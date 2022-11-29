Autobots, Maxmials, and Terrorcons are rolling out for the new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has debuted its first trailer and, with it, brought us a whole slew of newly re-imagined and re-designed robots we know and love. This movie represents the first time characters from the Beast Wars arm of the Transformers franchise have been brought to live-action, as well as a new cadre of villains (the Terrorcons, this time, rather than the Predacons you might expect from the Beast Wars cartoons, or the Decepticons from the classic Transformers stories). Oh, and there are some human characters too but let's be honest, no one is here for them.

