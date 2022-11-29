ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPBS

SDPD begins enforcement of sidewalk vending ordinance in Gaslamp Friday

The San Diego Police Department will begin citing violators of the city's sidewalk vending ordinance in the Gaslamp Quarter Friday, following weeks of outreach and education. The ordinance, passed by the City Council in May, permits roaming and stationary sidewalk vendor micro-businesses to use the public right of way or public property for sidewalk vending, while regulating how, when and where permitted sidewalk vendors conduct business in San Diego. However, the ordinance specifically bans sidewalk vending in the Gaslamp Quarter and other specified areas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

La Mesa company owners pleads guilty to selling fake COVID-19 cleaner

A La Mesa-based sanitation company and its owners pleaded guilty today to federal charges for selling a product with false claims that it could eradicate viruses, including the one that causes COVID-19. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Integral Hygienic Solutions, Inc. — doing business as TruClean — claimed its...
LA MESA, CA
Coast News

Woman loses emergency C-section lawsuit

OCEANSIDE — A woman who was given an emergency Cesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, allegedly without anesthesia at an Oceanside hospital lost a medical negligence and battery lawsuit in November against the federal government. Delfina Mota, who was 25 years old at the time, was admitted to...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Santee politician Randy Voepel protests against media’s attempts to link him to his grandchild’s alleged crimes

“When I saw the news, my first thought was for the victims,” says Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R-Santee) of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. “My second thought was for my poor grandson, who may have done something really terrible. And my third thought was, ‘Well, here they come.’ And sure enough, the next day’s newspaper has a long piece about my right-wing views, so-called ‘hateful rhetoric and lies about LGBTQ people,” and a link to an op-ed that calls my city ‘Klantee.’
SANTEE, CA
kusi.com

Investigators identify suspects in Ocean Beach assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two weeks ago, a man walking his dog in Ocean Beach was assaulted by four homeless individuals who remained unidentified. On Dec. 2, the San Diego Police Department announced they had identified the suspects. On Dec. 1, SDPD requested arrest warrants for the fours suspects...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman, Officers Involved in Talmadge-Area Shooting Identified

The names of the two officers who opened fire on a woman in the Talmadge area were released Friday. Sgt. James Balderson, who has been employed by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for approximately 14 years and Officer Cody O’Riley, who has been employed by the Chula Vista Police Department for almost four years were the two lawmen who shot 32-year-old Candace Spears.
SAN DIEGO, CA

