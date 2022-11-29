ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

wtaw.com

Record Setting 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

For the first time, more than 20,000 attended the Brazos Valley fair and rodeo. That was one of the records senior manager Fiona Meyer shared with county commissioners in reviewing the 2022 fair. Meyer told county commissioners that record participation was set in almost every competitive category. That includes creative...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

‘Be the Light’ for a child in need

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support, that’s why the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Central Texas stopped by the Three to encourage you to “Be the Light” and help a family in need, just in time for the holidays.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Preview Of Sunday’s Return Of The Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade

After a two year hiatus, the 92nd Bryan/College Station Christmas parade will be held Sunday afternoon. Longtime committee member Penny Zent says there are 81 entries for this year’s parade, which has the theme of “Christmas Jubilee”. Another parade tradition is Santa, and Santa’s helpers collecting children’s...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Christmas Parade returns after two year absence

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The streets of Bryan and College Station are going to look a little more spirited on Sunday afternoon. The BCS Christmas Parade is back for the first time since 2020. “The fact that we haven’t held the parade in the last two years has really...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Food Truck Fridays: Raging Bull Street Tacos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Raging Bull Street Tacos Food Truck say it all started with an addiction to amazing tacos and obsessing over recipes in the kitchen. The Raging Bull menu consists of street corn and nachos, street tacos, and quesadillas. Each item is topped with their signature “F’in Green Sauce,” which is made with avocados, jalapenos, lime, and what Owner Michael Marks calls the “secret ingredients.”
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
MADISONVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

City of College Station Update on WTAW

Aubrey Nettles, Economic Development and Tourism Marketing Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about a variety of community holiday events during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 2, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Legends Event Center to host grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station community doesn’t have to wait much longer to check out the new Legends Event Center at Midtown Park in Bryan. The grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be sports performances, inflatable bounce houses, arcade...
BRYAN, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Groesbeck native fills Housing Authority director position

, When Groesbeck native Beth Westhoff retired from education, she took on the role of Executive Director for the Liberty Housing Alliance, Groesbeck Housing Authority to continue to help her community. Westhoff began training Oct. 17, before officially taking the position Nov. 1. “ I’m thrilled I got the job because I want to help these people,” she said. “ I want to help my community. I’m from Groesbeck. I love my town, and I want to make things better.” Divisions of the Liberty Housing Alliance include Groesbeck Housing Authority, Groesbeck Housing Development and Liberty Homes and Liberty Properties. The Liberty Housing Properties include...
GROESBECK, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

DREAMLINER DINER TO CLOSE DEC. 18

The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport will soon be closing. The diner opened at the airport on December 17, 2021, after formerly operating as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant. In the post, Canion thanked the City of Brenham and all of the pilots, airport business operators and customers for their support over the past year.
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD Launches New Website And App

Bryan ISD launched a new website and app. There was a preview during the November 14, 2022 BISD school board meeting. Assistant communications director Matt Kennedy said visitors will be greeted on the home page with a video that takes up much of the home page that begins with lots of smiling children.
kwhi.com

BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET

A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ASSISTANT SUPT. ACCEPTS POSITION IN MEDINA VALLEY ISD

An assistant superintendent at Brenham ISD is joining a San Antonio-area school district. Brenham ISD announced this (Wednesday) morning that Brandi Hendrix, the district’s assistant superintendent of leadership and learning, has accepted an assistant superintendent position with Medina Valley ISD. The Medina Valley School Board voted on the position at its meeting on Monday.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Police warn residents about porch thefts during holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Record numbers of people shopped online this Cyber Monday. Websites saw over 11 billion shoppers buy products. Bryan Police say this is around the time they start to see calls about packages being stolen from porches, but they say there are a few preventative measures residents can take.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT

An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
ELGIN, TX

