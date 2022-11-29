ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Man hospitalized after being shot in Cathedral City

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzHFb_0jRW6FR100

A man suffered three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in Cathedral City Monday evening and underwent surgery.

Cathedral City Police Department officers responded at 6:54 p.m. to the intersection of Via De Anza and Dinah Shore Drive after receiving a 911 call regarding shots fired at the location, said Sgt. Mark Robles.

During the call, a woman told the dispatcher her son had been shot and she was taking him to a hospital, Robles said.

Upon their arrival, officers set up a perimeter and began their investigation of the shooting, police said.

The victim, whose age was not immediately known, gave police a statement about the shooting before undergoing surgery, Robles said.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call Detective Cmdr. Rick Sanchez at 760-202-2488 or the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300. Anonymous tips can be reported through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 760-341-STOP or through the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com .

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Man hospitalized after being shot in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle

The Indio Police Department is investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. The vehicle was found at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Power Line Road, west of Dillon Road and Fargo Canyon Road. Power Line Road is an unpaved service with power lines in the open desert north The post Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies found in burned vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
truecrimedaily

California man arrested months after allegedly stabbing his elderly mother

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 74-year-old mother, leaving her in critical condition. According to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 28, deputies responded to the 300 block of South Kirby Street to a report of a domestic assault. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the female victim suffering from several severe stab sounds.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned

A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense files for mistrial and dismissal of Palm Springs quadruple homicide case

The defense filed motions for mistrial and to dismiss the retrial of quadruple homicide case, in which a Cathedral City man is accused of gunning down four people in Palm Springs, claiming new evidence will make it impossible for the defendant to face a fair trial and violates his right to a fair retrial, according The post Defense files for mistrial and dismissal of Palm Springs quadruple homicide case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29

A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
COLTON, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles

A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
RIALTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license

The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license.  According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state.  The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Indio Man Behind Bars, Suspected in Family Stabbing That Killed One, Injured 3

A 34-year-old man suspected of stabbing three of his family members, one fatally, following a dispute in Indio was behind bars Monday. Anthony William PiÃ±a-German of Indio was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. Guitron said that,...
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Boy Hit Riding Bike Through Menifee Intersection, Suffers Major Head Trauma

A boy riding an electronic bicycle was struck at a Menifee intersection and suffered major head trauma when he rode into traffic without yielding to signals, authorities said Thursday. The collision happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Newport Road and Westlink Drive, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested after deadly triple stabbing homicide of family members in Indio

Indio Police have announced an arrest after they said a man stabbed three of his family members. The incident happened Saturday night before 7 p.m. in the area of Via Venecia off Jackson Street. When officers got to the home, they found the three victims, and they all were taken to the hospital. One man died, a second The post Man arrested after deadly triple stabbing homicide of family members in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
News 8 KFMB

Autopsy: Woman died of meth overdose on ranch near Idyllwild

SAN DIEGO — Riverside County Sheriff Department homicide detectives have unsealed the autopsy report of Jodi Newkirk, a horse handler who died nearly a year ago under suspicious circumstances on a ranch near Idyllwild. Newkirk was reported to have died in a rollover ATV accident on the ranch two...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs

A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino

Today marks seven years since 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Many more were left wounded. San Bernardino County marked recognition of the lives lost and impacted in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday. The county created the video below: Flags at all County facilities are being The post Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy