Sheriff investigating after body of woman found in Cleves

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday that it has been investigating the death of a woman in Cleves for the past two and half weeks.

Officials said the body was found on the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10. Investigators confirmed the victim is 24-year-old Amanda Rose Witschger.

The condition of Witschger's body after being left out in the elements made identifying her more difficult, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Rumors on social media have circulated about the death and the possibility of others. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kyla Woods said the agency is only investigating one death in Cleves.

Officials have not revealed details about any possible cause of death. The sheriff's office and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office are investigating Witschger's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kevin Illing at 513-825-1500.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.