ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

‘Deck the House’ holiday contest planned in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Residents in Hackettstown are gearing up for some friendly competition. “Deck the House,” is a holiday contest sponsored by the Hackettstown Business Improvement District. The “Deck the House” sections will be Willow Grove, Centenary area homes, West Valley View Ave, Main Street, Kenwood,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas

I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
FLEMINGTON, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Peek Inside an NJ Designer’s Belmar Bungalow

It all started with a side hustle, admits Jaclyn Isaac. Deep into a career in pharma branding and advertising, Isaac yearned to do something a bit more creative. So she began dabbling in decorating, starting with the condo she shared with husband Anthony in Jersey City. She outfitted it, head to toe, in her favorite modern-meets-vintage style, and in the process, it dawned on her that she had missed her calling. “I suddenly realized this was something that I loved to do,” she says now.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Warren County Commissioners award four Historic Preservation Grants

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Four projects to refurbish historic structures throughout Warren County have been awarded grants totaling more than a half million dollars. The Warren County Board of County Commissioners awarded four grants totaling $541,976 that were recommended by the 12-member Municipal and Charitable Conservancy Trust Fund Committee (MCCTFC).
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Sushi Spot Replaces Washington Twp. Bistro

Sushi lovers, rejoice! A sushi and sashimi restaurant has replaced one of Bergen County’s former bistros. Superior Sushi is now open at 251 Pascack Rd. in Washington Township, its website says. The spot is the former location of Lili’s Bistro, according to BoozyBurbs. The menu features everything from...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Roxbury police seeking to identify smoke shop burglary suspects

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township police are looking to identify two suspects who, they say, burglarized a smoke shop, police said on Thursday. The burglary occurred at the TC Smoke Shop, located in the Succasunna section of the township, during the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, police said.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBRE

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

After 3-year hiatus, Easton's beloved Josie's Deli to reopen in 2023

EASTON, Pa. - After a three-year hiatus, a beloved Easton eatery is set to reopen in 2023, just in time to celebrate its 40th anniversary. Josie's New York Deli, which temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to reopen in early spring in its "completely renovated" digs at 14 Centre Square, owner Josie Koury said.
EASTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

Crews rescue injured hiker in Warren County

DELWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – Crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a medical emergency in Warren County on Thursday, according to a post on the Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company’s Facebook page. On Thursday morning, a female hiker experienced a medical emergency, had...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton’s Weyerbacher has a new owner and is close to reopening

Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s second bankruptcy case in three years is resolved, and the Easton business is preparing to reopen under new ownership. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano closed on the purchase Oct. 3, he told lehighvalleylive.com. That’s the same day an order was entered dismissing the bankruptcy case opened June 27 in federal court, court records show. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy