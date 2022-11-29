ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Snow Report: December 2, 2022

Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison

This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Up To A Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for the Sierra Madre and Snow Range Mountains of Southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Snow returns to the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges and lower elevations of Carbon...
CARBON COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

High winds cause travel restrictions ahead of more snow in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds in central and south central Wyoming are creating some travel difficulties early Thursday as more snow prepares to move through the area by tomorrow. According to WYDOT, extreme blowover warnings are listed for Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 1, 2022

WYOMING — Heavy snow and 65+ mph crosswinds in areas will create high travel impacts across sections of Wyoming tonight and Friday. The jetstream and a strong cold front will combine to produce heavy snow in areas and additional high winds tonight into Friday. Mostly dry conditions and lighter...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass closes for winter

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway 70 over Battle Pass in the Sierra Madres has closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Tuesday, Nov. 29. The area is experiencing strong winds and drifting and blowing snow Tuesday, WYDOT said. “WYDOT crews in Saratoga and Baggs decided the...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

NWS: Up to 3 inches of snow possible Friday before noon in Casper area

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected to fall in central Wyoming early Friday before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Accumulation of 1–3 inches is possible in lower elevations during the morning before gradually clearing by noon. The NWS issued a hazardous weather outlook...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Travel restrictions issued on Outer Drive, Interstate 80 as high winds blast Wyoming on Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation issued warnings for extreme blowover risks along Wyoming roads and highways on Wednesday morning. Among those closed to light and high-profile vehicles are WY 258 between Casper and Mills (Outer Drive), US 287 and US 30 between Medicine Bow and Laramie, and Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie.
CASPER, WY
WyoFile

Fish kill raises questions about what species belong

In September, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department applied 14,000 pounds of a chemical called rotenone to kill anything with gills in Saratoga Lake. It’s a naturally derived chemical used commonly to control fish species around the globe. The good news is it only kills species with gills — so isn’t harmful to humans, dogs, cows or other critters. The bad news is it kills everything with gills.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Replacing Wyoming’s Barbed Wire With Virtual fencing

We are used to seeing barbed wire fencing here out west and all over this nation. But what if technology allowed us to replace it with something cheaper and more reliable?. Barbed wire was patented way back in 1867. In 1874, Joseph Glidden of De Kalb, Ill., invented the practical machine for its manufacture, and the innovation became widespread.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy