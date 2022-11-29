Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
Related
Look: LeBron James Reacts To Bronny's Highlight Video
As Bronny James embarks on his senior year, LeBron James is a proud father. Bronny scored 25 points in Sierra Canyon's 77-61 win Wednesday night. The 18-year-old drained six three-pointers and slammed home a fast-break dunk. While most parents embarrass their kids by cheering a little too loud from the...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Assumes Blame For Rudderless Pacers Loss
L.A. will have to fend off several solid clubs in the first half of December.
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook put up eye-popping stat line in Lakers’ win over Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers put forward their best performance of the season on Friday night as they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 133-129. While Anthony Davis erupted for a team-high 44 points in the win, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were dishing out assists left and right. In fact, both players had 11 dimes apiece and didn’t turn the ball over once. Talk about efficient.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Luka Doncic is already surpassing Dirk on the Mavericks leader board
Last week, when ESPN released its latest NBA power rankings, it led with the headline, “Luka and Steph can carry their teams only so high”. The post noted that the Mavericks and Wariors do, in fact, “boast two of the best players in the NBA so far this season” in Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry, respectively, but that neither team has capitalized on the great seasons from their All-NBA stars. When said power rankings were released, both Dallas and Golden State hovered around the .500 mark.
Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff
Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks hosted the Los Angeles Lakers in Wisconsin on Saturday night but ended up losing 133-129. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the game was an absolute thriller. The Lakers were led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James had 28 points,...
Wichita Eagle
Tracy Cortez explains how ‘good mentor’ Henry Cejudo is pushing her to score first UFC finish
Tracy Cortez is off to a great start in her UFC career but is yet to score a finish inside the octagon. Under the guidance of Henry Cejudo and his brother, Angel, at Fight Ready in Arizona, Cortez (10-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) hopes to change that when she meets Amanda Ribas at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 event, which airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.
thehorizonsun.com
LeBron James, the New Dad of the NBA
LeBron James is a very well known athlete. He mainly plays the positions of small forward and power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers. James is well-known for his extraordinary plays throughout the years and his status as a four-time National Basketball League champion and MVP. He is also very active and popular online, which is where he grows his fandom. Now, his actions on the court have led to him being deemed the paternal figure of the NBA.
FOX Sports
Lakers should NOT tear it down with Anthony Davis and LeBron's recent play | What's Wright?
The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to struggle this season, but have recently picked up a small run since moving Russell Westbrook to the bench and LeBron James' return from injury. LeBron has improved his three-point shooting, from 24 to nearly 50 percent behind the arc since his return, while AD is playing arguably the best basketball in his Lakers career (outside of 'bubble AD'). While the Lakers are 8-12, should the purple and gold tear it down and rebound? Nick Wright disagrees and breaks down why LakeShow should continue and turn it around, not start from scratch.
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Blazers?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over Portland. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Blazers? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NBA Front Office Confidential: Lakers, Knicks navigating trade landscape
The NBA trade wind rumors are markedly light, as the 2022-23 season reaches the first-quarter turn and gale forces are not forecast, even with the arrival of Dec. 15, when free agents signed during the offseason are eligible to be moved. But there are teams, in the estimation of scouts,...
Comments / 0