WDBJ7.com
School construction grant program to receive applications in January
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia General Assembly approved major funding for school construction earlier this year, and it appears the Virginia Department of Education will begin accepting applications for competitive grants in January. Members of the Commission on School Construction and Modernization met Thursday afternoon in Richmond. They were...
WBTM
Sen. Kaine Suggests an Approach to Help Prevent Mass Shootings
Virginia has been hit hard recently with two tragic mass shootings. The first at the University of Virginia that killed three football players and the second at a Walmart in Chesapeake that killed six. Virginia U.S. Senator Tim Kaine noted yesterday that there was a similarity between the two shootings...
NBC 29 News
First mpox death announced in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first death of a person diagnosed with monkeypox, now known as “mpox,” in Virginia. The patient was an adult resident of the Eastern Health Region of Virginia. VDH will not release any specifics about the person,...
CDC Map: Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks recommended for 5 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 5 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond has shifted back medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Virginia has recorded its first mpox death
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said the patient who passed away was an adult in the Eastern Health Region of the state.
cardinalnews.org
Southwest Virginia child dies of flu complication; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Southwest Virginia child dies from flu complications. A child in Southwest Virginia has died from complications of the flu, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The department provided no information...
WDBJ7.com
Actress takes her act from Virginia to Hallmark Channel
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia actress is taking her talents from our hometowns to your TV. Caitlin McAvoy dropped by Here @ Home about her roles in a production with Mill Mountain Theater and a Hallmark Christmas movie. Opening night for MMT’s production of “Holiday Inn” is Friday night;...
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 2-4
Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.
Virginia reports 1st child flu death of 2022-23 season
A Virginia child between the ages of 5 and 12 has died "from complications associated with influenza," the state's health department announced Wednesday.
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s Attorney General continues investigation into Pink Energy after bankruptcy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Attorney General is continuing his investigation into a solar energy company that left dozens of residents with faulty equipment before the company declared bankruptcy. The price of loans and equipment is costing customers anywhere from $20,000 to $115,000. Pink Energy customers financed the solar...
Payment of $500 coming to Virginia households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you owe any taxes when you filed last year? If so, here's some good news for you and approximately 3 million other people. You likely have some cash coming your way. Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers like you, a 2022 "stimulus" tax rebate of up to $250 for individual filers, and up to $500 for joint filers.
Lodging
Mumford Company Completes Sale of Two Limited-Service Hotels in Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company completed the sale of two limited-service hotels in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. In two separate transactions, Mumford Company represented Dominion Lodging, Inc, in the sale of the Sleep Inn of Staunton, Virginia, to HWY81 Hotel, LLC, and the nearby Best Western of Staunton to North Star BW Staunton, LLC. Both purchasers are regional hotel owners and operators with portfolios across the mid-Atlantic region. Each property will retain its current brand affiliation after undergoing renovations. Ed James and Steve Kirby, Mumford Company managing principals, represented the seller in both transactions.
WSET
SEE IT: Large meteor sails across the sky, captured in Central Virginia
(WSET) — This isn't something you see every day. A large meteor making its way across the night sky. This meteor, sent to us on ChimeIn by George Haislip of Pulaski, was seen around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. He captured it on his doorbell camera. According to Chief Meteorologist...
WDBJ7.com
CDC reports five children have died this week from influenza
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Influenza levels all across the Commonwealth are on the rise. The high levels come as Virginia’s Health Department (VDH) reported a child died from the flu in the southwest health region. While the number of influenza cases we’re seeing isn’t unusual for flu season, health...
shoredailynews.com
Autopsy finds Eastern Shore Driver Killed in NC crash was drunk; missing woman not found
According to an article in the Herald Sun in Durham North Carolina, and the Roanoke Times, a Virginia truck driver was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed his tractor-trailer rig into an Orange County, N.C., bridge in September, according to an autopsy released Wednesday.
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock
A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned on Route 7 in Northern Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant delays.
NBC News
Mother searching for answers in Virginia teen Jay'von Bailey's April disappearance
“He’s a kind-hearted person,” Naomi Campbell told Dateline. “He’s fun to be around.”. Naomi’s son, 18-year-old Jay’von Malik Bailey has been missing since April 14, 2022. “No one has heard from him,” Naomi said. Naomi told Dateline that Jay’von grew up in Temperanceville,...
cbs19news
Program offers low-income households assistance with water bill
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Social Services is now accepting applications from households in need of help paying for their water bill. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, can provide a one-time payment directly to a water and/or wastewater provider. This program will last...
