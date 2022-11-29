Read full article on original website
Why Does Netflix Remove Movies And TV Shows?
Netflix is one of the biggest and most popular streaming services in the world, known for hits shows like Stranger Things and The Witcher and original movies like Extraction, The Irishman, and many more. From time to time, though, Netflix removes content from its library--but why?. The answer is pretty...
Netflix CEO: "Lots" Of Money Left On Table With Limited Glass Onion Theatrical Release
Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings says that the company--almost happily, by most reports--agreed the streamer left money on the table with the limited release and booming ticket sales of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The sequel generated $15 million after screening in roughly 700 theaters nationwide over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Mike Flanagan Spoils All Of Proposed Midnight Club Season 2 After Netflix Cancelation
With the news breaking earlier this week that Mike Flanagan, along with partner Trevor Macy, is leaving Netflix for Amazon Studios, a shadow of doubt was cast over the fate of their freshman series The Midnight Club. Today the news was confirmed that a second season of the Christopher Pike adaptations won't come to fruition, but Flanagan wanted to give fans some closure.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Premieres March 1 On Disney Plus
Season 3 of the television sensation and Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian finally has a return date to Disney+. You can catch new adventures of Din (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and several beloved characters once again, starting on March 1. Disney confirmed the news on its official Mandalorian Twitter account,...
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An "Assembly Line"
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon announced earlier this week that they plan to start an independent production company, Artists Equity. During the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City, Affleck reportedly declared the pair's new company as a push back against how streaming services treat talent--specifically calling Netflix an "assembly line."
Violent Night Comes To Town With Over $1 Million In Preview Night
Universal and 87North's action-horror film Violent Night starring David Harbour as an unconventional Santa is off to a positive start with $1.1M previews Thursday night. This time of year is usually before the Oscar baits drop, but we're still in a period of restructuring and returning to movies even after two years.
Sylvester Stallone Mob Drama Tulsa King Greenlit For Season 2
Tulsa King has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount+. The renewal comes after the series debuted on the streaming service on November 13 and was first reported by Deadline. In Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who is tasked with "re-establishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Kansas City, Missouri. There, [Dwight] encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power once again establishing his own criminal empire." The series is the actor's first major leading role in a television series.
Lost Ark's Limited-Time Witcher Event Sees Players Team Up With Geralt To Solve An Interdimensional Mystery
The world of The Witcher will soon collide with that of Amazon and Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG Lost Ark, with a free limited-time event set to introduce a new storyline featuring iconic characters from CD Projekt Red's fantasy RPG series. Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion, and...
Splinter Cell Audio Series Premieres Today
Ubisoft's popular stealth-action series Splinter Cell has finally made its return December 2 via an eight-episode BBC Radio series starring Will Poulter. The series will air on BBC Radio 4 every Friday for the next eight weeks, and you can check out the game studio's announcement here. A synopsis reads:...
Summer Game Fest 2023 Kickoff Show Set For June 8, Will Be First With Live Audience
Summer Game Fest will be opening to the public for the first time ever, as event curator Geoff Keighley and his team have announced the Summer Games Fest 2023 Kickoff Show will air live from the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on June 8. In addition to audiences streaming on...
Adam Sandler Talks About His Movies Getting Bad Reviews: "It's OK, I Get It"
Adam Sandler is one of Hollywood's most successful actors. His movies are often huge hits, though they do not always resonate with professional critics. Sandler said in a new interview that he stopped reading reviews for his movies back in the '90s after critics bashed one of his earliest successful films, Billy Madison.
Margot Robbie's Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Script May Not Be Dead Just Yet
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has shed new light on the Pirates of the Caribbean film that was set to star Margot Robbie but was later reportedly abandoned by Disney. Bruckheimer told Collider that the script for that movie wasn't thrown away entirely. "I think that that script will come forward at...
First Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Trailer Totally Whips
The wait is finally over to feast your eyes on the first trailer for the next Indy movie, whose full title is Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. The nearly two-minute trailer absolutely delivers on Harrison Ford's promise earlier this year that this clip from the movie will "kick your ass."
Hugh Jackman Says He "Fully Intended" To Retire Wolverine Character Before Deadpool 3
Actor Hugh Jackman has commented on Deadpool 3, in which his famous character Wolverine teams up with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool. Speaking to Deadline, Jackman said Reynolds pestered him to come back again and again, even though Jackman believed he was finished playing the character. Jackman said he "fully intended" for...
Every Transformer In The Rise Of The Beast Trailer
Autobots, Maxmials, and Terrorcons are rolling out for the new trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has debuted its first trailer and, with it, brought us a whole slew of newly re-imagined and re-designed robots we know and love. This movie represents the first time characters from the Beast Wars arm of the Transformers franchise have been brought to live-action, as well as a new cadre of villains (the Terrorcons, this time, rather than the Predacons you might expect from the Beast Wars cartoons, or the Decepticons from the classic Transformers stories). Oh, and there are some human characters too but let's be honest, no one is here for them.
2022's Biggest Gaming News: Huge GTA 6 Leak, PS5 Price Hike, E3 Returns
It's the end of the year, so let's look back at 2022's biggest gaming news. 2022 is coming to a close, and it was another whirlwind, unpredictable, and exciting year in the video game industry. A lot happened this year, so much so that anyone could be forgiven for forgetting some of the year's biggest gaming news. In this gallery we're looking back at 2022's biggest news stories, including Microsoft's proposed bid to buy Activision Blizzard, E3 being canceled (and then resurrected), developers pushing to form labor unions, and more.
Fortnite Teases Chapter 3 Finale Event With New Trailer
Epic Games has shared a teaser trailer for the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale, Fracture. At 18 seconds, the short video features quick snippets of the upcoming event, showing the Fortnite island erupting into chaos. Fracture is set to begin on Saturday, December 3 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM...
Top Gun: Maverick Returns To Theaters This Week
Top Gun: Maverick is returning to theaters this week ahead of its release on streaming platforms. Paramount has announced that Maverick will be back in cinemas across the United States beginning this Friday, December 2. The film debuted back in May after numerous delays related to the pandemic. It had...
