Man hospitalized after being shot in Cathedral City

A man suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Cathedral City Monday evening and underwent surgery.

Cathedral City Police Department officers responded at 6:54 p.m. to the intersection of Via De Anza and Dinah Shore Drive after receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired at the location, said Sgt. Mark Robles.

During the call, a woman told the dispatcher her son had been shot and she was taking him to a hospital, Robles said.

Upon their arrival, officers set up a perimeter and began their investigation of the shooting, police said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately known, gave police a statement about the shooting before undergoing surgery, Robles said.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Detective Cmdr. Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300. Anonymous tips can be reported through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 760-341-STOP or through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com .

