This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
ABC6.com
Fire destroys business in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An overnight fire destroyed a business in Lincoln. The fire started just after midnight at Knock On Wood Furniture on Lonsdale Avenue. Fire officials say that building will be demolished because of the heavy damage inside. According to the Cumberland Fire Department, firefighters struck four...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford apartment house fire displaces 16 people
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in a New Bedford apartment house displaced 16 people on Friday afternoon. That brings the running total of people displaced recently by fires in New Bedford to nearly 50, just weeks away from the holidays. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said...
Woman injured in Providence shooting; police searching for suspect
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Providence Friday evening.
Turnto10.com
'Thought I was going to die:' Pawtucket man recalls rollover crash
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket man has a new outlook on life after surviving a rollover crash in Lincoln last week. Jeffrey LaRose was on his way to the Conjuring House in Burrillville with his sister and her girlfriend in the early hours on Nov. 23. The trio was on Route 146 North near the Wilbur Road overpass when LaRose noticed what he says was a red car behind him, flashing its headlights and driving closely to his vehicle's rear.
Turnto10.com
Racoon bite sends Connecticut girl to hospital
(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a child ended up in the hospital after she was bit by a racoon in Ashford, Connecticut. According to a WVIT report, the attack happened just before 8 a.m. on Fitts Road on Friday morning. The attack was caught on camera, with video...
Men Charged With 'Abducting' Baby, Mother From Dartmouth Home: Police
A woman who was previously said to be abducted along with her child, prompting an Amber Alert, told authorities she was never actually in any danger. Massachusetts State Police activated an Amber Alert after Hannah Benson and her six-month-old son Grayson were taken from their Dartmouth home on Thursday, Dec. 1, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Their alleged abductor was Benson's former boyfriend Jeremias Cabral, of Fall River.
GoLocalProv
BREAKING: Woman Shot in Providence
A woman was shot in Providence on Friday afternoon,. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 5:30 PM. The woman was reportedly sitting in a vehicle on Prairie Avenue when it happened. Police say the woman’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening. This story is developing….
New Bedford Firefighters Battle Blaze over Acushnet Ave Florist
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — Sixteen people were displaced Friday afternoon as New Bedford firefighters battled a blaze in an apartment over a florist shop on Acushnet Avenue. Just before 4 p.m. on December 2, multiple 911 calls came in reporting smoke coming from the fourth floor of Mendonca’s Florist Shop, located at 1364 Acushnet Avenue.
Turnto10.com
Two Fall River men charged in incident triggering Amber Alert
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Dartmouth police said Thursday that two men were arrested in connection with an incident beginning in Dartmouth that triggered an Amber Alert. Police said they were called Thursday morning to 11443 Tucker Rd. in Dartmouth for a report of several people arguing. Once at...
fallriverreporter.com
Almost three years to the day of a harrowing rescue, man jumps off of Mount Hope Bridge
A man jumped off of the Mount Hope Bridge Friday almost three years to the day where a harrowing rescue took place. Just after 3:00 p.m., a report came into dispatch for a man jumping off of the bridge. Bristol and Portsmouth personnel responded to the scene to recover the...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET POLICE DEPARTMENT
Pawtucket Police Department Cautions Residents of Increased Larceny from Autos Throughout the Holiday Season. Pawtucket, RI – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking residents to be aware of increased larceny from autos throughout the holiday season as well as possible thefts of packages left on front steps and porches.
fallriverreporter.com
Two injured, one cited after multivehicle crash on Route 24 near Fall River, Tiverton border
Two people were injured, and one was cited after a multivehicle crash on Route 24 in Fall River. According to Massachusetts State Police, a call came in just after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday for a rollover crash on Route 24 South near the Massachusetts and Rhode Island border in Fall River.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man helps stop Providence car thief who drove away with 3-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department arrested Osvaldo Vasquez Tuesday night after car was stolen with a 3-year-old girl in the back seat. Vasquez faced a Providence District Court judge Wednesday. In court, prosecutors said that “the incident was observed by a witness” who followed the stolen...
Turnto10.com
Love triangle sparked Amber Alert, but no one charged with kidnapping
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities said a love triangle sparked an Amber Alert in Dartmouth involving a baby and his mother. Two men arrested at the end of it appeared in New Bedford District Court on Friday, but neither was charged with kidnapping. Jeremias Cabral was in court...
Turnto10.com
Seekonk police warn residents of 'car shoppers' after spree of break-ins
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are investigating a spree of car break-ins spanning the last month. Capt. Matthew Jardine with the Seekonk Police Department says the criminals are targeting vehicles that are left unattended with the doors locked and keys inside. “The reason this has become more of...
Baby, mother located after AMBER Alert issued in Dartmouth
The baby and mother abducted in Dartmouth have been found safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Thursday.
Central High School student charged in fight that ‘inadvertently’ injured principal
A Central High School student was arrested Wednesday morning following an incident in the front lobby that left the principal injured, according to authorities.
Turnto10.com
Married couple stabbed and beaten to death in Plymouth County
MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts were looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Wednesday that Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead in...
GoLocalProv
Two Students Arrested With Knives at Providence School
Two students were arrested in Providence on Thursday for being in possession of knives on school property, GoLocal had learned. The juveniles — both 13-year-olds — were arrested at TIMES² Academy on Filmore Street, off of Douglas Avenue in Providence, after school administrators were made aware that there were students in possession of weapons.
UPDATE: Local Woman, 96, Out-Of-State Man, 77, ID'd In Route 17 Double Fatal
A 96-year-old Upper Saddle River woman was one of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Ramsey on Tuesday, authorities said. Ethel Toth was a passenger in a 2009 Jeep Cherokee driven by George Sadue, 77, of Coventry, Rhode Island, that left the northbound highway and hit a tree on the property of an Exxon station around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
