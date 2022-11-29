Brittney Griner will face inhumane conditions at the Russian penal colony where she was recently transferred. The Nation reports that, while the public isn’t sure where she has been moved, it is likely that the WNBA star was transferred to the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia. More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner Transferred To Russian Forced Labor CampBrittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Breaks Silence On Denied AppealBrittney Griner's "Traumatic Experience" Continues After Court Rejects Appeal IK-2 is commonly referred to as the “land of prisons,” with the freezing, swampy area of “roughly two dozen massive jails” located 250 miles southeast of Moscow. Conditions at the penal...

4 DAYS AGO