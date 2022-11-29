Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Accepts Hoarding Title After DJ Khaled's Air Jordan Blowout
Rick Ross is finally coming to grips with the fact he's got way more stuff than he can handle -- but he still made room at his Georgia estate when he got a very special Jumpman delivery!!!. Rozay's finally admitting he's a proud hoarder, a title he really couldn't avoid...
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”
PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
Akon Says Young Thug’s Career Is Over If He Cooperates In RICO Case
Akon feels it’s over for Young Thug’s career if the rapper cooperates in his RICO case. On Sunday (Nov. 13), Akon sat down with DJ Vlad to discuss the Atlanta rapper’s future in Hip-Hop and what would happen if he played too friendly with federal officers to guarantee his safety. “The question is [whether] he is willing to cooperate to save himself and his family,” Akon said bluntly. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face?” More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowYoung Thug's Attorney Files For RICO Dismissal, Cites D.A. MisconductAkon Reveals Why He Didn't Sign...
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian was sleeping with Chris Paul.
Video Surfaces of GloRilla Working Drive-Thru at a Fast-Food Restaurant Before Her Rap Career
GloRilla's rise to fame has been meteoric and it wasn't too long ago the budding Memphis rapper was working a normal 9-5. Recently, video has surfaced of the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" rapper working at the drive-thru at Checkers. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TikTok user primeape09 shared a throwback video of...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Says He Can Outrap Jay-Z During NoCap Beef
NBA YoungBoy made a controversial claim about Jay-Z. NBA YoungBoy and NoCap have been trading insults recently. Even though YoungBoy signed the young rapper to Never Broke Again, he has a bone to pick. According to YB, NoCap has no loyalty and is only out for himself. NoCap fired back, saying the YoungBoy is always looking for beef and that he doesn’t support his labelmates.
thesource.com
Are Beyoncé & JAY-Z Collaborating On Another Joint Album?
Following the release of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance in July, Queen B might be teaming up with her billionaire husband, JAY-Z, on a collab album in the near future. Bey had previously described Renaissance as a “three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” She pictured the period as “a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”
TMZ.com
Fat Joe Talks About Run-In with Kanye West After Antisemitic Backlash
Fat Joe's about to drop his memoir, which is filled with lessons many young rappers could use -- but it's actually an old-school rapper, one Kanye West, who recently sought out Joe's counsel. The legendary Bronx MC joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and revealed he, almost literally, ran into...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
DJ Khaled lists his Miami sneaker closet on Airbnb for $11 a night
DJ Khaled has listed his legendary shoe closet on Airbnb — it will be available for two overnight stays on Dec. 5 and 6 and will cost guests $11 per night.
Conway The Machine Offers Advice To Rappers With Street Ties
Conway The Machine has overcome a lot in his life and rap career and isn’t being selfish with advice that may benefit others. The 40-year-old has a clear message for those who would like to leave behind their ties to the streets. “It’s definitely harder than it seems,” the Griselda rapper said during a Saturday (Nov. 26) visit to Supa Cindy’s show on 99Jamz. “It seems easy, like, ‘You famous now, you gettin’ money!’ A lot of these guys, man, they’re really outside, really tapped in. You gotta respect the code if you know what that life about. It’s codes,...
musictimes.com
Glorilla Makes a Not-So-Subtle Dig at Usher's 'Love In This Club' Lyrics
GloRilla is making the most of her "F.N.F" banner year. giving her female fan base extremely clear directions to avoid falling in love within the club! Is this a subtle dig at one of Usher's top hit, "Love in this Club?" Or a not-so-subtle one, you might say. A stinging...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Seemingly Taunted Kanye With Chris Paul Jerseys During CLB Rollout
It seems like Drake may have known something we didn’t. Drake and Kanye West were embroiled in a massive feud just about a year ago. This took place during the release of Donda and Certified Lover Boy. There were plenty of subliminal being thrown back and forth, however, Drake was a bit more direct with his hate.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Performs For First Time Since Takeoff’s Death, Cardi B Supports Him
The father of five has been privately and publicly mourning this loss of his cousin for the last month. Just over a month after Takeoff’s untimely death, his cousin, Offset, has made his return to the stage. The father of five gave a performance at Miami’s E11even nightclub on Friday (December 2) as a part of the ongoing Art Basel celebrations taking place throughout the city.
After Beyoncé's 'Becky With The Good Hair' Lyrics Sparked Cheating Rumors, Rita Ora Has Responded
Rita Ora opened up about being at the center of the rumor mill for "Becky with the good hair" back in 2016.
Comments / 0