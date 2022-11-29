ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WDBJ7.com

School construction grant program to receive applications in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly approved major funding for school construction earlier this year, and it appears the Virginia Department of Education will begin accepting applications for competitive grants in January. Members of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization met Thursday afternoon in Richmond. They were...
WBTM

Sen. Kaine Suggests an Approach to Help Prevent Mass Shootings

Virginia has been hit hard recently with two tragic mass shootings. The first at the University of Virginia that killed three football players and the second at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed six. Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine noted yesterday that there was a similarity between the two shootings...
NBC 29 News

First mpox death announced in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. VDH will not release any specifics about the person,...
cardinalnews.org

Southwest Virginia child dies of flu complication; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Southwest Virginia child dies from flu complications. A child in Southwest Virginia has died from complications of the flu, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The department provided no information...
WDBJ7.com

Actress takes her act from Virginia to Hallmark Channel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia actress is taking her talents from our hometowns to your TV. Caitlin McAvoy dropped by Here @ Home about her roles in a production with Mill Mountain Theater and a Hallmark Christmas movie. Opening night for MMT’s production of “Holiday Inn” is Friday night;...
WJHL

The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
Jake Wells

Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Lodging

Mumford Company Completes Sale of Two Limited-Service Hotels in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company completed the sale of two limited-service hotels in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. In two separate transactions, Mumford Company represented Dominion Lodging, Inc, in the sale of the Sleep Inn of Staunton, Virginia, to HWY81 Hotel, LLC, and the nearby Best Western of Staunton to North Star BW Staunton, LLC. Both purchasers are regional hotel owners and operators with portfolios across the mid-Atlantic region. Each property will retain its current brand affiliation after undergoing renovations. Ed James and Steve Kirby, Mumford Company managing principals, represented the seller in both transactions.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WDBJ7.com

CDC reports five children have died this week from influenza

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Influenza levels all across the Commonwealth are on the rise. The high levels come as Virginia’s Health Department (VDH) reported a child died from the flu in the southwest health region. While the number of influenza cases we’re seeing isn’t unusual for flu season, health...
cbs19news

Program offers low-income households assistance with water bill

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Social Services is now accepting applications from households in need of help paying for their water bill. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, can provide a one-time payment directly to a water and/or wastewater provider. This program will last...

