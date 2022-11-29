ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Reacts To Bronny's Highlight Video

As Bronny James embarks on his senior year, LeBron James is a proud father. Bronny scored 25 points in Sierra Canyon's 77-61 win Wednesday night. The 18-year-old drained six three-pointers and slammed home a fast-break dunk. While most parents embarrass their kids by cheering a little too loud from the...
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook put up eye-popping stat line in Lakers’ win over Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers put forward their best performance of the season on Friday night as they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, 133-129. While Anthony Davis erupted for a team-high 44 points in the win, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were dishing out assists left and right. In fact, both players had 11 dimes apiece and didn’t turn the ball over once. Talk about efficient.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Luka Doncic is already surpassing Dirk on the Mavericks leader board

Last week, when ESPN released its latest NBA power rankings, it led with the headline, “Luka and Steph can carry their teams only so high”. The post noted that the Mavericks and Wariors do, in fact, “boast two of the best players in the NBA so far this season” in Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry, respectively, but that neither team has capitalized on the great seasons from their All-NBA stars. When said power rankings were released, both Dallas and Golden State hovered around the .500 mark.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum: There's Only 1 Way Ohio State Makes Playoff

Ohio State's loss to Michigan on Saturday not only took them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, it dropped them out of the top four for the College Football Playoff for the first time this season. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there's still a path to the Buckeyes making the postseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
thehorizonsun.com

LeBron James, the New Dad of the NBA

LeBron James is a very well known athlete. He mainly plays the positions of small forward and power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers. James is well-known for his extraordinary plays throughout the years and his status as a four-time National Basketball League champion and MVP. He is also very active and popular online, which is where he grows his fandom. Now, his actions on the court have led to him being deemed the paternal figure of the NBA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lakers should NOT tear it down with Anthony Davis and LeBron's recent play | What's Wright?

The Los Angeles Lakers are continuing to struggle this season, but have recently picked up a small run since moving Russell Westbrook to the bench and LeBron James' return from injury. LeBron has improved his three-point shooting, from 24 to nearly 50 percent behind the arc since his return, while AD is playing arguably the best basketball in his Lakers career (outside of 'bubble AD'). While the Lakers are 8-12, should the purple and gold tear it down and rebound? Nick Wright disagrees and breaks down why LakeShow should continue and turn it around, not start from scratch.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy