KHOU

Hitchcock couple arrested, accused of neglecting, typing up man with disabilities

HITCHCOCK, Texas — A couple has been arrested after they were accused of neglecting and tying up a 45-year-old man with disabilities to his room for about two weeks. The man happens to be the biological son of the woman, who has been identified as Billie Jean Barnes, 66. She and Timothy Ellis, 51, who was identified as the 45-year-old man's stepfather, have been charged with injury to a disabled individual.
2 homeless people found shot near Pearland bridge, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night. Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.
Bond set at $2 million for suspect charged with murder in TakeOff's death

HOUSTON — Bond has been set at $2 million for the suspect accused of shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff outside a Houston bowling alley last month. The court agreed that Patrick Xavier Clark is a flight risk after court documents said he applied for an expedited passport shortly after the shooting and said he was going to Mexico. He had the passport and a large amount of cash when he was arrested.
HPD: Ex-boyfriend wanted for questioning after woman shot to death

HOUSTON — A woman died after she was shot in her back on the south side Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The woman's ex-boyfriend, Richard Hemphill, 27, is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting, police said. He has not been charged. This happened just after...
