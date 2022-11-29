ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozz60
3d ago

Amazing how one person who hates a nation can divide it. He chose the situation that he is in. Can only imagine the financial gain that will become of this for him.

Mark Arnold
3d ago

Do not worry everyone. I have it on good authority that she will be coming home. Just give it some time.....like 9 years.

Robert Loveless
2d ago

the whole sports world reacts? I sincerely doubt it. Can't see Iranian soccer team even thinking about Griner, for example.

