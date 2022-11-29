The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to struggle this season, but have recently picked up a small run since moving Russell Westbrook to the bench and LeBron James' return from injury. LeBron has improved his three-point shooting, from 24 to nearly 50 percent behind the arc since his return, while AD is playing arguably the best basketball in his Lakers career (outside of 'bubble AD'). While the Lakers are 8-12, should the purple and gold tear it down and rebound? Nick Wright disagrees and breaks down why LakeShow should continue and turn it around, not start from scratch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO