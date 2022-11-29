ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

High-speed, armed pursuit suspect taken into custody

Authorities were in pursuit of an armed suspect Thursday night who was driving at high rates of speed, before he bailed the vehicle, attempted to carjack several cars and was ultimately arrested in Ontario. The pursuit was initiated by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in the downtown area a little after 9:30 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle collisions on Highway 14 truck lanes result in diesel spill, closure of truck lanes

Two vehicle collisions Friday morning in the southbound truck lanes on Highway 14 near Sierra Highway prompted responses from several agencies and caused traffic delays for hours, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A big rig overturned and, shortly after, a Toyo Tires box truck driver collided with the overturned...
KTLA.com

Violent 3-car crash in West Covina

Authorities in West Covina were on the scene of a violent three-car crash Thursday night. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed the wreckage of the three vehicles near the intersection of West Cameron Avenue and South Sunset Avenue. It is unclear what led to the crash or how many injuries there...
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country

Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Man in Winnetka Residence

A man was in custody Thursday in connection with the shooting death of another man in a Winnetka area home. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 3 p.m Sunday in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Murder suspect arrested on Jakes Way

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a suspect Wednesday in Canyon Country who was wanted as part of a San Fernando Valley murder investigation. LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide detectives issued an arrest warrant Sunday for 38-year-old Tony Ross on suspicion of murder in the death of Bilal Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, who was fatally shot inside a Winnetka home in the 20000 block of Sherman Way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Update: Castaic man found; had been reported missing after misunderstanding

Trent Michael Boser, 47, of Castaic, was found after being reported missing due to a misunderstanding, according to law enforcement officials. Boser walked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday and he cleared the situation with deputies regarding his “disappearance,” according to Watch Sgt. Clark. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit had issued a news release earlier in the morning regarding his “missing” status.
CASTAIC, CA
theavtimes.com

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy