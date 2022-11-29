Nemak holds ribbon cutting for new facility in Sylacauga, now employs more than 1,000 Alabamians

Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Consumer advocates say Alabama Power solar fees unfairly penalize residential customers
ALABASTER, AL (WBMA) — SEPCO in Alabaster is the latest company in the metro area to switch to solar. It's new solar power system is the second largest in the metro area. That change has translated into a big savings on its power bill. SEPCO managers say their power...
thehomewoodstar.com
Piggly Wiggly to relocate within shopping center
The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City to break ground on 2nd Alabama supermarket on Friday
Food City will break ground on Friday for its second Alabama location, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocery retailer told WGB this week. The new "state-of-the-art supermarket" will be located at1001 Rainbow Drive in Gadsden, Alabama, the grocer said. The 53,700-square-foot grocery store is expected to open in late summer, bringing jobs...
City of Trussville purchases ‘Glendale Farms’ property for potential new school
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Council called a special session on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8 a.m. at the City Hall Annex to consider two real estate transactions. The council approved an ordinance declaring certain property on Trussville-Clay Road owned by the City of Trussville as surplus and approving its sale to […]
wvtm13.com
Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
sylacauganews.com
SL Alabama donates $1 million to Central Alabama Community College
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Central Alabama Community College (CACC) recently received a $1 million donation from automotive parts manufacturer SL Alabama to go towards workforce development projects. SL Alabama, which began its Alexander City operations in 2005, produces headlights, taillights, and mirrors for Hyundai and Kia. Kyungsoo Koo, the...
Birmingham Water Works approves 2023 budget. Here’s how rate increase may affect your bill
Wednesday morning the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) voted to approve the 2023 operation & maintenance (O&M) and capital budgets. Attached to these budgets is a 3.9% increase for ratepayers to fund a total BWWB budget increase of roughly $5 million and support revenue loss from a predicted 2.3% drop in demand in 2023.
Birmingham approves updated zoning for medical marijuana dispensaries
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved an update to zoning laws that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. “I think it’s the right, progressive thing to do,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told the city council before the vote. The updated zoning also clears the way...
Anniston’s Creedmoor® Sports Continues to Expand
Anniston, AL – Creedmoor® Sports, a manufacturer and supplier of premium precision shooting equipment, announces the hiring of Jonathan Davison to expand marketing capabilities. Davidson brings to Creedmoor Sports broad marketing experience in the shooting sports industry including executing product launches and managing large-scale content generation projects. His role at Creedmoor Sports will be focused on […]
wbrc.com
Police: Multiple people shot at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation after they say multiple people have been shot at the Chevron at 1525 Finley Boulevard. There is currently no word on how many people have been injured. This is a developing story. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
alreporter.com
Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House
Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
Northport, Alabama Woman Reported Tuesday, Last Seen in Birmingham
Family and police are asking for help locating a 32-year-old Northport woman who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon. UPDATE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY: Northport Police report that the missing woman was found safe in Oxford, Alabama Thursday afternoon, and her name and photos have been removed from this report. Top...
Urgent Need for Volunteers in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – The Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers in Calhoun County. There are many different needs and roles to be filled such as Disaster Team Worker, Shelter Worker, Blood Donor Ambassador, and Transportation Specialist. Every day people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters. Single and multi-family fires account for 90% of disaster responses. You can turn your compassion into action with the gift of time serving in one of our critical volunteer roles. Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer or email volrecruitmentALMS@redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to apply.
wvtm13.com
Massive Moody brush fire could smolder for weeks
Moody, Ala. — Residents in one Moody community are coping with smoke from a massive landfill fire. The blaze is burning natural debris, like dead trees, in a 50-acre area near Blackjack Road. For the last several days, flames above and below ground have grown closer to half a...
birminghamtimes.com
How a Birmingham City Schools Grad Became Head of a Major Alabama Utility
During his senior year at Arthur Harold “A.H.” Parker High School in Birmingham, Joe Hampton remembers being stopped by his counselor after he’d received acceptance letters and scholarships from several schools. “She said, ‘Joe, get in here,’” said Hampton, recalling the day his counselor asked him to...
wbrc.com
Water line break leaves Gardendale residents without water
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in the Gardendale community reported that they have been without water for hours on Tuesday. According to Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland, two 16-inch lines broke on the north end of Gardendale. One of the lines was repaired and the other line is in the process...
alabamanews.net
Elmore County Storm Damage Confirmed
Storm damage has been confirmed in Elmore County from the tornado-warned storm that moved through just before 4AM Wednesday. The river bridge on U.S. Highway 231 on the Elmore/Montgomery county line had to be closed due to downed power lines. It has since reopened. Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett...
wbrc.com
Woman killed after wreck on Highway 78 in Jefferson County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of U.S. Highway 78 East on Dec. 1 around 6:40 p.m. Authorities identified the woman as 33-year-old Maleaha Rashid Hicks. Police say early indications show during the collision, one of the vehicles flipped...
WSFA
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
wvtm13.com
Homes evacuated near a raging brush fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. — A brush fire that has been burning for days in Moody has forced evacuations and caused damage to at least one home. The Moody Fire Department and the Alabama Forestry Commission have been battling this fire since Friday, but Tuesday's high winds have fanned the flames which are endangering homes.
