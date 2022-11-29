ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Grateful to be alive: RR woman shares her COVID story

Rio Rancho resident Maria Epifani had a months-long battle with COVID-19 in 2021, and while she is still not feeling 100 percent, she is thankful to be alive. In August 2021, Epifani contracted COVID-19. At the time, she was not vaccinated. It started with a fever of 101 degrees that...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tenderlove Community Center hosts clothing event for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing support for the homeless population, Tenderlove Community Center (TLCC) works to inspire and empower homeless and low-income families to become financially self-supporting through job and life skills training. They are having an event called ‘Mending for the Homeless’ this year, TLCC will be partnering...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque

The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Native American regalia stolen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ashkia Trujillo loves his Native American roots and enjoys sharing his culture and history with others. But on Sunday morning, Ashika woke up to a surprise. “After our stay at this hotel, I noticed that our truck had been broken into and vandalized. And, you know,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
desertexposure.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
rrobserver.com

Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade

The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
BERNALILLO, NM
rrobserver.com

Trinity of Terror Tour stops in Rio Rancho

The bands Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White are bringing their Trinity of Terror Tour to Rio Rancho Events Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. As the names suggest, the performance and music have a horror theme. In an interview with All Access in 2021, lead vocalist Spencer Charnas described the band’s musical references are a combination of punk and ska music from the 1990s, Broadway-style plays, 1990s alternative rock, metal and comedy.
RIO RANCHO, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque fire extinguishes southwest Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in Southwest Albuquerque. The fire was at Whispering Street Southwest. The residents of the home were able to exit before AFR units arrived. Its units were able to extinguish the fire and mitigate the spread to nearby residences.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection

Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Old Town Christmas tree lit up for 2022 holiday season. The tree is lit! An Albuquerque tradition lives on this year. If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able …. Former Representative...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

UNM launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing option

The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is introducing a new, accelerated pathway to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree. Designed for individuals who already have a bachelor’s degree in another field, the Accelerated Second Degree option allows students to earn their BSN within 16 months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy