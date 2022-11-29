Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
wrnjradio.com
‘Deck the House’ holiday contest planned in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Residents in Hackettstown are gearing up for some friendly competition. “Deck the House,” is a holiday contest sponsored by the Hackettstown Business Improvement District. The “Deck the House” sections will be Willow Grove, Centenary area homes, West Valley View Ave, Main Street, Kenwood,...
Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas
I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
New Jersey Monthly
Peek Inside an NJ Designer’s Belmar Bungalow
It all started with a side hustle, admits Jaclyn Isaac. Deep into a career in pharma branding and advertising, Isaac yearned to do something a bit more creative. So she began dabbling in decorating, starting with the condo she shared with husband Anthony in Jersey City. She outfitted it, head to toe, in her favorite modern-meets-vintage style, and in the process, it dawned on her that she had missed her calling. “I suddenly realized this was something that I loved to do,” she says now.
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
wrnjradio.com
Warren County Commissioners award four Historic Preservation Grants
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Four projects to refurbish historic structures throughout Warren County have been awarded grants totaling more than a half million dollars. The Warren County Board of County Commissioners awarded four grants totaling $541,976 that were recommended by the 12-member Municipal and Charitable Conservancy Trust Fund Committee (MCCTFC).
Kintnersville Development to be Redone With the Addition of Micro Cabins, Restaurants, and Event Spaces
A Bucks County property is set to be redeveloped into a custom estate for local residents and visitors of one of the area’s most beautiful towns. Emma Dooling wrote about the new development in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The property of Durham Springs, located in Kintnersville, was recently purchased...
Sushi Spot Replaces Washington Twp. Bistro
Sushi lovers, rejoice! A sushi and sashimi restaurant has replaced one of Bergen County’s former bistros. Superior Sushi is now open at 251 Pascack Rd. in Washington Township, its website says. The spot is the former location of Lili’s Bistro, according to BoozyBurbs. The menu features everything from...
wrnjradio.com
Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 17-23, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 17-23, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different Colors
The Christmas season is all about making memories that last a lifetime and choosing and cutting your very own Christmas tree is an excellent way to create a family tradition. There are many amazing choose-and-cut tree farms throughout the Garden State, but none are quite as unique as Wyckoff's Christmas Tree Farm.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Bergen Restaurant Owner, 'Green Book' Actor ID'd As Victim Whose Body Was Found Dumped In Bronx
Bergen County actor and restaurant owner Frank Vallelonga Jr. was identified as the alleged overdose victim whose body was found dumped on a Bronx sidewalk earlier this week, authorities said. Vallelonga, 60, a longtime Paramus resident more recently of Franklin Lakes, lived in a long shadow cast by his late...
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
Bucks County-Based Ice Cream Chain Looking to Expand Their Operations Throughout the Area
One of Bucks County’s most popular ice cream chains is planning on expanding and opening new locations for their hungry clientele. Jennifer Sheehan wrote about the popular chain for The Morning Call. Owocow Creamery, which has locations in Wrightstown, Ottsville, Chalfont, and Lambertville, has been working on opening new...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 3-year hiatus, Easton's beloved Josie's Deli to reopen in 2023
EASTON, Pa. - After a three-year hiatus, a beloved Easton eatery is set to reopen in 2023, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to reopen in early spring in its "completely renovated" digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
wrnjradio.com
Crews rescue injured hiker in Warren County
DELWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – Crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a medical emergency in Warren County on Thursday, according to a post on the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company’s Facebook page. On Thursday morning, a female hiker experienced a medical emergency, had...
Easton’s Weyerbacher has a new owner and is close to reopening
Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s second bankruptcy case in three years is resolved, and the Easton business is preparing to reopen under new ownership. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano closed on the purchase Oct. 3, he told lehighvalleylive.com. That’s the same day an order was entered dismissing the bankruptcy case opened June 27 in federal court, court records show. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
