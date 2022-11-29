ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

98.3 The KEY

Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities

The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks...
GRANDVIEW, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Reimann center in Pasco is first BNSF certified site in Washington

PASCO, Wash.- Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway has designated the Reimann Industrial Center and the Port of Pasco as one of its Certified Sites, the first in Washington state. The Reimann Industrial Center in Pasco is now one of 33 BNSF Certified sites in the nation. “BNSF’s site certification...
PASCO, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022

Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One hospitalized after house fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department crews responded to a residential structure fire on 206 South Quincy Street early in the morning of December 2. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a semi-conscious person outside the home. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael the person was transported to...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Project PATH: Umatilla County hopes to boost homelessness response

UMATILLA, Ore. — Cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and the County of Umatilla are partnering on Project PATH. It’s been three years in the making. They broke ground Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the start of construction. “We’re a little bundled up today. We’re worried about the weather, but frankly, I think that’s appropriate because more than anything that should serve...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 11 and 41

New Alphabet House replica debuting at Winter Wonderland in Richland

Richland, Wash. – The seventh annual Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at John Dam Plaza in Richland. This year the latest alphabet home scale model is set to debut. The mini homes are replicas of the government-built houses designed during World War II to...
RICHLAND, WA
610KONA

Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH

(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

