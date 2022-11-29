Read full article on original website
Related
krwc1360.com
2022 Wright County Area Girls Basketball Preview
Last season the STMA Knights reached the state championship game in AAAA, and this year they are ranked #3 in the state. Many other Wright County teams are also getting their season’s under way this week, and below is a quick look at all nine Wright County Area teams. AM1360 KRWC will once again be your home for the best Wright County Area basketball action through out the winter and spring, including Sections and State Tournament. You can go to krwc1360.com for a complete winter sports schedule. Good luck to all the teams this year, and let’s get it started. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
YAHOO!
Sweet 16: Here are the top Minnesota wrestlers to watch
Jack Nelson, Mound Westonka, jr., 126Landon Robideau, St. Michael-Albertville, soph., 132Tyler Wells, Princeton, sr., 138Koy Buesgens, New Prague, sr., 145Eli Paulson, Anoka, sr., 138Cash Raymond, Simley, jr., 145Zach Hanson, Lakeville North, sr., 152Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater, sr., 182Max McEnelly, Waconia, sr., 195Gavin Nelson, Simley, sr., 220Will Sather, Eden Prairie, jr., heavyweight.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Football Ready for Prep Bowl Challenge
The Maple Grove football game is in its final days of preparation for Friday night’s Prep Bowl. The Crimson (12-0) meet Rosemount (12-0) in the Class 6A title game Friday at 7:00 pm. This will be the fourth game for the Maple Grove seniors playing at US Bank Stadium...
Prep Bowl 40 This Weekend At U.S. Bank Stadium
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The 40th edition of the Minnesota State High School League's Prep Bowl Championship Series will take place Friday and Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2ND. Class "A" championship at 10:00 a.m. Springfield (11-2) versus Minneota (11-2) Class "AA" championship at 1:00...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Third transfer brings seasoned hoopster to Gophers
Minnesota is the third and final collegiate stop for Mi’Cole (pronounced MY-coal) Cayton. Because of Covid, NCAA athletes, if they so chose, got an extra year of playing eligibility. As a result, after two seasons at Nebraska (2020-22) and three seasons at Cal (2016-19) before that, along with a...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota OL, member of 2021 recruiting class, latest to announce decision on transfer portal
The transfer portal continues to turn in the world of college football. The latest occurrence comes out of Minnesota. Offensive lineman Cameron James announced his intentions to leave the Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck. James was a part of Minnesota’s 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive lineman...
Most projections put Gophers at Yankee Stadium for bowl game
The Gophers will learn their bowl game fate on Sunday, Dec. 4.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
krwc1360.com
Clifton “Clif” Stedje
Age 97 of Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, November 23rd at Havenwood in Buffalo. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. A Memorial Service for Clif Stedje will be held Saturday, December 17th at noon at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
Gloria LaFave
Age 78 formerly of rural Buffalo, passed away November 30th at the Good Samaritan Home in Howard Lake. Funeral services for Gloria LaFave will be held on Thursday, December 8th at 1 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be at the St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
tcbmag.com
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Pierz Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
PIERZ (WJON News) -- A Pierz woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 25 in Platte Township north of Pierz. Forty-one-year-old Nicole Johnson was heading north when her vehicle went into the ditch and...
krwc1360.com
Frances L. Truenow
Age 92 of Annandale, passed away December 1st at the Annandale Care Center. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church. Funeral Services for Frances Truenow will be held Tuesday, December 6th at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Annandale. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Fairhaven Township. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Funeral webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
krwc1360.com
Elaine M. Manke
Age 83 of Annandale, passed away November 30th at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 PM at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, with prayer service at 3 PM. Further visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until time of Mass at the church. Mass of Christian burial for Elaine Manke will be held Monday, December 5th at 10:30 AM at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Funeral webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Stearns County
(KNSI) – Old man winter is sending a blast of cold and snow through central Minnesota on Friday evening. The National Weather Services issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Kandiyohi, Stearns and Todd Counties. Meteorologists expect around an inch of snow and up to 45 mile-per-hour wind...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Dec. 2-4)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More holiday events are popping up across Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. This mini-festival is hosted by Bridging the Music, a music company that up-and-coming artists the opportunity to showcase their talents and expand their network. The festival-style atmosphere presents local and touring acts alongside visual artists and more.
krwc1360.com
Important Homestead Notification From Wright County Assessor’s Office
The Wright County Assessor’s Office has released a statement for residents who purchased or moved into homes during 2022, to be sure to file an application for the homestead tax credit. Officials say you should file if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on...
Comments / 0