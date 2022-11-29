Read full article on original website
KPBS
SDPD begins enforcement of sidewalk vending ordinance in Gaslamp Friday
The San Diego Police Department will begin citing violators of the city's sidewalk vending ordinance in the Gaslamp Quarter Friday, following weeks of outreach and education. The ordinance, passed by the City Council in May, permits roaming and stationary sidewalk vendor micro-businesses to use the public right of way or public property for sidewalk vending, while regulating how, when and where permitted sidewalk vendors conduct business in San Diego. However, the ordinance specifically bans sidewalk vending in the Gaslamp Quarter and other specified areas.
Two Poway men sentenced to prison for firefighter's fatal fentanyl overdose
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose.
Where to get Narcan in San Diego County for free
San Diegans can obtain the medication Naloxone, or Narcan, for free at several locations around the county -- with no questions asked.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Court Ruling Deals San Diego a $100 Million Blow, Turns Focus Back on Its Deal With SDG&E
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned power provider. And now San Diegans could be on the hook for $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. Whether Mayor Todd Gloria...
Logan Heights duplex plagued by crime to be vacated
A Logan Heights duplex that city officials say has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
KPBS
Lakeside resource fair provides people experiencing homelessness with legal help, other services
Jason Jaeger has been homeless for more than a decade. Like many in his position, he's accumulated legal troubles along they way. The Homeless Resource Fair in Lakeside on Friday was a step toward clearing his record and getting help with his battle against addiction. “I hope it opens doors...
goldrushcam.com
Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain’s Accomplice Sentenced to Prison for Corruption Offenses Relating to Marijuana Dispensaries
December 1, 2022 - SAN DIEGO - Self-described “consultant” Waiel “Will” Anton was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and a day in federal prison for years of corrupt conduct after pleading guilty in July to two counts of obstruction of justice. Anton admitted collecting cash...
KPBS
La Mesa company owners pleads guilty to selling fake COVID-19 cleaner
A La Mesa-based sanitation company and its owners pleaded guilty today to federal charges for selling a product with false claims that it could eradicate viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Integral Hygienic Solutions, Inc. — doing business as TruClean — claimed its...
NBC San Diego
Fake Law Enforcement ‘Consultant' Sentenced for Role in Former Sheriff's Captain's Corruption Scheme
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in assisting former San Diego County sheriff's Capt. Marco Garmo in a wide-ranging corruption scheme was sentenced Wednesday to just over one year in federal prison. According to federal prosecutors, Waiel Anton, 38, held himself out to be an honorary law enforcement...
Coast News
Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit
OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
Unruly Logan Heights duplex plagued by horror, crime to be vacated and rehabilitated
SAN DIEGO — A Logan Heights duplex that city officials said has been the site of violent criminal activity will be vacated and rehabilitated, the San Diego City Attorney's Office announced Thursday. A court-appointed receiver will take control of the residence at 3006-3008 Greely Ave., where police have responded...
5 men suspected of shoplifting from department store
Five men are behind bars on suspicion of shoplifting from a department store in the eastern part of San Diego County, said the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego weekly Reader
Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes
“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
Man walking dog assaulted in Ocean Beach
A man and his dog were assaulted by a group of four people while on a walk in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
kusi.com
Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
Woman, Officers Involved in Talmadge-Area Shooting Identified
The names of the two officers who opened fire on a woman in the Talmadge area were released Friday. Sgt. James Balderson, who has been employed by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for approximately 14 years and Officer Cody O’Riley, who has been employed by the Chula Vista Police Department for almost four years were the two lawmen who shot 32-year-old Candace Spears.
Fight Between 2 Women Near Petco Park Ends in Stabbing and Arrest
A 40-year-old woman was stabbed near Petco Park and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, authorities reported Friday. The incident occurred at 9 p.m. Thursday at 14th Street and Imperial Avenue, when the victim and a 26-year-old woman got into an altercation, the San Diego Police Department reported.
Emergency crews respond to 2 overdose calls in San Diego
Emergency crews responded to two overdoses that were reported about 15 minutes apart in two different parts of the city of San Diego early Friday morning.
KPBS
Police to enforce street vending laws in Gaslamp, coastal areas soon to be regulated
San Diego police are going to start enforcing the city’s street vending law in some areas this weekend. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us why and what’s next.<br/>. Since June, San Diego passed a law against street vending in high-traffic areas like Balboa Park and the Gaslamp Quarter, but enforcement has been a mixed bag throughout the city.
Woman assaulted, robbed, kidnapped in National City
National City police are investigating after a 76-year-old woman was attacked by two men inside a church and then kidnapped, authorities said.
