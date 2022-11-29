ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Kirk Herbstreit: Biggest issue with Patriots offense isn’t Matt Patricia or Mac Jones

Kirk Herbstreit got a firsthand look at the Patriots’ offensive woes on Thursday night. However, the Amazon Prime broadcaster who called the game believes some analysts are missing the mark with what’s going wrong on that side of the ball. While Matt Patricia and Mac Jones dominate the discourse, Herbstreit hopped on the Pat McAfee Show Friday afternoon and said the real problem lies elsewhere.
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick: ‘No magic wand’ to fix Patriots offense, not as simple as improving ‘mile run’

There’s no doubt the Patriots offense has underperformed this season. In early December, they currently sit 25th in total offense (318.9 yards per game), 27th in third down efficiency (36.2%), and tied with Denver for dead last in red zone touchdown percentage (37.5%). In the game’s most critical moments, the Patriots are continually coming up short, and they’re not in a playoff spot, accordingly.
ARIZONA STATE
MassLive.com

Kendrick Bourne frustrated at Patriots’ inability to move ball, give Mac Jones time

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots are frustrated on offense. That was clear during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. It was clearer when the game was over. The 10 points scored was clearly a step in the wrong direction after the offense scored 26 points a week prior in Minnesota. The group was also bad on third down, converting just 3-of-12 (25%) on that pivotal down.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

9 Patriots takeaways: Offense goes full decaf in another lopsided loss to Bills

FOXBOROUGH — A punchless Patriots offense just didn’t show up against the Bills on Thursday night. In prime time, New England’s defense wasn’t terrible against Josh Allen and company — there was nowhere to go but up, right? — but the offense went full decaf and never gave the Patriots a chance. Ultimately, they lost 24-10 in a game that never felt close.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots have 2 surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots had a pair of surprise inactives for Thursday Night Football. New England will be without starters Jalen Mills (groin) and Yodny Cajuste (calf) with Buffalo in town. Both had been listed as questionable, but Cajuste was last week, too, and played against the Vikings on Thanksgiving. Without the swing tackle, things get dicey for the offensive line, and multiple players could be displaced.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots pass protection stats: Mac Jones had no chance with this offensive line

Yes, the Patriots offense line was as bad as you thought against the Buffalo Bills. The Patriots were without starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and top backup tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf). They started Trent Brown, who was sick and looked sick after the game in the Patriots locker room, along with Conor McDermott, who was recently signed off the New York Jets practice squad.
MassLive.com

Experiment failed, Mac Jones and Patriots need offensive coordinator | Mark Daniels

FOXBOROUGH – The 2022 Patriots offense looks worse than it did last season. The group looks worse than the 2020 Patriots offense quarterbacked by Cam Newton. It shouldn’t. Mac Jones looks like he’s regressed. Kendrick Bourne went from having the most productive season of his career to his least. Hunter Henry is averaging a career-low in receiving yards per game.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

James White: Tom Brady ‘100%’ would’ve had sideline blowup like Mac Jones

There are only a handful of players that have shared a Patriots huddle with both Tom Brady and Mac Jones. So that means James White is uniquely qualified to peel back the curtain and offer his two cents on how the two quarterbacks operate. Now a weekly guest on The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, White did just that on Friday morning.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy