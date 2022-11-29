Read full article on original website
Related
krwc1360.com
2022 Wright County Area Girls Basketball Preview
Last season the STMA Knights reached the state championship game in AAAA, and this year they are ranked #3 in the state. Many other Wright County teams are also getting their season’s under way this week, and below is a quick look at all nine Wright County Area teams. AM1360 KRWC will once again be your home for the best Wright County Area basketball action through out the winter and spring, including Sections and State Tournament. You can go to krwc1360.com for a complete winter sports schedule. Good luck to all the teams this year, and let’s get it started. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
krwc1360.com
Gloria LaFave
Age 78 formerly of rural Buffalo, passed away November 30th at the Good Samaritan Home in Howard Lake. Funeral services for Gloria LaFave will be held on Thursday, December 8th at 1 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be at the St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel of Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
tcbmag.com
Behind Winnebago’s Proposed R&D Facility in Minnesota
Winnebago Industries Inc.’s first facility exclusively dedicated to research and development is coming to Minnesota, though it’s not yet clear where or when it will be up and running. The new Advanced Technology Innovation Center will be located in a suburb of the Twin Cities within a “reasonable...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Seeks Funding to Improve I-94/494 Bottleneck
The city of Maple Grove hopes to see safety improvements for a renowned Twin Cities traffic bottleneck. The city submitted an application for funding to improve the Fish Lake Interchange merger from northbound Interstate Highway 494 to westbound Interstate Highway 94. The westbound merger goes from four lanes to three,...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Beloved Minnesota McDonald’s Employee Dies at the Age of 92
Over 30 years ago a retired Minnesota man started working for his local McDonald's in Wayzata, Minnesota. He worked the drive-thru window and people loved to see his smile every day. Sadly, he passed away recently. His name was Art Mason. He absolutely loved getting to greet people in the...
Circle Pines man injured in truck vs. train crash in NW Minnesota
WINGER, Minn. – A Circle Pines man was hurt when the box truck he was driving collided with a train in northwestern Minnesota.The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 9:13 a.m. near the city of Winger.The 58-year-old truck driver "stopped too close to the train tracks" and was struck by a Canadian Pacific train. He suffered minor injuries.Authorities say there wasn't a cross arm at the crossing. The investigation is ongoing.
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
krwc1360.com
Frances L. Truenow
Age 92 of Annandale, passed away December 1st at the Annandale Care Center. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church. Funeral Services for Frances Truenow will be held Tuesday, December 6th at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Annandale. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Fairhaven Township. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Funeral webcast online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Psychologist pleads guilty to defrauding Blue Cross, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux out of $550K
MINNEAPOLIS – A Twin Cities psychologist pleaded guilty earlier this week to defrauding both a health insurance company and the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.The U.S. Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Charles Howard Jorenby, of Chanhassen, stole more than $500,000 over a span of seven years through fraudulent billing of Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota – pretending he provided treatment to 29 tribal members at his Prior Lake office. Blue Cross then paid Jorenby from funds provided by the SMSC.Court documents stated that Jorenby used the names and birth dates of tribal members "without their knowledge or permission."Jorenby made a plea deal in which he admitted to submitting another fraudulent claim, this time to State Farm Insurance, after his office was damaged by fire. He received a settlement of more than $100,000 in that instance.He will be sentenced next April.
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
Video: I-694 northbound closed in Oakdale as jackknifed semi hangs over bridge
I-694 is currently closed northbound in Oakdale as a semi-trailer hangs precariously from a bridge over the freeway. The semi jackknifed on the County Road 10 bridge over I-694, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation saying it expects the northbound interstate to be closed till around 10 p.m. At this...
Students’ Quick Thinking Avoids Potential Threat At ROCORI
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School District took swift action after reports of a potential threat at the school Tuesday. High School Principal Ryan Hauge says an unsubstantiated social media post indicated there was a potential threat to ROCORI schools. Hauge says the post was based on information...
See Over 200 Gingerbread Houses on Display at Minnesota’s ‘Gingerbread Wonderland’
If you are into gingerbread architecture, you gotta check out this gingerbread house display in Minnesota this Christmas season. Started in 2004, Norway House in Minneapolis is an international business and culture organization dedicated to establishing, renewing, and advancing connections between contemporary Norway and the United States. They do this through partnerships in arts, business, and culture.
fox9.com
2 bank robberies, same orange sweatshirt in Apple Valley, Savage
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances of a robbery and attempted robbery of two different credit unions Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
yourclassical.org
Enjoy the 2022 St. Olaf Christmas Festival, live from Minneapolis
Editor's note: On-demand audio for this program is expected to be added Dec. 13 or soon after. The St. Olaf Christmas Festival has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. This year's presentation, “Promise of Peace,” features more than 500 student musicians in three performances at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis, including a livestream of one of them that you can watch here at 7:15 p.m. central Saturday, Dec. 3.
Comments / 0