Concord, NC

WBTV

Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Clover man arrested in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month. Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County. Belmont...
BELMONT, NC
WXII 12

Salisbury shooting injures 2 officers, 1 firefighter; suspect dead

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three first responders were injured after a shooting in Rowan County overnight. It happened shortly after midnight, around 12:40 a.m. on Friday. That's when Rowan County 911 received a call reporting a fire with a possible person inside the 500 block of Mahaffey Drive, near Goodman Drive, in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; suspect in custody

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

Salisbury officer charged with DWI, resigns, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury Police officer was arrested Thursday and charged with driving while impaired, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Authorities said Officer Israel McCants was arrested in Mecklenburg County by N.C. State Highway Patrol. McCants joined the Salisbury Police Department in November 2018, officials said. He held the title […]
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident

Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. Charlotte woman facing federal charges...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Missing 80-year-old Charlotte man found in Mt. Pleasant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced that a missing 80-year-old man was safe late Thursday. In a Tweet, the agency said he was discovered safe in Mt. Pleasant, N.C. and reunited with his family. Earlier, detectives are asking for help finding an 80-year-old Charlotte man who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home

Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Some residents in Concord are saying their neighborhood has become a dangerous place to live. Not because of crime, but because of what some call a hazardous traffic circle that was recently installed. It’s creating havoc for drivers not familiar with the new road pattern, causing...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

One killed in north Charlotte motorcycle crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly motorcycle crash Friday afternoon in north Charlotte. Officials said the crash happened in the area of Statesville Road and Spector Drive. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead by paramedics. The details surrounding what led up to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abc45.com

Sprague Street Shooting Injures One

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 9:30 p.m. last night, Winston-Salem Police were called to 533 W. Sprague Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Shawnya Blockson inside the residence, with a leg gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Records: Woman tied to chase through Charlotte involved in another stolen car case

CHARLOTTE — The woman involved in a high-speed car chase over the summer is now being connected to another stolen car case. The hourslong chase through Charlotte, which happened on July 6, resulted in the arrest of Tyler Christopher Harding, who was charged with multiple felonies in connection with the chase. His sister, Christa Harding, was also charged in connection to the incident.
CHARLOTTE, NC

