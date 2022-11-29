Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: December 2, 2022
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
oilcity.news
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
Wyoming Has More Than 80 Rivers, Which Is The Longest?
Wyoming's water systems are quite impressive. Over 80 rivers that total almost 109,000 miles and over 4,000 lakes & reservoirs are in the Cowboy State. Of all of the rivers that are in Wyoming, only one is longer that 1,000 miles long and many of them end up in the nations longest river, the Missouri River.
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
capcity.news
Chain law in effect on Teton Pass with 12–24 inches of snow on the way to western Wyoming mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, with black ice conditions reported between Wilson and the Idaho State Line as of 10:25 a.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. No trailer traffic is allowed on the highway.
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
oilcity.news
High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 1, 2022
WYOMING — Heavy snow and 65+ mph crosswinds in areas will create high travel impacts across sections of Wyoming tonight and Friday. The jetstream and a strong cold front will combine to produce heavy snow in areas and additional high winds tonight into Friday. Mostly dry conditions and lighter...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass closes for winter
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass in the Sierra Madres has closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Nov. 29. The area is experiencing strong winds and drifting and blowing snow Tuesday, WYDOT said. “WYDOT crews in Saratoga and Baggs decided the...
oilcity.news
NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Accumulation of 1–3 inches is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook...
Wyoming Hiker Captures Stunning Video Of Grizzly And Wolves
The thought of coming into contact with a grizzly bear or wolf is frightening, would you agree? Getting to see them in the wild (at a safe distance, of course) is a wish that many people make when visiting certain places around Wyoming. Just like anything in life, the more...
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
oilcity.news
Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
Fish kill raises questions about what species belong
In September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department applied 14,000 pounds of a chemical called rotenone to kill anything with gills in Saratoga Lake. It’s a naturally derived chemical used commonly to control fish species around the globe. The good news is it only kills species with gills — so isn’t harmful to humans, dogs, cows or other critters. The bad news is it kills everything with gills.
Replacing Wyoming’s Barbed Wire With Virtual fencing
We are used to seeing barbed wire fencing here out west and all over this nation. But what if technology allowed us to replace it with something cheaper and more reliable?. Barbed wire was patented way back in 1867. In 1874, Joseph Glidden of De Kalb, Ill., invented the practical machine for its manufacture, and the innovation became widespread.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Terrifying Tales Of Treacherous Driving On Interstate 80 In The Winter Time
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To Wyoming drivers, this is the time of year when holy terror describes our feelings when sandwiched between giant semi-trailer trucks barreling down Interstate 80 in blinding snowstorms. Every resident of the Cowboy State has their own terrifying stories of close...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
Wyoming sues Biden administration over canceled lease sales
Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit against the Department of Interior related to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) decision to “pause” oil and gas lease sales. The post Wyoming sues Biden administration over canceled lease sales appeared first on Local News 8.
