially kickstart other state agencies to identify and report fraudulent actively in programs they’ve administered with federal COVID relief funds,” Cowles said.

In a statement, Macco and Cowles point out the Bureau's review was not based on a statistically validsample of grants, so it's not appropriate to extrapolate the results of the review to all grants that the Department of Revenue has awarded.

The Legislative Audit Bureau recommends the Department of Revenue identify and recover Wisconsin Tomorrow grants it awarded in error and report to the joint Legislative Audit Committee by Feb. 15 on the status of its efforts.

Comments / 4

Rusty
3d ago

Once again, without due diligence, this is what happens...I hope they at least TRY to recover these funds!

Reply
12
Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Audit exposes more problems with Evers’ COVID grant spending

MADISON —The Evers administration wrongly issued hundreds of thousands of dollars in business grants based on changed eligibility requirements, according to the latest state audit of the billions of dollars in federal COVID relief Evers has spent at his discretion. The Legislative Audit Bureau conducted a “limited scope” review...
WISCONSIN STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
WausauPilot

Evers administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration plans to ask state environmental officials again for permission to develop limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency’s policy board on Dec. 14...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Deadline for unclaimed property holders to avoid penalties approaches

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is reminding businesses that the deadline is approaching to initiate voluntary disclosure agreements and avoid penalties. The DOR said many businesses are unaware of the legal requirements to turn over property. Businesses are required to send in uncashed payroll checks, unclaimed...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DNR turning harder left

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

Tony Evers outperformed Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers outperformed Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes in every Wisconsin county in the 2022 midterm elections, according to an analysis of election results by the NBC News Political Unit. Overall, Evers received more than 48,000 votes than Barnes did, with Evers defeating Republican Tim Michels in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wmay.com

Amendment 1 could force changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act police regulations

(The Center Square) – Local governments in Illinois should brace for the unknown with some expecting conflicts between the SAFE-T Act and a looming constitutional amendment enshrining collective bargaining rights. Illinois state lawmakers are back in Springfield Tuesday for the final three days of session before the SAFE-T Act’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox9.com

Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme

(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
b93radio.com

Respiratory Illnesses Increasing Here On Pace With Rest of the State, Nation

You’ve likely been hearing about the triple threat of viruses affecting increasing numbers of Americans, and that definitely includes the Sheboygan area. Most only need to look as far as their workplace or school to see the evidence: Coughs, sneezes, fevers and other symptoms are common, and that’s a problem because these and others are shared by all three illnesses of concern – COVID-19, Influenza and RSV.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
foxnebraska.com

State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'

MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear Green Bay police personnel case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A legal case between the Green Bay Professional Police Association and the City of Green Bay is headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The court will hear arguments over the removal of Andrew Weiss from his detective position in the Green Bay Police Department. Weiss...
GREEN BAY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy