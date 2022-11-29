ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of California reaches tentative agreement with postdocs, academic researchers

By KION546 News Team
 3 days ago
BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) – Following a contract dispute that sent the workers to the picket lines, postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers at the University of California reached a tentative agreement with university officials, according to a statement Tuesday by the union representing the workers.

Scholars and researchers have been striking for 15 days and will remain on strike until the agreement is final in sync with student researchers and employees who are also seeking an agreement.


Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers agreed on key issues such as wage increases, officials with the union UAW Local 5810 said. The increases will reflect the cost of living.

"We are proud to have reached agreements that address the soaring cost of living and reflect the value of our contributions at UC," said UAW Local 5810 president Neal Sweeney. "These agreements represent a new, best-in-class model that will improve quality of life -- and the quality of research -- for scientists across the U.S."

Sweeney said it's time for the university to agree with student workers and researchers. Student researchers submitted a proposal to the university 12 days ago, but union officials said that the university has not responded.

UC officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the tentative agreement or confirm they have not responded to the student researchers and employees

KION is working to see how this agreement affects UC Santa Cruz Students.

This was written with help from KPIX.

