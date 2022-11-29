ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin rolls out hospitality treatment for Tom Herman at Florida Atlantic

Lane Kiffin rolled out the hospitality treatment for Tom Herman Thursday night when he got win one of his former programs is set to hire the former Texas coach. Kiffin retweeted an old video of himself talking to fans about supporting the team ahead of a National Signing Day. But Kiffin also added a message to Herman: “Just wanted to set the bar low for you buddy!! You will crush it and I have a house and great boat for you.”
BOCA RATON, FL
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Tom Herman Lands New Head Coaching Job

Tom Herman will be coaching college football in 2023. FAU has hired former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman, Herman confirmed on Thursday. The hiring comes after former FAU coach Will Taggart was fired on Sunday. Taggart went 15-18 during his stint as head coach, which he took over after Lane ...
BOCA RATON, FL
caneswarning.com

Reports Jake Garcia and Tyler Van Dyke staying set up 2023 Miami QBs

Reports have stated that Miami quarterbacks Jake Garcia and Tyler Van Dyke are returning for the 2023 season setup the Hurricanes at the position for next season. With the return of rising sophomore Jacurri Brown Miami will have one of the deepest groups at QB heading into the 2023 season.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Benjamin's Gavin Aydelotte thrills in double-overtime comeback against Olympic Heights

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Benjamin's Gavin Aydelotte chuckled after a career-best, game-leading 33-point performance against Olympic Heights on Wednesday, "If the homework can wait for double-overtime, the homework can wait for this [interview]." The Bucs' top-scoring senior had just powered Benjamin to an 82-76 comeback victory with three game-tying buckets from three-point range – a performance well-worth hanging out...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

School Evicted For Parking Cars at Dolphin Games

(WSVN) - They thought they had fulfilled their dream to open a place for children to learn the performing arts. They even found a way to raise money to fund the school, and then they got evicted for doing that, which is why they turned to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
Jake Wells

The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Coyotes spotted throughout Broward County

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - From Deerfield Beach to Lighthouse Point and further west in Pompano Beach, more and more coyotes have been spotted roaming neighborhoods in South Florida. “They’re incredibly adaptable animals,” said Ron Magill, of Zoo Miami. “They’re now down here in South Florida and their numbers are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
astaga.com

FTX Collapse Has Forced Crypto Customers To Avoid Miami Nightclubs

Miami’s nightlife was once lit – till crypto alternate FTX and the shockwave attributable to its sudden collapse sucked the life out of it. In the course of the early levels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Miami grew to become a favourite getaway for individuals with a surplus of cryptocurrency.
MIAMI, FL
morningbrew.com

Miami nightclubs take a financial hit as crypto millionaires disappear

This holiday season, it’s important to keep those who aren’t having the jolliest time in our thoughts. We’re talking, of course, about Miami nightclubs, which have been rocked by the absence of big-spending crypto whales amid the market’s deep freeze. Nightclubs in the city became a...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy