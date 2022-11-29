ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dallasexpress.com

Looming Rail Strike Shifts Method of Semiconductor Transport

As a result of the looming rail strike threatening the U.S. economy, technology companies supplying critical semiconductor chips have begun transitioning shipments from railroads to trucks. Shortages of these types of chips have previously challenged automotive production at various times in recent years. Fortunately for the suppliers, because fewer container...
Reuters

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak ridership jumps

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said ridership jumped sharply in the year ending Sept. 30 and has nearly returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. Amtrak said ridership was up 89% over 2021 levels to 22.9 million riders -- up 10.8 million passengers over the prior year. Overall ridership hit about 85% of pre-COVID levels Amtrak said, adding that it expects ridership and revenue to improve above 90% of pre-COVID levels by September 2023.
