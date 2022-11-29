Read full article on original website
What Does the New Metallica Song Title ‘Lux Aeterna’ Mean?
Step into the light — the eternal light of Metallica. After all, "Lux Æterna" is Latin for "eternal light." And on Monday (Nov. 28), Metallica released their "Lux Æterna," the first single from the legendary heavy metal band's newly announced album, the forthcoming 72 Seasons. But is...
It Never Ends – Fans Now Complaining About Kick Drum Sound on New Metallica Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Yesterday (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised everyone by announcing the new album 72 Seasons and world tour, as well as debuting the new single "Lux Aeterna." Now that fans have had time to digest the track, some have begun to complain about the kick drum sound as Lars Ulrich is once again the focus of criticism.
YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo
Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
Lars Ulrich Reveals How Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Collab Happened
Metallica's summer 2022 team-up with Stranger Things still reverberated when the legendary heavy metal band released a brand new song on Monday (Nov. 28). That same day, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told The Howard Stern Show how the now-iconic Metallica scene in Stranger Things 4 came together in the first place.
Talented Kid Band Hammerhedd Crushes Metallica’s ‘Eye of the Beholder’ on the Street
You've never seen a kid band play Justice-era Metallica quite like this band. Or maybe you have. But the proof is in the pudding — an amateur video has gone viral for showing a trio of pint-sized thrashers killing Metallica's 1988 track "Eye of the Beholder" on an outdoor storefront.
msn.com
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk fans unite on Twitter in pretending to have never heard of world-famous movie star Jim Carrey
Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, many prominent accounts have been gradually leaving the service in favor of rivals like Hive and Mastodon. The latest and greatest of these is comedy icon Jim Carrey, known for his ’90s hits like Ace Ventura, The Mask, and, to younger audiences, Dr. Robotnik from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies.
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement
It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
Guns N’ Roses Fan Says She Got Two Black Eyes After Axl Rose Tossed Microphone Into Crowd
A Guns N' Roses fan is claiming to have been injured, sustaining two black eyes after a microphone that singer Axl Rose tossed into the crowd landed on her face. At the end of "Paradise City," which closed out a 29-song set in Adelaide Oval in Australia, Rose stood in front of the crowd and, using an underarm throwing motion, launched a red foam-capped microphone high into the air in a celebratory fashion.
Cavalera Conspiracy’s Iggor Cavalera on one of metal’s big problems: “Sometimes it can be too conservative”
Why ex-Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera has reinvented himself as as a noise-rock adventurer
Liver King admits to using steroids in six minute apology video
The Liver King controversy has come to a head, after the fitness and lifestyle influencer admitted to using steroids. Liver King, real name Brian Johnson, has become known online for eating raw organs on Instagram and previously said it was the secret to his ripped physique. He has previously denied taking steroids after Joe Rogan talked about him on an episode of his podcast and accused him of having “an ass filled with steroids”.Johnson in the news this week after fitness influencer Derek from the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates shared an expose containing ‘leaked emails’ showing he did...
Blackie Lawless Explains Why W.A.S.P. Are Using Backing Tracks on 2022 Tour
W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless has admitted to using backing tracks on the band's 2022 tour and explained why when pressed about the issue by a fan at a recent VIP Experience meet-and-greet session. The subject of rock and metal bands using backing tracks in various capacities has proven to be...
Wrong Ghost Band Photo Used on AMAs Seating, Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’
Ghost took home the inaugural Favorite Rock Album honor at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), but fans have noted what appeared to be a lack of awareness for the act who won the honor. While Tobias Forge's red carpet moment where a photographer referred to him as "Mr. Ghost" has been trending since the weekend on Twitter, another facepalm moment has surfaced as well, with the seating photo used to identify the members of Ghost at the ceremony showing the wrong band.
The Tragic Story of a Grunge Masterpiece
Here's the true story of Jerry Cantrell, his father, and one of Alice in Chains' most personal songs, “Rooster." In 1991, Jerry Cantrell was maturing into a young man and trying to cope with the anger he felt towards his estranged father, Jerry Sr. Jerry Jr. resented the man, but as he grew into the main songwriter for his new band Alice In Chains, he decided to take a different approach to dealing with his broken childhood. Instead of blaming his father, he tried to understand him.
The 1975’s Matt Healy Yells at Security While Using AutoTune + It Sounds Hilarious
Yes, auto-tune can create a desired effect when singing live, but what happens when you suddenly need to scold security mid-song? That's what happened to The 1975's Matt Healy, who ended up being the focus of a viral moment when his auto-tuned vocal continued mid-song as he tried to get security's attention to help a fan in the crowd. The result comes off like a hilarious new verse to a song you never expected.
Unearthed 150-Year Old Acoustic Guitar Sells to Former Fender CEO
The sale of a rare 150-year-old Martin acoustic guitar worth $15,000, which was discovered by an 85-year-old New Zealand woman in her back room, has been reported by Guitar World. And while the sale amount was less than the guitar's appraised value, the funds are going to a good cause.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left
A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Glenn Hughes Celebrates 25 Years of Sobriety
Glenn Hughes, the legendary singer of Deep Purple and more recently the Dead Daisies, has another milestone to check off. Today (Nov. 23), he's celebrating 25 years of sobriety. "G’mornin everyone. so full of gratitude, for these past 25 years of clean & sober living," says Hughes. "I give thx...
