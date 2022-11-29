ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Click10.com

Miami Art Week events that won’t break the bank

MIAMI – Art Basel has arrived, bringing artists and creatives from across the world to Miami. And if you’re wondering where to go this weekend, we know of a few events that won’t break the bank. From a free event that is hoping to change your perspective...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

All aboard! Brightline to host events and holiday happenings for Miami Art Week

MIAMI – In December, South Florida comes alive with perfect weather, international art events and the start of the holiday season. With the 20th year of Art Basel Miami officially underway, Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America has announced that they will celebrate the spirited time of the year with an endless array of events and surprises for its riders coming and going.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami Art Week: Guide to the biggest parties and events

MIAMI – Miami Art Week and the Art Basel Miami Beach at the Miami Beach Convention Center is celebrating 20 years since the event came to town and now event organizers want you to come celebrate. The big daddy of them all starts Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 4....
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

North Beach Music Festival Is Back and Bigger!

Miami Beach, FLA. – The North Beach Music Festival returns to the North Beach Bandshell and Bandshell Park, starting Friday, Dec. 9 and wrapping up on Sunday, Dec. 11. Just like last year, the NBMF is jam band heavy with moe. doing 2 full sets on Friday and a highly-anticipated Saturday night set from Lotus, which will incorporate the park’s lights and lasers in their performance!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Metrorail service disrupted in downtown Miami

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Transit reported a temporary disruption in Metrorail service in downtown Miami Thursday morning. Trains in both directions between the Historic Overtown, Government Center and Brickell stations were replaced with a bus shuttle between Culmer and Brickell stations. Miami-Dade Transit initially expected to resume service later in...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

New details revealed about Fort Lauderdale commission controversy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Local 10 News has uncovered new details in the ongoing controversy between Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis and former city auditor John Herbst, whose commission race win in the mid-term election is being questioned by a rival who Herbst says the mayor endorsed during the election.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Zoo Miami: Bald eagle ‘Rita’ faces ‘poor’ prognosis after surgery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the avian stars of Zoo Miami’s Eagle Cam remained in critical condition Thursday following surgery to repair a severely fractured right wing. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers found bald eagle “Rita” wounded Sunday night. It’s not clear what caused her...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Video shows fiery crash injuring 3 during police chase in Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surveillance video released on Friday shows a fiery crash during a police chase in Miami. The woman who crashed into an Uber driver and his passenger — while trying to get away from police officers on Thursday in Miami-Dade County — was a suspect in several burglaries in Miami, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care

MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Video shows crooks ambush jeweler in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating after a jeweler was ambushed by three crooks and their getaway driver. One of the assailants appeared to be armed with a knife, threatening to stab the victim while another took his backpack and a third opened the trunk and grabbed his suitcase.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO fire truck catches fire near Fort Lauderdale airport

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue truck needed rescuing itself Friday morning. It caught fire inside a fleet facility in the 500 block of Southwest 34th Street near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Only one ladder truck in the service bay was damaged and it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Little Haiti

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is searching for a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to police, Leroy Bayard was last seen Friday in Little Haiti. Authorities said he was last seen walking with a cane. Detectives were not able to give...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family displaced after flames erupt inside Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH,Fla. – Police are investigating after rescue crews rushed to a duplex fire in Pompano Beach early Friday morning. According to police, three units in a building on Southeast 10th Avenue off Atlantic Boulevard were affected by the blaze. Kristin Cappiello, whose home was damaged in the fire,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Click10.com

Local boy battles aggressive form of leukemia

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Leukemia is the most common childhood cancer, affecting approximately 4,000 children every year in the U.S. When now-6-year-old Rocca Passaro was diagnosed in the summer of 2021, he was at the time like any child his age. “He was your average 5-year-old, very intelligent, eager...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

