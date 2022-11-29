Read full article on original website
More than a dozen cars broken into at a Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — More than a dozen cars were broken into at a Houston apartment complex near Hermann Park earlier this week, police say. “When I saw that my, mind just go blind," said Villas at Hermann Park resident Tao Chen. Chen said when he walked up to his car...
After giant inflatable Rudolph gets returned, more come forward over stolen holiday yard decorations
HOUSTON — A giant inflatable Rudolph has been returned after thieves were caught on camera stealing it from a northwest Houston yard in the middle of the night. The homeowner credits a story KHOU 11 ran Thursday night for Rudolph's return. "I was just happy to have Rudolph back,"...
Hitchcock couple arrested, accused of neglecting, typing up man with disabilities
HITCHCOCK, Texas — A couple has been arrested after they were accused of neglecting and tying up a 45-year-old man with disabilities to his room for about two weeks. The man happens to be the biological son of the woman, who has been identified as Billie Jean Barnes, 66. She and Timothy Ellis, 51, who was identified as the 45-year-old man's stepfather, have been charged with injury to a disabled individual.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Man assaults store clerk, steals bag of cupcakes on his way out from SW Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking the community’s assistance after they say a man attempted to stab a store clerk, punched her, and stole a bag of cupcakes on his way out during an attempted robbery last month. The incident happened on Nov. 19 at around 7:30 a.m....
Pct. 4: Cleaning crew finds grenade inside home in N. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bomb squad safely removed a hand grenade found at a home in the Westfield area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at a home on Woodchurch Lane just north of Cypress Creek Parkway. Precinct 4 said a cleaning...
cw39.com
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
'We miss her' | Family identifies woman killed when SUV crashed into post office
HOUSTON, Texas — Karen Keagan, 58, was the woman killed when a SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Westheimer Station post office in west Houston, according to her family. She went to the post office to mail a package to her daughter in college when she got...
Woman's 1st day at work ends with robber nearly stabbing her over cupcakes
"I could've died." A woman is retelling her near-death experience with a man armed with a knife and what she has done now after it.
International Business Times
Man Throws Husky Pup From 2nd Floor To Concrete Ground, Incident Caught On Camera
A little puppy was flung from a second-floor window in Houston, Texas, and went plummeting in a 15-foot drop to the hard concrete ground. The freak incident that occurred Tuesday was caught on video and shared publicly by the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Investigators...
Houston man offers $2,000 reward for return of stolen inflatable holiday yard decoration
HOUSTON — Brazen thieves were caught on camera stealing holiday décor in a northwest Houston neighborhood early Thursday morning. The two thieves took an inflatable Rudolph from the lawn of a home near TC Jester and the North Loop. The homeowners have put out a $2,000 reward for Rudolph's return.
HPD: Police chase ends in Galleria area after several people bailed out of vehicle
HOUSTON — Two people were arrested Thursday after a police chase that started in Katy ended in the Galleria area. Police are still looking for about a dozen other people who bailed out of the vehicle at some point. According to the Houston Police Department, the chase started when...
Woman tries to snatch another woman's purse in west Houston parking lot
HOUSTON — Police need help to identify the person who attacked a woman for her purse in a west Houston apartment complex parking lot. The attempted robbery happened at the 7979 Westheimer Apartments on Oct. 28 around 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was standing between a couple...
Bond set at $2 million for suspect charged with murder in TakeOff's death
HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $2 million for the suspect accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Houston bowling alley last month. The court agreed that Patrick Xavier Clark is a flight risk after court documents said he applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had the passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.
Couple charged after Uber driver shot during attempted carjacking, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man and woman were charged in connection with the shooting of an Uber driver during an attempted carjacking near the Eastex Freeway Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. Manny Diaz-Massa, 18, and Mariah Williams, 28, are both charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly...
Off-duty HPD officer reportedly discharges firearm to prevent robbery while working extra FedEx job
Stafford police said the HPD officer was working an extra job at FedEx when he witnessed the robbery and fired his gun. No one is believed to be injured as a result of the shooting.
HPD: Ex-boyfriend wanted for questioning after woman shot to death
HOUSTON — A woman died after she was shot in her back on the south side Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The woman's ex-boyfriend, Richard Hemphill, 27, is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting, police said. He has not been charged. This happened just after...
'He was an innocent bystander': Houston police announce arrest in shooting death of TakeOff
HOUSTON — One month after the killing of Migos rapper TakeOff, the Houston Police Department announced they have arrested a suspect who is charged with killing him. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder, HPD Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference. According...
Deputies looking for man charged after allegedly tying up a child in closet, kidnapping mother
Deputies are searching for Frederick Wiltz. He's accused of tying up a child and forcing the child's mother into a car, which he drove off in.
Only on 13: Crosby neighbors admit shooting family's dog but claims animal was aggressive
It has been almost two weeks since a beloved pet named Mya was shot, with her last moments potentially captured on camera. Only ABC13 has the fallout from the shooting.
HPD: Woman dead after driver steps on gas instead of brakes, crashing into west Houston post office
HOUSTON — A woman died after an SUV crashed through the front entrance of a USPS building in west Houston. This happened Wednesday shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road, between Westheimer Road and Richmond Avenue. Houston Police said the 84-year-old woman was pulling up...
