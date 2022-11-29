ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trent Dilfer hires Alex Mortensen as UAB offensive coordinator

Alex Mortensen will be Trent Dilfer's offensive coordinator at UAB, the new head Blazer told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. Mortensen joins from Alabama, where he has been a graduate assistant and an analyst since 2014. The 37-year-old is the son of legendary ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen. A former...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

UAB fans share excitement on new head football coach choice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – There’s a new head football coach for the UAB Blazers, and he’s no stranger to the sport. Trent Dilfer played in the NFL for over a decade, won a Super Bowl and coached high school football in Nashville. “I was skeptical because I am a high school football coach and I’m not […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

UAB band members frustrated they won’t attend Bahamas Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In two weeks, the UAB Blazers will be heading to the Bahamas for their bowl game, but the band will not be joining them. The university says their budget is limiting who can attend the trip. Several band members are saying they were originally led to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility

Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mercerbears.com

Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52

MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
MACON, GA
vestaviavoice.com

Five being inducted into Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame

The third class of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame includes teachers, an administrator and a beloved custodian. Kelly Bagby: special education teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park from 2000 to 2022. Brian Cain: math and psychology...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown Middle School's Chyla Whitted Takes Home 1st Place At UYFA Cheer Competition 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
HUEYTOWN, AL
Bham Now

Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December

A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
HUEYTOWN, AL
