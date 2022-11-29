ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Gateway West near Hawkins closed after semi-truck fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a semi-truck on fire Friday morning. TxDOT cameras showed emergency crews and police blocking off all lanes on Gateway West before Hawkins, near the Fountains at Farah because of the fire. The fire happened at 5 a.m. and no...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso police encourage safe driving for holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There will be an increase in authorities patrolling the roadways in El Paso this holiday season. The El Paso Police Department will ramp up traffic enforcement beginning December 23 through January 3, 2023. Police remind the public to be responsible. "Let’s start this New...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

EPPD to ramp up traffic enforcement this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the holidays there will be an increase with the El Paso Police Department’s Traffic Unit thanks to a grant funded through the Texas Department of Transportation Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). Beginning December 23rd, 2022 through January 3rd, 2023 the El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hiker in his 30s injured, rescued at Hueco Tanks State Park

HUECO TANKS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man in his 30s was injured while hiking Hueco Tanks State Park Friday afternoon. The combined search and rescue team with the El Paso Fire Department is helping get the man down, according to a spokesman with EPFD. No other information was provided...
EL PASO, TX
fortstocktonpioneer.com

Semi collision in Pecos County results in fatality

Body A head-on collision between two semis on FM 1053, one mile north of Fort Stockton, resulted in a death of an El Paso man on Thursday afternoon. According to the Department of Public Safety, a Kenworth truck with a trailer was heading south in the northbound lane for unknown reasons when it collided with a Peterbilt truck with a trailer at 1:30 p.m.
PECOS COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Police ID man who fired weapon, injuring one person in East El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Tips to Crime Stoppers of El Paso and investigative work by EPPD has led to the identification of the man responsible for the alleged shooting outside a bar in East El Paso. El Paso Police was able to identify 27-year-old Ricardo Llamas, who allegedly shot and injured one person on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Novipax brings 130 jobs to El Paso for the 2023 year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy. The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash on I-10 east near Vinton caused delay for drivers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 after Vinton Wednesday morning., according to El Paso fire dispatch. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. blocking the right lane, according to the Texas Department Transportation. It's unknown what caused the crash. It's...
VINTON, TX
cbs4local.com

DPS arrests man after vehicle, foot pursuit in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 38-year-old man from El Paso was arrested after the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said he led a trooper on a pursuit on Wednesday. A DPS trooper attempted to stop Rogelio Fernando Guevara near Joe Battle and Zaragoza for a defective tail light when the pursuit began, according to DPS.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rain and wind return

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After near record warmth, Friday, we return to a cooler weekend. A cold front will move in on Saturday. This, along with more clouds and rain will keep us in the 60s for afternoon highs. As of right now, our best chance for rain...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dutch Bros Coffee opens new locations in northeast El Paso, Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dutch Bros Coffee opened two more locations in El Paso on Wednesday. The new stores are at 4810 Woodrow Bean Transmountain and 13790 Horizon Boulevard. Hours:. Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. To celebrate, customers on...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused of torturing puppy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 69-year-old man was arrested Friday, Dec. 2 for Animal Cruelty. According to police, on Nov. 3, Carlos Jose Fernandez was reportedly walking a small black puppy at Ponder Park when a witness saw him mistreating the puppy. The witness described seeing Fernandez pull on the puppy’s leash so hard […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Car wrecks into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police were at the scene of a wrecked car in a neighborhood in El Paso's Upper Valley Monday morning. A car wrecked into a canal along Montoya Drive near Mulberry Avenue around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, according to El Paso police spokesman Javier Sambrano.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy