Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
WBTV
Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
qcnews.com
Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery
BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
WXII 12
Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
WBTV
Suspect dead, three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded. As...
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
CMPD makes arrest after following transit van through east Charlotte neighborhoods
CHARLOTTE — A transit van weaved through numerous neighborhoods in east Charlotte while it was followed by several Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cruisers around noon Friday. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. Friday, CMPD said officers were following a suspected stolen vehicle. Chopper 9 Skyzoom spotted up to seven police...
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
WBTV
Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. 17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident. Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries on Friday after he was shot at a bus stop earlier in the week. Charlotte woman...
WBTV
17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. Charlotte woman facing federal charges...
qcnews.com
Missing 80-year-old Charlotte man found in Mt. Pleasant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced that a missing 80-year-old man was safe late Thursday. In a Tweet, the agency said he was discovered safe in Mt. Pleasant, N.C. and reunited with his family. Earlier, detectives are asking for help finding an 80-year-old Charlotte man who...
Asheboro chase with break-in suspect reaches about 120 mph before crash in Guilford County, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A series of break-ins led to a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning, according to police. Troopers say that the chase started around 3 a.m. According to Asheboro Police Department, an officer was patrolling on North Fayetteville Street when they saw two men wearing dark clothing walking in the parking lot of […]
WBTV
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
WBTV
One killed in north Charlotte motorcycle crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in north Charlotte. Officials said the crash happened in the area of Statesville Road and Spector Drive. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics. The details surrounding what led up to the...
WBTV
Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 7 hours ago. In...
abc45.com
Sprague Street Shooting Injures One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 9:30 p.m. last night, Winston-Salem Police were called to 533 W. Sprague Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Shawnya Blockson inside the residence, with a leg gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
Family of Charlotte teen shooting victim wants to see suspects tried as adults
CHARLOTTE — Two weeks after 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez’s death in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police recently arrested and charged two teens. Gonzalez’s grandfather, Ron Christenbury, said the arrests are one step to closer to justice for his grandson. The double shooting happened between the playground and the tennis...
Ramseur Police Department seeks information after person found seriously injured on Liberty St.
RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was found seriously injured on a roadway and police are looking for information. On Nov. 21, just after 6 a.m., Ramseur Police Department responded to a seriously injured man in his 50s found in the roadway on Liberty Street. Police say they’ve exhausted all leads about what may have […]
Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case
CHARLOTTE — The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case. The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.
Comments / 1