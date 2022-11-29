Read full article on original website
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
footballscoop.com
Trent Dilfer hires Alex Mortensen as UAB offensive coordinator
Alex Mortensen will be Trent Dilfer's offensive coordinator at UAB, the new head Blazer told Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. Mortensen joins from Alabama, where he has been a graduate assistant and an analyst since 2014. The 37-year-old is the son of legendary ESPN NFL reporter Chris Mortensen. A former...
247Sports
Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star
AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith. Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at...
UAB fans share excitement on new head football coach choice
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – There’s a new head football coach for the UAB Blazers, and he’s no stranger to the sport. Trent Dilfer played in the NFL for over a decade, won a Super Bowl and coached high school football in Nashville. “I was skeptical because I am a high school football coach and I’m not […]
wtvy.com
UAB band members frustrated they won’t attend Bahamas Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In two weeks, the UAB Blazers will be heading to the Bahamas for their bowl game, but the band will not be joining them. The university says their budget is limiting who can attend the trip. Several band members are saying they were originally led to...
Trussville Native Promoted to Head Coach at Alma Mater
The coaching carousal is in full spin as the college football regular season came to a close this past weekend. Vacancies are being filled left and right as across the state in Auburn the Tigers have already found its Bryan Harsin replacement in Hugh Freeze. It appears another vacancy has...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trent Dilfer & the checkered history of high school football coaches jumping to college
UAB has a new football coach in Trent Dilfer, the former NFL quarterback who most recently was head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tenn. Dilfer is among a handful of coaches who have jumped straight from high school to FBS head-coaching positions. Many have done so with stops as assistants first, including Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn and Art Briles.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keyshawn Johnson makes strong comments about Alabama and its Playoff possibility
Keyshawn Johnson made a strong comment about Alabama’s chances if the Crimson Tide were to get in the College Football Playoff, or perhaps against No. 3 TCU. “I love Sonny Dykes, I know him very well,” Johnson said on Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “I feel like TCU is this year’s Cincinnati for me. Do they really want to see Georgia and Michigan? Do they really want to run up on that? Do they really want to play the big boys? And I know that sounds kind of harsh because they’re undefeated and they’re winning.”
UAB Marching Blazers band not going to Bahamas Bowl: ‘A necessary, financially responsible decision’
The UAB Marching Blazers band won’t be traveling with the UAB football team to the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16, due to budget limitations, the university has announced. The decision has angered some band members and parents, who say they were told to apply for expedited passports, then told they weren’t going.
mercerbears.com
Bears Suffer First Home Loss To Alabama, 88-52
MACON, Ga. - Alabama handed the Mercer women's basketball team its first home loss of the season, defeating the Bears 88-52 Wednesday night at Hawkins Arena. In the lead up to the game, the Bears took the opportunity to help benefit and spread awareness about the Merrie Christmas Project and Merrie's Closet. Mercer players wore custom Merrie Christmas Project shirts during warmups.
vestaviavoice.com
Five being inducted into Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame
The third class of the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame includes teachers, an administrator and a beloved custodian. Kelly Bagby: special education teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary Central, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge and Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park from 2000 to 2022. Brian Cain: math and psychology...
The energy behind Birmingham’s Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama
This story is republished with permission from The Birmingham Times. In early November, employees at the Spire Alabama Metro Operations Center in downtown Birmingham found themselves greeted by Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. Hampton carved time out of his schedule to meet with service mechanics,...
Faith Chapel founder, who built domed church in Wylam, hands off lead pastor role to his son
Faith Chapel Christian Center in Wylam, one of Birmingham’s largest predominantly Black churches, is about to undergo a big transition that looms as large as the giant domes on campus that are its trademark. The Rev. Michael Douglas Moore founded Faith Chapel in his home in 1981. On Friday,...
thecutoffnews.com
Hueytown Middle School's Chyla Whitted Takes Home 1st Place At UYFA Cheer Competition 2022
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
Bham Now
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December
A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
Tuscaloosa County’s Northside High Mourns Death of Beloved Teacher
Students, staff, alumni and more at Tuscaloosa County's Northside High School are mourning the unexpected death of a beloved teacher there Thursday. Lindsey Thompson, the school's principal, confirmed the passing of 48-year-old science teacher Jennifer Bible Thursday in an emotional post on Facebook. "A teacher selflessly touches so many lives,...
wbrc.com
Faith Chapel’s founding pastor transitioning into new role after 41 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Faith Chapel will have a new senior pastor for the first time in 41 years. Mike Moore, who started Faith Chapel on April 26, 1981, will transition from the role of Senior Pastor on January 1. He has served in that position for 41 years. Moore...
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD announces the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hueytown Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday morning the off-duty passing of Officer Gary McAdory. Officer McAdory started with Hueytown PD in 2011 after retiring from the Birmingham Police Department. McAdory served the citizens of Hueytown and Birmingham for many years and was...
