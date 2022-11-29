Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin rolls out hospitality treatment for Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic
Lane Kiffin rolled out the hospitality treatment for Tom Herman Thursday night when he got win one of his former programs is set to hire the former Texas coach. Kiffin retweeted an old video of himself talking to fans about supporting the team ahead of a National Signing Day. But Kiffin also added a message to Herman: “Just wanted to set the bar low for you buddy!! You will crush it and I have a house and great boat for you.”
Kiffin Tells New FAU Coach Herman He Has House, Boat for Him
The former FAU coach has a house and a boat for the new FAU coach, he tweeted on Thursday.
FAU football: Here are a dozen names to mull over as Owls search for the next Lane Kiffin
Forget the startling number of three- and five-win seasons. Forget the Willie Taggart era. The Charlie Partridge era. The Carl Pelini embarrassment. Even forget what happened at the end of Howard Schnellenberger's reign, marking a sad ending for a man who will forever be credited for the program's existence. Instead,...
Breaking: Tom Herman Lands New Head Coaching Job
Tom Herman will be coaching college football in 2023. FAU has hired former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman, Herman confirmed on Thursday. The hiring comes after former FAU coach Will Taggart was fired on Sunday. Taggart went 15-18 during his stint as head coach, which he took over after Lane ...
nittanysportsnow.com
Florida Atlantic Hires Tom Herman as HC; Penn State DC Manny Diaz Reported Finalist
Florida Atlantic has hired Tom Herman to be its next football coach, and Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz will not be going to Boca Raton, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network first reported. Diaz and Penn State running backs coach JaJuan Seider reportedly were candidates for the job, and...
caneswarning.com
Reports Jake Garcia and Tyler Van Dyke staying set up 2023 Miami QBs
Reports have stated that Miami quarterbacks Jake Garcia and Tyler Van Dyke are returning for the 2023 season setup the Hurricanes at the position for next season. With the return of rising sophomore Jacurri Brown Miami will have one of the deepest groups at QB heading into the 2023 season.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead beats Miramar, advances to face Jones High in first round of final four game
The Homestead Senior High School football team defeated Miramar 33-13 in a playoff game on Friday, Nov. 25th. Joshua Townsend had three rushing touchdowns, one from 25 yards, one from 10 yards and one from 26 yards. David Jester had a 75-yard kickoff return. Devon Robinson returned a punt for...
Keys to the win: Palm Beach Central faces Apopka for place in Class 4M final
Twelve wins. One loss. Another lights-out season for Palm Beach Central as anticipated — but the Broncos aren't done yet. For the first time in program history, Central is readying Bronco Territory for a Final Four matchup, set to host three-seed Apopka (10-3) on Friday in hopes of reaching another milestone: the Class 4M state title matchup.
Benjamin's Gavin Aydelotte thrills in double-overtime comeback against Olympic Heights
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Benjamin's Gavin Aydelotte chuckled after a career-best, game-leading 33-point performance against Olympic Heights on Wednesday, "If the homework can wait for double-overtime, the homework can wait for this [interview]." The Bucs' top-scoring senior had just powered Benjamin to an 82-76 comeback victory with three game-tying buckets from three-point range – a performance well-worth hanging out...
Palm Beach County high school football live updates: Apopka at Palm Beach Central
Palm Beach Central is the last high school football team from Palm Beach County!. The Broncos (12-1) host Apopka (10-3) on Friday with a place in the Class 4M state championship game on the line. Keys to the win:Palm Beach Central faces Apopka for place in Class 4M final. More...
cw34.com
Scratch-off Florida Lottery ticket makes 21 year old a millionaire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 year old in Broward County scratched his way to a million dollars from the Florida Lottery. The lottery announced that Ricco Ferguson, of Lauderhill, claimed a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. He showed up at the lottery’s Miami...
WSVN-TV
Former Dolphins player among speakers at day of motivational and service events at Olsen Middle School
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A special series of events was held in Dania Beach aimed to give inspiration to middle school students, thanks in part to a former Miami Dolphins player. Olsen Middle School hosted a day of motivational and service events called REACH on Thursday. The event’s goal...
Jupiter represented in FIFA world cup, road closures on Indiantown Road this weekend
Happy Thursday, Jupiter! It's been a while since I've been able to catch up with all of you. Welcome to The Post on Jupiter. To those of you who have written me, thank you for your interaction with the newsletter. And for your patience with me taking a hiatus. I have been working...
WSVN-TV
School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games
(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Bissli Grill to Open in Boynton Beach
The new restaurant will open with Mediterranean and Kosher Cuisine
WSVN-TV
Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
astaga.com
FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs
Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
morningbrew.com
Miami nightclubs take a financial hit as crypto millionaires disappear
This holiday season, it’s important to keep those who aren’t having the jolliest time in our thoughts. We’re talking, of course, about Miami nightclubs, which have been rocked by the absence of big-spending crypto whales amid the market’s deep freeze. Nightclubs in the city became a...
Comments / 0