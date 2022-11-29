Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Record Setting 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
For the first time, more than 20,000 attended the Brazos Valley fair and rodeo. That was one of the records senior manager Fiona Meyer shared with county commissioners in reviewing the 2022 fair. Meyer told county commissioners that record participation was set in almost every competitive category. That includes creative...
KBTX.com
‘Be the Light’ for a child in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support, that’s why the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Central Texas stopped by the Three to encourage you to “Be the Light” and help a family in need, just in time for the holidays.
wtaw.com
Preview Of Sunday’s Return Of The Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade
After a two year hiatus, the 92nd Bryan/College Station Christmas parade will be held Sunday afternoon. Longtime committee member Penny Zent says there are 81 entries for this year’s parade, which has the theme of “Christmas Jubilee”. Another parade tradition is Santa, and Santa’s helpers collecting children’s...
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade returns after two year absence
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The streets of Bryan and College Station are going to look a little more spirited on Sunday afternoon. The BCS Christmas Parade is back for the first time since 2020. “The fact that we haven’t held the parade in the last two years has really...
wtaw.com
Destination Bryan Preview Of Holiday Magic, December’s First Friday, And Downtown Bryan’s Lighted Christmas Parade
Chris Ortegon of the Destination Bryan tourism office visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the city of Bryan’s “Holiday Magic” event December 1 at Sue Haswell Park, downtown Bryan’s December First Friday activities, and downtown Bryan’s lighted Christmas parade and stroll the evening of December 8.
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Raging Bull Street Tacos
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Raging Bull Street Tacos Food Truck say it all started with an addiction to amazing tacos and obsessing over recipes in the kitchen. The Raging Bull menu consists of street corn and nachos, street tacos, and quesadillas. Each item is topped with their signature “F’in Green Sauce,” which is made with avocados, jalapenos, lime, and what Owner Michael Marks calls the “secret ingredients.”
A Bryan mother is feeling the effects of inflation with a heightened grocery bill, even during the holidays
BRYAN, Texas — The price of food such as eggs, bead and milk have rose significantly since 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Items that were cheap, now sky high. Locally, Amber Robertson, a mother of four, shared her frustration. She explained how her monthly grocery...
KBTX.com
Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
wtaw.com
City of College Station Update on WTAW
Aubrey Nettles, Economic Development and Tourism Marketing Manager, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about a variety of community holiday events during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 2, 2022. Listen to “City of College Station Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KBTX.com
Legends Event Center to host grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station community doesn’t have to wait much longer to check out the new Legends Event Center at Midtown Park in Bryan. The grand opening is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be sports performances, inflatable bounce houses, arcade...
Groesbeck native fills Housing Authority director position
, When Groesbeck native Beth Westhoff retired from education, she took on the role of Executive Director for the Liberty Housing Alliance, Groesbeck Housing Authority to continue to help her community. Westhoff began training Oct. 17, before officially taking the position Nov. 1. “ I’m thrilled I got the job because I want to help these people,” she said. “ I want to help my community. I’m from Groesbeck. I love my town, and I want to make things better.” Divisions of the Liberty Housing Alliance include Groesbeck Housing Authority, Groesbeck Housing Development and Liberty Homes and Liberty Properties. The Liberty Housing Properties include...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says a teen reported missing in Bryan-College Station may be in danger. 17-year-old Cassandra Shali Meave was reported missing on Sunday, November 27. She was last seen at approximately 11:30 p.m. that evening in the 4700 block of Tiffany Park Circle.
Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup
GIVING TUESDAY: Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup - Staryu the five-legged pittie needs support - and a home!
kwhi.com
DREAMLINER DINER TO CLOSE DEC. 18
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport will soon be closing. The diner opened at the airport on December 17, 2021, after formerly operating as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant. In the post, Canion thanked the City of Brenham and all of the pilots, airport business operators and customers for their support over the past year.
wtaw.com
Bryan ISD Launches New Website And App
Bryan ISD launched a new website and app. There was a preview during the November 14, 2022 BISD school board meeting. Assistant communications director Matt Kennedy said visitors will be greeted on the home page with a video that takes up much of the home page that begins with lots of smiling children.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM RESIDENT CLAIMS $1 MILLION ON SCRATCH TICKET
A Brenham resident will be enjoying the holidays just a bit more after claiming a big prize on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Today (Friday), the Texas Lottery announced that a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million was sold for the 500X game at AM PM Express, located at 1006 West Main Street in Brenham.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ASSISTANT SUPT. ACCEPTS POSITION IN MEDINA VALLEY ISD
An assistant superintendent at Brenham ISD is joining a San Antonio-area school district. Brenham ISD announced this (Wednesday) morning that Brandi Hendrix, the district’s assistant superintendent of leadership and learning, has accepted an assistant superintendent position with Medina Valley ISD. The Medina Valley School Board voted on the position at its meeting on Monday.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police warn residents about porch thefts during holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Record numbers of people shopped online this Cyber Monday. Websites saw over 11 billion shoppers buy products. Bryan Police say this is around the time they start to see calls about packages being stolen from porches, but they say there are a few preventative measures residents can take.
KBTX.com
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officers with the Bryan Police Department remained on the scene of a homicide investigation past sunset on Wednesday as concerned neighbors were left to speculate on what led up murder and who was killed. Police said they were notified of a deceased man inside a home...
kwhi.com
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
