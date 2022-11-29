Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them
A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
Law enforcement locates endangered missing man
According to the Kettering Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Haggard drove away from his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return. The incident took place on Jamaica Road in Germantown.
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
Ohio Police Stop Traffic To Scoop Up Cash Spilled On Busy Freeway
Everyone likes free money.
Man shot in Springfield: Police seek video
Over the course of the investigation, police say they have been informed there may be video of the incident.
Dayton PD seeks information on fatal hit and run
According to the Dayton Police Department, a man was struck by a vehicle in the alley behind 1939 N. Main St. around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Police seek Dayton parade shooting suspect: Reward offered
On Nov. 25, shortly after the Dayton Children’s Parade began, police said a group of more than 20 juveniles got into a fight between the Boston Stoker and Key Bank building.
Crews respond to Huber Heights Taco Bell fire
Dispatch reported that the call for the fire came in at 5:16 a.m. and crews are currently on scene.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
dayton247now.com
Accident on I-75 at Austin Blvd
(WKEF) - There has been an accident at I-75 at Austin Blvd. Those heading down to Cincinnati from the Dayton area should expect a delay. Crews are currently on scene. We will update as we learn more.
Cincinnati murder suspect taken into custody in Florida
Jvonnie Chandler was arrested on Dec. 1 by the Miami Police Department on an outstanding warrant more than a month after police said he caused the death of 27-year-old Monty Reid in Paddock Hills.
wufe967.com
Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road
Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
Truck smashes into house in 2-vehicle accident in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — A pickup truck struck a house tonight in a two-vehicle accident in Beavercreek that has sent at least two people to a hospital. >> Jury finds George Wagner IV guilty of murder in Pike County slayings. Medic, fire and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of...
Grinch-like crime: Police search for 3 men caught on video stealing layaway items
DAYTON — Some Christmas shoppers are out of luck after thieves hit layaway storerooms at two local businesses. Police are searching for the three men seen in surveillance video taking items out of a stockroom at a Citi Trends store. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with investigators and...
Porch pirates: Miamisburg woman details her experience with a thief
A Miamisburg woman captured the moment a package was stolen off her porch recently. She says the experience has changed how she manages her mail and she has a message for her thief.
miamivalleytoday.com
Do you know this person?
TROY — Troy Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person in connection with a purse snatching that occurred at Kroger in Troy on Friday, Nov. 18. Troy Police have issued a Facebook posting about the incident, and anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Officer Scott Gates with the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525, ext. 1411.
