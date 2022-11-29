FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are frustrated on offense. That was clear during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was clearer when the game was over. The 10 points scored was clearly a step in the wrong direction after the offense scored 26 points a week prior in Minnesota. The group was also bad on third down, converting just 3-of-12 (25%) on that pivotal down.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO