Stolen Vehicle Erupts into Flames Ending Pursuit, Suspects Captured
Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: Suspects were taken into custody after a fiery end to a stolen vehicle pursuit around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the city of Chino. Pomona Police Department units were in pursuit of a stolen white vehicle that entered the 10 Freeway westbound to the southbound 57 Freeway.
1 Dies at Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision; 1 Arrested, 2 Outstanding
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles left one person trapped in need of rescue and medical aid, and one truck on… Read more "1 Dies at Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision; 1 Arrested, 2 Outstanding"
Victim Located in Parking Structure Stabbed in Head
Ventura, CA: Ventura Police Department officers responded to a call of a stabbing victim on the first level of the downtown parking structure located on the 500 block of Santa Clara Street in the city of Ventura Friday, Dec. 2, around 2:14 a.m. The victim told 911 operators that he...
High-speed chase ends in Ontario as suspect tries to carjack passing motorists
A man led authorities on a high-speed chase through L.A. before he apparently tried to carjack passing drivers in a desperate attempt to escape capture.
pasadenanow.com
Armed Catalytic Converter Thieves Threaten Car Owner, May Be Connected to Police Pursuit
A Pasadena man in his thirties who confronted three men trying to steal his vehicle’s catalytic converter about 4:00 a.m. Wednesday escaped injury after one of the men pulled a knife and threatened him. Police said the thieves then stole the car and likely were in a car of the same description which led officers on a high-speed pursuit minutes later.
High-speed, armed pursuit suspect taken into custody
Authorities were in pursuit of an armed suspect Thursday night who was driving at high rates of speed, before he bailed the vehicle, attempted to carjack several cars and was ultimately arrested in Ontario. The pursuit was initiated by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in the downtown area a little after 9:30 p.m. […]
signalscv.com
Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes
Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
NBC Los Angeles
Beloved Mt. SAC Employee Struck and Killed by Driver in ‘Intentional Act' Identified
A 63-year-old man fatally struck by a car in what authorities described as an intentional act on a Southern California college campus was identified Friday by Mt. San Antonio College officials. Rafael Barragan Jr. was struck and killed in a parking lot on the campus in Walnut in eastern Los...
Sheriff's Deputy Charged with On-Duty Assault in Compton
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Suspected DUI Crash Leaves Path of Destruction, Power Outage
Santa Clarita, CA: A man, lucky to be alive, was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence after his truck slammed into not one, but two fire hydrants, a light pole and a power transformer Wednesday night. The crash, which plunged thousands of Santa Clarita residents into...
KTLA.com
Violent 3-car crash in West Covina
Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country
Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man in Winnetka Residence
A man was in custody Thursday in connection with the shooting death of another man in a Winnetka area home. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m Sunday in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
signalscv.com
Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way
Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
signalscv.com
Update: Castaic man found; had been reported missing after misunderstanding
Trent Michael Boser, 47, of Castaic, was found after being reported missing due to a misunderstanding, according to law enforcement officials. Boser walked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday and he cleared the situation with deputies regarding his “disappearance,” according to Watch Sgt. Clark. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit had issued a news release earlier in the morning regarding his “missing” status.
theavtimes.com
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
KTLA.com
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot
Thomas McCreary, 46, was convicted of murder by a jury on Aug. 3. The post Sylmar man sentenced to 89 years to life in prison for fatally shooting bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
The Fountain Valley Police recovered stolen items from a thief and are trying to find the victims
In the early morning hours of 11/26/22, Fountain Valley police officers arrested a subject who was committing thefts from motor vehicles in the area of Bushard and Slater. Officers located additional property in the suspect’s possession and believe it may be stolen, however, we have been unable to identify the owners of the property.
Man dead after being intentionally hit by car at Mt. San Antonio College: LASD
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle at Mt. San Antonio College, and investigators believe the collision occurred on purpose. The man was struck in a campus parking lot at about 7:30 a.m., and when paramedics arrived, he was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s […]
