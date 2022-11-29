ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleves, OH

Sheriff investigating after body of woman found in Cleves

By Cameron Knight and Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23s2we_0jRW9ezB00

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office revealed Tuesday that it has been investigating the death of a woman in Cleves for the past two and half weeks.

Officials said the body was found on the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10. Investigators confirmed the victim is 24-year-old Amanda Rose Witschger.

The condition of Witschger's body after being left out in the elements made identifying her more difficult, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Rumors on social media have circulated about the death and the possibility of others. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kyla Woods said the agency is only investigating one death in Cleves.

Officials have not revealed details about any possible cause of death. The sheriff's office and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office are investigating Witschger's death as a homicide.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Kevin Illing at 513-825-1500.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Victim recounts West End double-shooting with critical injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger in a double-shooting in the West End Sunday. It happened around 8 p.m. on Linn Street. Two people were injured. A 24-year-old victim spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday after learning the other victim remains in critical condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford PD respond to firearm accident, car thefts

Over the past two weeks, Oxford police responded to a gunshot wound caused by an accident at a local gun range and multiple car thefts. Officers were sent to the MayDay Gun Range Nov. 15 for a report of a male subject who accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was transported to the hospital.
OXFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Teen charged with critically shooting and robbing mother’s boyfriend

DAYTON — A teen was indicted for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons while under disability on Tuesday. News Center 7 previously reported in April that a person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting in the 300 block of Ryburn Avenue. At the time, Dayton Police did not have any information about the suspect.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Amelia man found dead in shipping container

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pierce Township. Kenneth Eva, 43, was found dead by Pierce Township officers who responded to his property on OH-749 around 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to the police department. A woman called police to report...
AMELIA, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy