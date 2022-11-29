ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, OH

iheart.com

#GoodNews: Ohio Couple Delivers Packages After FedEx Driver Dumps Them

A couple in Ohio delivers packers after a FedEx driver dumps them on the side of the road. Tristen Raisch and Zachary Arnwine were headed home on Black Friday after spending time with family when they spotted a FedEx delivery truck parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on. Raisch says it looked like the delivery driver was throwing packages on the side of the road, so they turned around to investigate.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Accident on I-75 at Austin Blvd

(WKEF) - There has been an accident at I-75 at Austin Blvd. Those heading down to Cincinnati from the Dayton area should expect a delay. Crews are currently on scene. We will update as we learn more.
CINCINNATI, OH
wufe967.com

Ohio drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on the road

Warren County, Ohio, drivers got a bit of an early Christmas bonus on Tuesday after pulling over and grabbing money that spilled out onto Interstate 71, according to reports. ABC station WHIO reported that the chaotic scene happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and drivers were seen pulling over, getting out of their vehicles and grabbing currency from the interstate.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Coroner ID’s woman killed in Washington Twp. crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash on Wednesday in Washington Township. On Wednesday, November 30 at 10:52 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Yankee Street and Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Do you know this person?

TROY — Troy Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person in connection with a purse snatching that occurred at Kroger in Troy on Friday, Nov. 18. Troy Police have issued a Facebook posting about the incident, and anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to contact Officer Scott Gates with the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525, ext. 1411.
TROY, OH

