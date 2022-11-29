ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

60% of nursing home residents in Michigan are not boosted against COVID

About 4 in 10 seniors living in Michigan nursing homes are up-to-date on their coronavirus vaccines, which could leave many vulnerable if cases surge again this winter. The rate of nursing home residents who have gotten a bivalent booster shot, which offers enhanced protection against the latest variants, is about 40%, according to the Health Care Association of Michigan. That’s slightly below the national average, but less than half the rate of those who got the original series of shots (86%) in Michigan nursing homes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023

Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Best and worst Christmas candy of 2022: Ranked

About 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, but are they among the best or worse Christmas candy? And what do Michiganders think of it?. Well, it’s a bit of a tossup, according to a survey by CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store. It’s the favorite Christmas candy in two states (Louisiana and Oregon) and in the top three of 25 states. At the same time, non-peppermint candy canes come in at No. 5 on the Top 10 Worst Christmas Candy list and peppermint candy canes are an honorable mention.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Newly named infectious disease drops to less than 1 case per day in Michigan

A newly named infectious disease that caused an unprecedented outbreak in the U.S. earlier this year appears to be on the decline. Over the last week, Michigan has averaged less than one reported case per day of mpx -- the viral infection previously known as monkeypox. On Monday, the World Health Organization announced it would begin phasing out the name “monkeypox” over the next year, replacing it with “mpox” in an effort to reduce racist and stigmatizing language.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital

MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
wdet.org

What population decline means for Michigan and its residents

Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3

Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan deer crashes: When and where they’re most common

Michigan had 52,218 deer traffic crashes in 2021, the fifth consecutive year the state has topped the 50,000 mark. There were 282,640 total traffic crashes last year, meaning 18.5% were deer related. But in 26 of Michigan’s 83 counties, more than half of their crashes involved deer, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

If You See Michigan Flags At Half Staff Today, Here’s The Somber Reason Why

There are a lot of rules when it comes to when you should raise and lower your flags, and our local government and federal buildings follow these standard flag codes. Generally, your flag should fly at full staff from sunrise to sunset, all days that are not holidays or days of mourning. So, if you see a flag at half staff it generally means we are likely mourning something as a state or nation.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MLive

55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy