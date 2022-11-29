Read full article on original website
This Weekend In Laramie: Winter Fun Edition
Wait, how did we get into December so fast? The crazy snow attack we got this morning certainly hit me reality that we are at that time of year. But hey, don't let the snow stop you from doing fun activities this weekend. Laramie has a lot to offer, starting with the Christmas Parade we have this evening! Don't miss out!
myhits106.com
Laramie Holiday Parade & Train Lighting Details
5:00pm: Holiday Expo at the Train Depot – doors open. 5:30 – 6:00pm: Dance Show by Laramie Dance & Arts Center at the Train Depot. 6:00 – 6:30pm: Train lighting at Depot Park! We are lighting up the train cars again this year at the Train Depot!
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
sweetwaternow.com
Strong Cold Front to Produce Heavy Snow, Strong Winds into Friday
CHEYENNE — Wyomingites should brace for a strong cold front that will bring heavy snow combined with blustery winds into Friday across sections of the state. Western valleys and mountains will get the first shot of extreme weather as heavy snow develops along the I-80 corridor from Evanston into the Bridger Valley later tonight, according to forecast reports from The National Weather Service in Riverton.
capcity.news
Cheyenne resident wins over $300,000 at Cheyenne Horse Palace
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident hit a $313,840 jackpot at the Cheyenne Horse Palace on Thursday, Dec. 1. “My Christmas dreams have come true,” said the winner, who did not want to be identified in the release. “I am very blessed and plan to help my immediate family. Now, I can retire. I am so very grateful, and I love the Horse Palace.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Tainted Soup Likely Led To Wyoming Man’s Paralysis From Botulism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During her long career in food service, Becce Ford is thankful that she never saw a single case of botulism. But given its horrific effects, she was always mindful of the foodborne neuro toxin that can shut down the entire body.
The Nutcracker Is Inviting Laramie For A Playdate
The Sugar Plum Fairy wants you to join them for a magical morning this weekend!. The Abundance Creative Arts will explore a beloved classic, The Nutcracker through Music, Movement, Art and PLAY!. Like all of their playdates, they will have two classes scheduled. One for parents with kids ages 0-5...
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to hold service to remember loved ones this holiday season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will be hosting its 27th Annual Tree of Remembrance Lighting Ceremony tomorrow at the David Hospice Center. Everyone is invited to place a paper dove on the tree in remembrance of loved ones during the holiday season at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie
How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see more snow before sunny days return
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are set to see more snow today before the sun returns later this week. Today, Nov. 29, residents have an 80% chance of snow before 11 a.m. There will be a high of 14, with windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the north at 10 mph before shifting to the west in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of -2. Windchill values will sit between minus 15 and minus 25 degrees. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the west, with possible gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tickets on sale for 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo
You can also buy armbands for CFD carnival, which will take places from July 21-30, 2023.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
cowboystatedaily.com
Autistic Wyoming Man’s Creative Business Opens Doors To A World That Doesn’t Understand Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Kurmudgeon Kups were a big hit at the Frontier Mall in Cheyenne on Small Business Saturday, and so was their creator, Jonathon DeVries. The mugs featured grumpy frowns and funny things DeVries has said to friends and family members, like, “Being...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Suspect Falls Through Floor Into Wyoming SWAT Team’s Hands
This is the story of a man who makes nothing but bad decision and has the worst luck EVER!. Wednesday, November 30th. It was a joint SWAT team operation. They were after 3 suspects in Cheyenne. The found who they were looking for on the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.
Storm Could Hit Cheyenne, Laramie With Over Six Inches of Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne and Laramie could get up to six inches of snow with a winter storm that is expected to hit the area later today. The agency says higher elevations of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains could get up to...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House
The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
