Lawrence County, KY

wymt.com

Pikeville beats Raceland for 7th state football title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in four years, the Pikeville Panthers are headed back the Mountain Parkway with a trophy. Pikeville cruised past Raceland 41-9 in the KHSAA Class 1A State Football Championship, earning the school’s seventh. “I think the main thing is, this is the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Local teams get send-offs to State Title games

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the best trip you can take as a high school football player--when you board the bus to your state championship game. The Ironton Tigers got a morning sendoff by students and fans and the community as they prepared to head to Canton Ohio. The undefeated Tigers will play fellow unbeaten South Range in the Division V title game Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.
CLENDENIN, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Ironton female kicker prepares for the OHSAA big stage

IRONTON, Ohio — The Ironton Fighting Tigers are making their third state championship appearance in five years. And this year- a girl on the field has helped them stay undefeated. What You Need To Know. Evan Williams played soccer growing up and decided to give kicking for the football...
IRONTON, OH
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – NOVEMBER 11-30, 2022

SEPARATELY, THREE (3) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (ONE(1) IN CARTER COUNTY, ONE IN PIKE COUNTY, & ONE (1) IN JOHNSON COUNTY). PREVIOUSLY; FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville fans out in force at state championship - 4:00 p.m.

Sensory Night - 6:00 p.m. Sensory Night - 11:00 p.m. Norton Healthcare says positive flu tests 4 times higher than normal. As predicted, the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in a lot of people catching the flu. UVA Wise Scholarship. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST. Weekday broadcast of WYMT...
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Boot

Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor

The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Train derailment closes Rt. 52

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train derailment has crushed at least five vehicles and closed Rt. 52. The derailment happened in Hanover, near the Mingo County line south of Gilbert. Crews were called to the scene a little before 4 a.m. Friday. Emergency workers tell WSAZ no one was...
HANOVER, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Crews battle flames at apartment complex in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flames were shooting through the roof of an apartment complex Friday when firefighters arrived in Bloomingrose, officials reported. According to Racine Volunteer Fire Chief, five families were able to escape flames at the Coal River apartment complex. The chief tells WSAZ.com the fire fight was...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit

Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
KENTUCKY STATE

