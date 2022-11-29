WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said ridership jumped sharply in the year ending Sept. 30 and has nearly returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. Amtrak said ridership was up 89% over 2021 levels to 22.9 million riders -- up 10.8 million passengers over the prior year. Overall ridership hit about 85% of pre-COVID levels Amtrak said, adding that it expects ridership and revenue to improve above 90% of pre-COVID levels by September 2023.

