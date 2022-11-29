Closing a loophole in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies could reduce millions of families’ energy bills by £336 a year, new research shared with The Independent has found.Ending the tax relief claimed by fossil fuel giants would raise £22bn over the next six years, according to a report by the New Economics Foundation (NEF).The think tank said shutting the loophole could pay for an emergency insulation programme for 3.31 million of the leakiest homes across the UK.The NEF said spending £3.6bn of the money raised from an expanded windfall tax on insulating the least energy-efficient homes...

31 MINUTES AGO