11 Michigan counties at medium or high COVID level this week, CDC says
Michigan has one county at a high COVID-19 Community level, 10 at a medium level and 72 at a low level, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 1. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in...
60% of nursing home residents in Michigan are not boosted against COVID
About 4 in 10 seniors living in Michigan nursing homes are up-to-date on their coronavirus vaccines, which could leave many vulnerable if cases surge again this winter. The rate of nursing home residents who have gotten a bivalent booster shot, which offers enhanced protection against the latest variants, is about 40%, according to the Health Care Association of Michigan. That’s slightly below the national average, but less than half the rate of those who got the original series of shots (86%) in Michigan nursing homes.
Wastewater to be tested for polio in some Michigan communities
Michigan is working with federal officials to assess in which under-vaccinated communities to begin testing wastewater for polio. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would expand the polio surveillance being conducted in New York to two additional areas -- Michigan and Philadelphia.
Michigan’s gas tax will increase in 2023
Michigan’s gas tax is going up 1.4 cents per gallon starting Jan. 1, thanks to an automatic adjustment written into state law. The increase will move the state gas tax from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon, according to a notice from the Michigan Treasury on Thursday, Dec. 1.
WILX-TV
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
Michigan COVID-19 deaths surpass 40,000
Just this week, the state hit a grim milestone when it comes to COVID. According to the state, 40,000 Michiganders have lost their lives to the virus.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Best and worst Christmas candy of 2022: Ranked
About 1.76 billion candy canes are produced every year for the holiday season, but are they among the best or worse Christmas candy? And what do Michiganders think of it?. Well, it’s a bit of a tossup, according to a survey by CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store. It’s the favorite Christmas candy in two states (Louisiana and Oregon) and in the top three of 25 states. At the same time, non-peppermint candy canes come in at No. 5 on the Top 10 Worst Christmas Candy list and peppermint candy canes are an honorable mention.
Newly named infectious disease drops to less than 1 case per day in Michigan
A newly named infectious disease that caused an unprecedented outbreak in the U.S. earlier this year appears to be on the decline. Over the last week, Michigan has averaged less than one reported case per day of mpx -- the viral infection previously known as monkeypox. On Monday, the World Health Organization announced it would begin phasing out the name “monkeypox” over the next year, replacing it with “mpox” in an effort to reduce racist and stigmatizing language.
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital
MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
wdet.org
What population decline means for Michigan and its residents
Often referred to as “human capital” by scholars, people are the engines for economic prosperity. Most economists believe the more people living and working in our towns and cities, the more likely it is we’ll all be better off because of the innovation, activity and money swirling about.
Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3
Updated, 8:43 a.m. with more details from the Secretary of State’s office The votes in more than 600 precincts across Michigan will be recounted after an Oakland County man filed paperwork Wednesday alleging “fraud or error” in balloting for voting and abortion rights proposals that were approved by voters on Nov. 8. The petitions, signed […] The post Updated: GOP group celebrates recount of hundreds of Michigan precincts over Proposals 2 and 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
112 MI schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School.
Michigan deer crashes: When and where they’re most common
Michigan had 52,218 deer traffic crashes in 2021, the fifth consecutive year the state has topped the 50,000 mark. There were 282,640 total traffic crashes last year, meaning 18.5% were deer related. But in 26 of Michigan’s 83 counties, more than half of their crashes involved deer, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts.
Michigan reports 8,831 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports confirmed and probable cases averaged 1,262 per day over the past week.
DNR: Winter is the best time to check for this tree-killing invasive pest
‘Tis the season for helping Michigan keep a tree-killing invasive pest at bay. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development are encouraging people to keep an eye out this winter for signs of the hemlock woolly adelgid: a tiny, aphid-like insect that can cause significant harm to Michigan’s estimated 170 million hemlock trees.
If You See Michigan Flags At Half Staff Today, Here’s The Somber Reason Why
There are a lot of rules when it comes to when you should raise and lower your flags, and our local government and federal buildings follow these standard flag codes. Generally, your flag should fly at full staff from sunrise to sunset, all days that are not holidays or days of mourning. So, if you see a flag at half staff it generally means we are likely mourning something as a state or nation.
