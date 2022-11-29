Read full article on original website
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (12/2/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday of the year. I enjoy having a great meal with family and watching football from morning to night; what else could you ask for? I have a lot to be thankful for and one of those blessings is the successful surgery my wife had a few weeks ago to repair a detached retina. We spent 10 days at home with Judy lying down on her left side. Although this wasn’t the vacation we planned, it was quite restful. We watched old movies, hung out, and basked in the love we received from our community through phone calls, prepared meals, and flowers. Cheyenne rocks!
Douglas Budget
Highest-paying business jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
capcity.news
Cheyenne woman accused of embezzlement of over $200,000 from theater nonprofit
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne woman has been charged with embezzlement of $255,500 from the nonprofit Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. Carrisa Dunn-Pollard of Cheyenne was the former bookkeeper for the Little Theatre and has been charged with five counts of wire fraud. In a criminal complaint from the federal...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce announces winner of Women’s Leadership Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Award, Dr. Danielle Ryan. Dr. Ryan teaches at Laramie County Community College and has a longstanding reputation for unwavering community support and business success. She exemplifies the true meaning of the Women’s Leadership award.
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council allows for year-round open container downtown in the new year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After discussion regarding an open container ordinance, downtown visitors will be able to drink in the area seven days a week beginning with the new year. The ordinance passed on final reading during the regular council meeting on Monday, Nov. 29. The ordinance allows members of the community to drink malt liquor in the downtown area throughout the year. The original documents stated the ordinance would be active between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., but after discussion and comments from businesses in the area, the council proposed a substitution for it to run from noon to 10 p.m.
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Free lunch with a side of paperwork
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Post-Pandemic LCSD-1 lunch program has changed from free lunches back to reduced and free lunches based on home income, but it seems not everyone is aware. This week’s outstanding lunch debt balance is close to $8,000 dollars. This debt is based on students...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hirsch; Burchett
Richard Alan Hirsch: December 31, 1959 – November 26, 2022. Richard Alan Hirsch, age 62 of Cheyenne, WY died November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 31, 1959 in Cheyenne. Richard graduated from East High School and the University of Wyoming, with a B.A. in Theater and Dance and a Minor in History.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne housing projects in the works
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Gifted New Wheels After Van Break-In
What started out as a bad week for Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne has turned around, thanks to one generous donor in particular. After hearing the news that the nonprofit's van, affectionally known as the Billboard, was broken into and damaged over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ANB Bank stepped in to help.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Turk; Hunter Sr;
Barbara Mae Turk: May 8, 1932 – November 23, 2022. Barbara Mae Turk, 90, of Cheyenne, passed away on November 23, 2022 at the CRMC. She was born to Dan and Freda Heinbigner in Loveland, Colorado on Mother’s Day, May 8, 1932. Barbara was the proud granddaughter of...
oilcity.news
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
capcity.news
Cheyenne resident wins over $300,000 at Cheyenne Horse Palace
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne resident hit a $313,840 jackpot at the Cheyenne Horse Palace on Thursday, Dec. 1. “My Christmas dreams have come true,” said the winner, who did not want to be identified in the release. “I am very blessed and plan to help my immediate family. Now, I can retire. I am so very grateful, and I love the Horse Palace.”
Is Mr. Bills Burgers Back In Laramie?
Okay, it's not supposed to be clickbait. Sorry if you were disappointed. It was just what the Facebook post I saw this morning said that they saw life in the old building. I got super curious and went to check out the place, to see if Mr. Bills Burgers Back was actually back in town.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Marquise Demetry Benson, 33 –...
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
oilcity.news
Wyoming governor announces Auntie Anne’s founder as keynote speaker for annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’
CASPER, Wyo. — The keynote speaker for the 2023 “Governor’s Prayer Breakfast” will be Anne Beiler, the founder of the soft pretzel business Auntie Anne’s, Governor Mark Gordon’s office said in a press release Thursday. “Beiler’s journey towards success began many years before she...
Tickets on sale for 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo
You can also buy armbands for CFD carnival, which will take places from July 21-30, 2023.
