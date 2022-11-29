Read full article on original website
Lost and abandoned Tri-Cities pets will have a new home by Christmas 2023. What’s changing?
The cities took control of the shelter after a report showed overcrowding and other problems.
Woman drags boyfriend out of burning Kennewick home. He’s in critical condition
“She was instrumental in helping give him a chance.”
Update: 16-year veteran Pasco officer recovering after being shot making an arrest
The police chief said other officers who responded “likely saved our officer’s life.”
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks...
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
FOX 11 and 41
Reimann center in Pasco is first BNSF certified site in Washington
PASCO, Wash.- Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway has designated the Reimann Industrial Center and the Port of Pasco as one of its Certified Sites, the first in Washington state. The Reimann Industrial Center in Pasco is now one of 33 BNSF Certified sites in the nation. “BNSF’s site certification...
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla schools ask parents to review "stranger danger" tips after possible attempted abduction
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- After reports of a possible attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl walking home from school on December 1, the Walla Walla school district posted a "Stranger Danger" checklist for parents to review with their children. For children:. Always tell your parents where you are going and where...
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
Tri-Cities holiday events: Parades, tree lightings, fireworks and more
Many of the Tri-Cities most popular yule-tide events kick off this week.
FOX 11 and 41
One hospitalized after house fire in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire Department crews responded to a residential structure fire on 206 South Quincy Street early in the morning of December 2. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a semi-conscious person outside the home. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael the person was transported to...
College Place man killed in crash in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA CO., Wash. – A College Place man has been identified as the victim who was killed in a crash in Walla Walla County. The crash happened Friday morning around 8 a.m. Authorities said Martin Scott, 73, of College Place, was turning onto Wallula Road from Evans Road. Another vehicle, driven by Marco Estrada Garcia, 30, from Walla Walla,...
Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday
“They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
Helicopter pulls man from ravine near Ski Bluewood. WA avalanche reports unconfirmed
The rescue was near the Washington-Oregon border.
Project PATH: Umatilla County hopes to boost homelessness response
UMATILLA, Ore. — Cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and the County of Umatilla are partnering on Project PATH. It’s been three years in the making. They broke ground Tuesday afternoon, celebrating the start of construction. “We’re a little bundled up today. We’re worried about the weather, but frankly, I think that’s appropriate because more than anything that should serve...
Tri-Cities child molester likely to spend rest of his life in prison. This wasn’t his 1st victim
Here’s how the prosecution got a conviction after a first trial ended in a hung jury.
Herald letter writer questions whether Benton County’s public safety sales tax is worth it
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/01/2022
FOX 11 and 41
New Alphabet House replica debuting at Winter Wonderland in Richland
Richland, Wash. – The seventh annual Winter Wonderland and HAPO Festival of Lights kicks off Friday at John Dam Plaza in Richland. This year the latest alphabet home scale model is set to debut. The mini homes are replicas of the government-built houses designed during World War II to...
610KONA
Benton County: Security Issues Plaguing Old KGH
(Kennewick, WA) -- It's been a headache. Benton County says ever since they closed on buying the old Kennewick General Hospital to convert it into an in-patient treatment and mental health recovery center, it's been subject to increasingly severe break-ins and vandalism. It was on November 1st, that Benton County closed escrow on the purchase of the old Kennewick General Hospital property and other buildings off 900 South Auburn St. in Kennewick. Since they took possession of the facility, county administrators report $12,000 in flood damage resulting from cut water pipes, 15 broken windows, 5 broken doors, destruction of numerous fixtures, significant clean-up costs from fire extinguishers being inappropriately discharged, and almost daily overtime costs for staff to respond to issues after hours.
