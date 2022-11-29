Read full article on original website
Related
Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued for former Patriots wide receiver
An arrest order has been issued for former Patriots WR Antonio Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge. Per the warrant, the charge stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 28. Brown last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. His departure from the team...
Kirk Herbstreit: Biggest issue with Patriots offense isn’t Matt Patricia or Mac Jones
Kirk Herbstreit got a firsthand look at the Patriots’ offensive woes on Thursday night. However, the Amazon Prime broadcaster who called the game believes some analysts are missing the mark with what’s going wrong on that side of the ball. While Matt Patricia and Mac Jones dominate the discourse, Herbstreit hopped on the Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon and said the real problem lies elsewhere.
Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’
There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
Everything Mac Jones said after viral outburst, Patriots’ lopsided loss to Bills
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones had some explaining he wanted to do after a 24-10 loss to the Bills. The quarterback went viral for an expletive-laden sideline outburst on the Patriots sideline, so he discussed the story behind that, the offense’s struggles as a whole, and a desire to be coached harder in his postgame press conference.
Jakobi Meyers injury: Patriots WR leaves game after ejection-worthy hit by Bills player
A devastating hit late in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills resulted in players from both teams leaving the game. One was for an injury. The other was the result of an ejection. Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers was hit hard in the end zone late in...
Kendrick Bourne frustrated at Patriots’ inability to move ball, give Mac Jones time
FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are frustrated on offense. That was clear during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was clearer when the game was over. The 10 points scored was clearly a step in the wrong direction after the offense scored 26 points a week prior in Minnesota. The group was also bad on third down, converting just 3-of-12 (25%) on that pivotal down.
What they are saying after the Bills roll past the Patriots — yet again
The Buffalo Bills continued their recent dominance over the New England Patriots on Thursday night, rolling to a 24-10 win in Foxborough. Josh Allen threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns on 22 of 33 passing to lead the Bills, who improved to 9-3. Buffalo trailed 7-3 after the first...
Is Thursday’s Patriots vs. Bills game on TV? Free live stream, how to watch on Amazon
It’s time for Thursday Night Football as the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in a key Week 13 NFL matchup. However, with Amazon Prime Video getting rights for TNF games this season, it can be a bit tricky for some fans trying to find the game.
9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills
FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
Patriots have 2 surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots had a pair of surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football. New England will be without starters Jalen Mills (groin) and Yodny Cajuste (calf) with Buffalo in town. Both had been listed as questionable, but Cajuste was last week, too, and played against the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Without the swing tackle, things get dicey for the offensive line, and multiple players could be displaced.
Injury report: Patriots rule out two starters for Thursday, but so do Bills
The New England Patriots will be without two of their starters on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. In the final injury report before Thursday’s game, the Patriots officially ruled out running back Damien Harris as well as offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn Wednesday.
Patriots coverage stats: Is there a true shutdown cornerback in New England?
Prior to last week, you could argue they did with Jonathan Jones. The 29-year-old has been great this season after moving to the outside cornerback. However, the last two weeks have shown that the Patriots might not have that true shutdown cornerback in New England this season. Prior to the...
Decline of Patriots offense, regression of Mac Jones entirely predictable | Chris Mason
FOXBOROUGH — Everything that’s transpired with the Patriots offense this season has been entirely predictable — and it didn’t take a soothsayer to read these tea leaves. This isn’t second-guessing. From the second that Bill Belichick opted not to hire an offensive coordinator, instead putting Matt...
Patriots pass protection stats: Mac Jones had no chance with this offensive line
Yes, the Patriots offense line was as bad as you thought against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were without starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and top backup tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf). They started Trent Brown, who was sick and looked sick after the game in the Patriots locker room, along with Conor McDermott, who was recently signed off the New York Jets practice squad.
Patriots and Mac Jones say they have an accountability problem on offense
It seems like players on the offensive end think that’s the case. After the Patriots 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, you could sense the frustration from different players in the locker room. Since the bye week, the Patriots have played three games. They’ve scored 10 points twice – in a win over the New York Jets and last night.
Frustrated Patriots on verge of coming apart after lackluster loss | Matt Vautour
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones said he wants to be coached harder. Not hard. Hard-ER. Kendrick Bourne said the offense is frustrated. Bill Belichick didn’t say much of anything. For the first time in decades, the cracks in the walls are visible and growing. The well-trained media-savvy players tried...
Could Tom Brady return to the Patriots? Here’s what MassLive’s beat reporters say
The calendar has just flipped to December, but with the Patriots sitting at 6-6 after losing back-to-back prime time games, some national discourse has already turned to their offseason. Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe floated the Patriots among potential landing spots for Tom Brady this winter, and then...
Experiment failed, Mac Jones and Patriots need offensive coordinator | Mark Daniels
FOXBOROUGH – The 2022 Patriots offense looks worse than it did last season. The group looks worse than the 2020 Patriots offense quarterbacked by Cam Newton. It shouldn’t. Mac Jones looks like he’s regressed. Kendrick Bourne went from having the most productive season of his career to his least. Hunter Henry is averaging a career-low in receiving yards per game.
James White: Tom Brady ‘100%’ would’ve had sideline blowup like Mac Jones
There are only a handful of players that have shared a Patriots huddle with both Tom Brady and Mac Jones. So that means James White is uniquely qualified to peel back the curtain and offer his two cents on how the two quarterbacks operate. Now a weekly guest on The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, White did just that on Friday morning.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0