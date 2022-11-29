Nemak holds ribbon cutting for new facility in Sylacauga, now employs more than 1,000 Alabamians

Calhoun County, AL – The Red Cross has an urgent need for volunteers in Calhoun County. There are many different needs and roles to be filled such as Disaster Team Worker, Shelter Worker, Blood Donor Ambassador, and Transportation Specialist. Every day people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters. Single and multi-family fires account for 90% of disaster responses. You can turn your compassion into action with the gift of time serving in one of our critical volunteer roles. Go to www.redcross.org/volunteer or email volrecruitmentALMS@redcross.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to apply.

2 DAYS AGO