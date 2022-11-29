ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County Schools receives award for Best School Appreciation Program

By Hope McAlee
WATE
 3 days ago

CLINTON, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Anderson County Schools System received an award for having the Best School Appreciation Program in East Tennessee presented by Utrust, according to the school system’s Facebook post .

Anderson County Schools posted on Tuesday that they received the award last week during Utrust’s Member Appreciation Dinner at the Tennessee Titans Stadium in Nashville. Included with the award was $100 for 18 of the participating schools, totaling $1,800.

Anderson County Superintendent Dr. Tim Parrott accepted the award presented by Utrust at their Member Appreciation Dinner at the Tennessee Titans Stadium in Nashville. (Courtesy of Anderson County School System)

According to the Utrust website , the Best School System Appreciation Program Award commends one school system in each grand division of the state for showing employees that their work is appreciated. In addition to in-school programs to encourage an environment of gratitude, Utrust also provides annual appreciation grants of $500 to purchase supplies and materials to be used in the school appreciation programs.

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Roane County double vehicular homicide

“All schools in Anderson County participate in the program that encourages students to recognize and express appreciation to school employees who do things to make students’ lives better every day,” Anderson County Schools said in the post.

Executive Assistant to the Director of Schools Pam Crawford is the system coordinator for the appreciation program in Anderson County.

WATE

WATE

